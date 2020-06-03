 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nude sunbather mistaken for dead body near railway line in the UK. "It is not as uncommon as you might think"   (bbc.com) divider line
13
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's overweight, then there's, "the cops mistook me for a bloated corpse while sunbathing."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
immediately listed as covid death.....
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Better than being mistaken for a beached whale
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The dead body or the naked sunbather?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: There's overweight, then there's, "the cops mistook me for a bloated corpse while sunbathing."


True but being that fat at the beach invites well intentioned people to repeatedly pour water on you keeping your skin moist and try to push you back into the water.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
IrishGir...Dangit.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Germans in the springtime.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pictures or it never happened.  For research.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Please don't sunbathe nude on the railway."


Rejected Petula Clark lyric.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no Wheaton tag?
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The dead body or the naked sunbather?


These are the questions that keep me up at night...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happens all the time. British skin comes in two tones : "corpse color" or "overcooked lobster" after sun exposure.
 
