(Washington Post)   Perhaps the reason these George Floyd protests are getting so out of hand is that more Hollywood stars haven't weighed in with their thoughts on how we should be acting   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get why people biatch when celebrities share their feelings and opinions on something like this, it's literally what we do all farking day on Fark. SO why do WE get to voice our opinions, but not celebrities? More double standards? Yeah, must be.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That.  Apparently, the opinions of an athlete or actor should just be dismissed out of hand, but the opinions a truck driver are automatically assumed to be valid.


That.  Apparently, the opinions of an athlete or actor should just be dismissed out of hand, but the opinions a truck driver are automatically assumed to be valid.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

because truck driver isn't on tv.

That.  Apparently, the opinions of an athlete or actor should just be dismissed out of hand, but the opinions a truck driver are automatically assumed to be valid.


because truck driver isn't on tv.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That site won't let me take a screengrab, that's new....


Anyway I was going to clip out the quote of John Boyega saying he might not have a career after this. I thought he already gave Hollywood the middle finger?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd be a lot happier if writers, producers, and actors who make fawning movies & TV shows about the police would reconsider what they're doing.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Acting a lot better than most of them.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just pray Kim Kardashian can weigh in!!!  Her and Kanye usually have the most thoughtful responses.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't get why people biatch when celebrities share their feelings and opinions on something like this, it's literally what we do all farking day on Fark. SO why do WE get to voice our opinions, but not celebrities? More double standards? Yeah, must be.


Double standard?
You might as well be saying the king should have an opinion too?
The king can eat a cock.
The subjects have the power.
The king is just some idiot that got lucky.
His opinions can rot in hell.
The king can be replaced with a gorilla or an orangutan according to Bill Maher.

Fight the power.
Power to the people.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's considered poor form to smart your own posts.

That.  Apparently, the opinions of an athlete or actor should just be dismissed out of hand, but the opinions a truck driver are automatically assumed to be valid.

because truck driver isn't on tv.


It's considered poor form to smart your own posts.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'd be a lot happier if writers, producers, and actors who make fawning movies & TV shows about the police would reconsider what they're doing.


Apply the same thought to the hollywoodians that cry about guns and gun violence then star in movies that glorify guns.  "BUT THEY'RE PLAYING A CHARACTER HOW CAN YOU NOT SEE THE DIFFERENCE."

/cough DeNiro
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'd be a lot happier if writers, producers, and actors who make fawning movies & TV shows about the police would reconsider what they're doing.


They make what sells.
So that's on the public at large.
Also, the only market section they care about is mostly white and mostly establishment.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

celebrities PAY people to smart their own posts.

or is that a euphemism?

That.  Apparently, the opinions of an athlete or actor should just be dismissed out of hand, but the opinions a truck driver are automatically assumed to be valid.

because truck driver isn't on tv.

It's considered poor form to smart your own posts.


celebrities PAY people to smart their own posts.

or is that a euphemism?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: I'd be a lot happier if writers, producers, and actors who make fawning movies & TV shows about the police would reconsider what they're doing.

Apply the same thought to the hollywoodians that cry about guns and gun violence then star in movies that glorify guns.  "BUT THEY'RE PLAYING A CHARACTER HOW CAN YOU NOT SEE THE DIFFERENCE."

/cough DeNiro


So you're saying fantasy shouldn't exist?
or are you saying depicting fantastical characters means you can't have a opinion different than the character?

WTF?
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't get why people biatch when celebrities share their feelings and opinions on something like this, it's literally what we do all farking day on Fark. SO why do WE get to voice our opinions, but not celebrities? More double standards? Yeah, must be.


I'm fine with celebrities speaking out, as long as there is some thought and knowledge in what they say. Robert DeNero saying fark Trump at the academy awards didn't impress me. SA Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gave his thoughts and showed knowledge of the topics he was discussing. That I can appreciate.
 
