 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "I was traumatized. I was with three black men and 15 police come to us and they're thinking I was trying to vandalize my own store"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Protest, 2008 singles, Demonstration, black business owner, Zola Dias, Kris Shelby, police officers, late Friday night  
•       •       •

1618 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 4:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poor guy.

jeezus fark
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor man, and he is completely and utterly and totally right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the "outreach to minority business project" is in place. Reach out and ORANGE HULK SMASH!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have people protesting, and we have people who just want to vandalize. It's two different things."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday night in Atlantic City three of our employees were marching with other protesters.  Some damn fools started busting store windows. The three ladies saw our store getting its window smashed and ended up chasing the people inside out of the store. They called our VP and he showed up to install plywood over the glass. The homeless guy who coops under the front door awning swept up all the glass.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...the 15 cops appeared on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call that it was being vandalized while he was in there cleaning it up with some friends.

But what happened?  Did they do anything, just check, help cleanup?  Article sort of skips the most important part
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough being Banksy these days.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vandals are paid and from elsewhere.   They target black stores.  Perhaps, recalling the real boston tea party, where white businessmen dressed as Native Americans, vandalized and looted ships in the harbor.  Or perhaps, the Tulsa riot of June 1, 1921, where black businesses were destroyed, sometimes by fire bombs from the air.

The police know this.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE WAS TRAUMATIZED!!!  OHH MY GOLLY!  GET HIM TO DEAR ABBY STAT!
But I don't know if even Abigail VanBuren can save him....  HE'S TRAUMATIZED, PEOPLE!!!  HE NEEDS HELP IMMEDIATELY!  DOCTOR PHIL ISN'T AVAILABLE EITHER!
AUUUUUGGGHH!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OSWB

owning store while black.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The vandals are paid and from elsewhere.   They target black stores.  Perhaps, recalling the real boston tea party, where white businessmen dressed as Native Americans, vandalized and looted ships in the harbor.  Or perhaps, the Tulsa riot of June 1, 1921, where black businesses were destroyed, sometimes by fire bombs from the air.

The police know this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed it
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnCarter: So...the 15 cops appeared on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call that it was being vandalized while he was in there cleaning it up with some friends.

But what happened?  Did they do anything, just check, help cleanup?  Article sort of skips the most important part


No, I think they hit the message they'd intended.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnCarter: So...the 15 cops appeared on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call that it was being vandalized while he was in there cleaning it up with some friends.

But what happened?  Did they do anything, just check, help cleanup?  Article sort of skips the most important part


Looks like they didn't do anything (like arrest this guy-because if they did, he would have said) and just left.  Whoopie-do.

Cops are not psychic.  If they get a looting call, they will assume anybody in the store is a looter until proved otherwise.  Duh.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CptnSpldng: Sunday night in Atlantic City three of our employees were marching with other protesters.  Some damn fools started busting store windows. The three ladies saw our store getting its window smashed and ended up chasing the people inside out of the store. They called our VP and he showed up to install plywood over the glass. The homeless guy who coops under the front door awning swept up all the glass.


In my.experience, as long as the homeless guy isn't schizo they can roll. Hire them!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, for general labor.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The police wee hoping for a fight.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: CptnSpldng: Sunday night in Atlantic City three of our employees were marching with other protesters.  Some damn fools started busting store windows. The three ladies saw our store getting its window smashed and ended up chasing the people inside out of the store. They called our VP and he showed up to install plywood over the glass. The homeless guy who coops under the front door awning swept up all the glass.

In my.experience, as long as the homeless guy isn't schizo they can roll. Hire them!


What did he do with the pieces of broken glass? If he tried to pass them off as diamonds, the guy's a born entrepreneur.

/kristalnacht
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The police wee


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: CptnSpldng: Sunday night in Atlantic City three of our employees were marching with other protesters.  Some damn fools started busting store windows. The three ladies saw our store getting its window smashed and ended up chasing the people inside out of the store. They called our VP and he showed up to install plywood over the glass. The homeless guy who coops under the front door awning swept up all the glass.

In my.experience, as long as the homeless guy isn't schizo they can roll. Hire them!


We give him 10 bucks once or twice a week to sweep up the attached parking lot and we don't roust him from the doorway when we're closing up in the evening.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd suggest "voting from the rooftops", but doing that while black would probably be a good way to end up another statistic.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: "We have people protesting, and we have people who just want to vandalize. It's two different things."
[Fark user image image 600x440]


You'd be surprised how some people on here conflate the two.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.