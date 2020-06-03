 Skip to content
(AP News)   "I don't give a shiat [what the law is]," says officer sworn to uphold the law   (apnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any cop that utters those words should immediately transform into a pile of dust.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we can tell. That's why some of us are quite upset as of late.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"get the f-- out of here you piece of s--."

This is actually a common greeting, or farewell in NYC.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Dox these people, reveal their names, and make sure they never get gainful employment as authority figures again.

Why do we have to make this out as being so difficult?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 really is the year for fascist asslickers to drop all pretense and yell the quiet part out loud in the streets, ain't it?
 
Banacek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the good old days where the NYPD did things to help the community, like running a coke bar in Williamsburg.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD, a gang wearing the color of law. I'm 44 years old and have never heard anything good about them. They are the #1 reason to not be in NYC.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
posted the same under the poltab article:

Cop : "....who are you essential to?"

"The first amendment ..." is the correct answer.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest, baddest, richest gang in every city.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD said they would review this asap.

"We investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong"
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the short cop.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you officer Cartman.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Good.  Dox these people, reveal their names, and make sure they never get gainful employment as authority figures again.

Why do we have to make this out as being so difficult?


That will totally solve the problem!  For every one you fire, there's 3 more waiting to take their place.  Cops are a symptom of the disease, and it's going to take a lot more than firing bad cops to fix anything.
 
Banacek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolloxReader: NYPD, a gang wearing the color of law. I'm 44 years old and have never heard anything good about them. They are the #1 reason to not be in NYC.


That's the funniest thing about all this. The NYPD has always been horrible. Why are people acting surprised?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops and rioters share so much in common its a shame they can't get along.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.


AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we start getting cop names, this will continue unabated.

We need to see faces and IDs.
 
pjkraatz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?


He even smarted himself. Cute.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.


I find it very stupid that Fark allows that.
 
vgss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever wonder why wealthy communities hire their own armed mercenaries (let's call them what they are) this is why.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.


Nope, I smarted that.

AP = Journalist
OAN = shiatty blog

Not hard to understand.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: The biggest, baddest, richest gang in every city.


Richest street gang.
There is an international cartel that run everything.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.

I find it very stupid that Fark allows that.


I find it funny that people assume that's what is happening.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Good.  Dox these people, reveal their names, and make sure they never get gainful employment as authority figures again.

Why do we have to make this out as being so difficult?


Protesters need to start showing up outside of these officers' homes (peacefully of course, not advocating violence).  They need to know how the people feel without being so emboldened by their brothers in blue to not give a shiat.

dox, find them, organize and protest.  hell, make it so they can't get to work.  make their families painfully aware of their actions.

stop destroying (not that true protesters are) storefront business and take you numbers in an organized fashion to the people causing you harm, not the ones who are already on the brink of economic collapse.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, people let Fark run XHR? Really?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's a simplification for the mouth breathers.

Blogger: Talks about their feelings or reactions to things, makes appeals to outside context or uses outrage to make you think they're right.

Journalist: Reports what happened with no editorializing, sometimes investigates suspicious events/people and uses sources to compile evidence.

This applies to any agency claiming to be news.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I kind of like that the police are helping to make the case that ACAB is, in fact, accurate.

Every now and then you see some formerly naive "not all cops" type person finally come around and it's heartwarming.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After our senators violated  their oaths To conduct a fair and impartial impeachment trial pretty much anything goes when it comes to law.

/Yes we have to do something about this
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Then there was this FTA...

outside the White House, a Fox News reporter was chased and pummeled by protesters. Someone grabbed the reporter's microphone and threw it at his back, and a Fox News photographer's camera was smashed.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I yam de waw

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Then there was this FTA...

outside the White House, a Fox News reporter was chased and pummeled by protesters. Someone grabbed the reporter's microphone and threw it at his back, and a Fox News photographer's camera was smashed.


yeah, we've seen a lot of instances where the instigators had their shiat busted throw back them.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Then there was this FTA...

outside the White House, a Fox News reporter was chased and pummeled by protesters. Someone grabbed the reporter's microphone and threw it at his back, and a Fox News photographer's camera was smashed.


The protestors aren't helping themselves with this shiat. They've been doing that since the start of the protests. You don't get to choose what press gets access unless you're the president.
 
smokewon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.


Apologies for going a little off-topic here but would you mind telling me how you know who smarts or funnies posts?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

smokewon: pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.

Apologies for going a little off-topic here but would you mind telling me how you know who smarts or funnies posts?


I'd wager a smart/funny on a new post he disagrees with is automatically a self smart/funny in his mind. This site has very few users of course, it's not as if anyone else could be browsing fresh comments and agreeing with such degenerate filth.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uranus: posted the same under the poltab article:

Cop : "....who are you essential to?"

"The first amendment ..." is the correct answer.


"You know, the one that's so important that they put it in front of the second amendment?"
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: smokewon: pjkraatz: Russ1642: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

AP are not journalists. Then who is exactly?

He even smarted himself. Cute.

Apologies for going a little off-topic here but would you mind telling me how you know who smarts or funnies posts?

I'd wager a smart/funny on a new post he disagrees with is automatically a self smart/funny in his mind. This site has very few users of course, it's not as if anyone else could be browsing fresh comments and agreeing with such degenerate filth.


I thought it was something total farkers can see.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, thanks for going on the record, I guess.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.


Lurking Farkers, be aware that this uninformed poster is objectively wrong. The Associate Press is one of the most respected journalistic organizations for over 150 years. Either zgrizz is ignorant of the fact that these journalists work for the AP, or is ignorant of the history of the AP, or is dismissing the AP because it doesn't fit with their directed beliefs.

Also, the idea that journalists must be shielded from harm negates the entire concept of wartime correspondence. Journalists in Vietnam changed public opinion of the war.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LindenFark: zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.

Lurking Farkers, be aware that this uninformed poster is objectively wrong. The Associate Press is one of the most respected journalistic organizations for over 150 years. Either zgrizz is ignorant of the fact that these journalists work for the AP, or is ignorant of the history of the AP, or is dismissing the AP because it doesn't fit with their directed beliefs.

Also, the idea that journalists must be shielded from harm negates the entire concept of wartime correspondence. Journalists in Vietnam changed public opinion of the war.


One important caveat about the Associated Press: The AP Wire is a very different thing, just a press-release and opinion piece conduit. Don't confuse the two.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: "I'm a blogger, that makes me media. I'm special! Stop trying to move me out of harms way officer. Just let me stand here, interfere with your work all in the name of my blog."

These people are not journalists. They are pundits searching for clicks, intentionally creating a scene to get those clicks.


Yes.  Credentialed associated press members are just bloggers looking for attention.

You're totally..... right*.

*I spelled idiot wrong.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 minute ago  

browntimmy: Cops and rioters share so much in common its a shame they can't get along.


Nah, the rioters are doing a much better job of policing their own.
Exhibit A
 
