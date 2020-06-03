 Skip to content
(Belfast Telegraph)   Police called to the scene say the man was screaming outside, shouting: "I am God." Jesus heard muttering to himself, go home Dad, you're drunk   (belfasttelegraph.co.uk) divider line
5
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Jesus heard muttering to himself, go home Dad, you're drunk"

There is precedent for that...
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
King Kong ain't got nothin' on him.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
abrey dube. oh rudy.

wopbobbalubop bollopbamboo.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If true, that guy has a LOT to answer for.
 
