35
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



??
??
??
??
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet this is a Liberal Plot to make Donnie look bad for the third time in disaster response. Has anyone sent a posse to investigate if the ANTIFA have been eating tons of beans to fart up a bunch of extra gas to feed this storm?

Seriously, if this sucker veers...Texas is going to see some awful 'inclement' weather. Louisiana, no matter what is likely to need to their storm shutters sealed up. The only good news about this thing is that it will likely lose some energy over land, and might spend itself before hitting further north. But Happy Hurricane Season.

Stay safe peeps.

Jimmy Buffett - Tryin to Reason with Hurricane Season
Youtube 7nqH4-amR88
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh.  Conditions aren't right for it to do anything other than cause flooding.

The gulf has a lot of hot water.  But it's shallow.  There's not much energy to draw from.

And the air above the gulf is freaking hot right now.  Hurricanes are heat engines driven by the temperature differential between warm water and cooler air.  It's why we see a lot of hurricanes as things/the air starts getting cooler.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
#ALABAMASTRONG2SHARPIEBOOGALOO

/still got nuthin
 
flart blooger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
social distancing being enforced in the gulf states in 3........2........1.......
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That damn 0bama and his weather machine are at it again!!!112
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn1.theinertia.comView Full Size


I can't stand rockin' when I'm in here
'Cause your Cristobel ain't so crystal clear
 
probesport
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All together now
all together
ALL TOGETHER NOW!!!
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

And I'm just sitting back and wondering why
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey we're just up to the letter C so far. I guess that's good?
/Cristobal is the name of my mariachi Salt and Pepper cover band
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's been missing her drinks with Karma since social distancing became the attempted norm.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope whoever is controlling this simulation is having fun
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trumpster Dumbsters finally vindicated! A storm WILL hit Alabama (eventually), and no sharpie needed! Donald Trump was right all along, you liberalino losers!

Backgammonmate!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yeah, Wilma totally didn't go from Cat 2 to Cat 3 over the extensively deep waters of the Everglades.
 
LessO2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)
Youtube l9ml3nyww80
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C on June 3 -- if this rate keeps up we'll have gone through the alphabet 7 times by the end of hurricane season.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She was already here
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I hope whoever is controlling this simulation is having fun


At least they haven't hit the "UFO invasion" button yet.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Office:Michael Scott-Stay Calm
Youtube ObWrdYQ_6xY
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Hurricanes?  Them's shiat storms for remtards on free dinners.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Earliest C on record
 
Orallo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Cheetolini's got this!

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JESUS CHRIST! DON'T GIVE THEM IDEAS! O_O
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pestilence, a plague of cops, and now floods. . .
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oil rigs must stay six miles apart.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this rate future archeologists are going to be digging up our houses and assume we buried our plague victims surrounded by molding bread, expired milk, and toilet paper hoards.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
maybe they can wash away the cicadas that are gonna come swarming out soon

/farking cicadas
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That artist dude just died.  Why didn't they use the chance to call this storm Christo?
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Storm names are set years and years in advance.  And they'll never name a storm in honor of someone.  Storms have a nasty habit of killing people due to high wind and wind blown debris...

Actually, you may be on to something.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
