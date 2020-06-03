 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Screaming, drunk resident with barking dog doesn't understand citation for noise disturbance, begins stomping on her floor and pounding on the walls. In other news, apartment for rent, cheap   (cleveland.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hearing (and smelling) obnoxious neighbors, 24/7, was one of the key motivators to buy a house. I don't plan to ever live in multi-unit housing again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a muzzle.

And not on the dog.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah if you don't mind an apartment that smells like dog piss/shiat no matter how many times you clean it.  I mean it's better than cats but still not worth it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds white.


\ but what do I know
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a clogging problem
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MISTER PIDDLESFORD WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a neighbor do that. Yelled at everyone that complained, yelled at the cops too. However, the threat of eviction really got him to behave as he hasn't done anything in months that I'm aware of.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom's off her meds again.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dogs barking, can't fly without umbrella.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong - Vernon Franklin - Chappelle's Show
Youtube pfz0tDQZhqs
 
PvtStash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We rent a small above garage duplex, and we have one of those nutters next door, as the home owner, for over 15 years now.
We saw enough soon enough to understand the danger of her and just try not to exist in her sight.

But yeah total nutter, dogs outside barking all night re4mained beyond her to have any responsibility over, thankfully local ordnance and her health made her stop being a dog "rescuer." those poor animals were worse off in behavior and training when leaving her.

Pretty sure she at least used to get hopped up on some kinda goofballs, she'd be out in the front yard at 3 am just throwing trashcans and yelling at no one.

Where the trash bin sits i used to roll it out down her driveway to the street. Until i realized she was coming over into our drive way at about 2 am to bring her trash cans in, by dragging them in several circles around my car picking them up and slamming them on the ground to make a lot of noise.


One time when she was out of the house her one dog got stuck in some side yard fenced off area of her back yard. It barker for hours in a weird enough way that one of the other neighbors called for a wellness check from police on her. Note that not one single neighbor on the whole block wanted to knock on her door to find out if she was ok.
The cops came out and went in the back yard ot find the trapped dog and let it out into the main back yard area. They leave and she comes home not even 3 min. after they had left. this was after us living here for years and quite explicitly avoiding have any interactions or even making eye contact. She storms up to the front door and begins blaming and yelling ta us for breaking into her yard and whatever.
We call the officer who left  a card with us, he's back in couple min to explain it all to her and that we had nothing to do with anything.

The next day she has hung a sign on her side fence, one that faces our side window. It's the pointing gun sign, about beware the owner not the dog.
Crazy nutter ass fook brains.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pete and Ray approve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there a little bit of a clogging problem?:
These Renters Have A Clogging Problem - GEICO Insurance
Youtube g2Hi7NzFEOI


- Sofa
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
PvtStash:


One time when she was out of the house her one dog got stuck in some side yard fenced off area of her back yard. It barker for hours in a weird enough way that one of the other neighbors called for a wellness check from police on her. Note that not one single neighbor on the whole block wanted to knock on her door to find out if she was ok.
The cops came out and went in the back yard ot find the trapped dog and let it out into the main back yard area. They leave and she comes home not even 3 min. after they had left. this was after us living here for years and quite explicitly avoiding have any interactions or even making eye contact. She storms up to the front door and begins blaming and yelling ta us for breaking into her yard and whatever.
We call the officer who left  a card with us, he's back in couple min to explain it all to her and that we had nothing to do with anything.

The next day she has hung a sign on her side fence, one that faces our side window. It's the pointing gun sign, about beware the owner not the dog.
Crazy nutte ...

She moved into the house across the street from me 4 years ago.  Her son's improved on the routine by adding "Thumping Bass" and "Random Gunfire" to the mix.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media3.giphy.com image 437x435] [View Full Size image _x_]



Fark user imageView Full Size


Why did you post a .gif of a dog demanding  the blood of pretty young girls?
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: She sounds white.

\ but what do I know


I simply thought she sounded like a 'she', even though the headline didn't mention her gender.
Throwing a tantrum while drunk is something a woman-folk would do.
 
dave0821
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have neighbours like that below us.
Totally oblivious
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's currently illegal to evict somebody in many areas due to the lockdown and economic fallout from it, so it might be quite a while before said apartment is actually available.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Yeah if you don't mind an apartment that smells like dog piss


Geotpf: it might be quite a while before said apartment is actually available.


It may not be her apartment that is the first one available; I would think the adjacent ones might get vacated first.

T.rex: I simply thought she sounded like a 'she', even though the headline didn't mention her gender.


"begins stomping on her floor and pounding on the walls "
 
