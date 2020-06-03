 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South China Morning Post)   Japan teen arrested for asking cop to star in sex videos, thereby violating the penal code   (scmp.com) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, Police, 17-year-old boy, boy's job, Japan teen, undercover police officer, South China Morning Post, Police officer, Undercover  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet she put him under a breast.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now he'll be the one penalized.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't like my japanese animes at all
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the cop was a prostitute
Youtube qnttBhGVytc
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's not wrong.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest a minor but not go after the company that hired him to do that job he was arrested for?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool... you brought you own handcuffs...
...wait... what are you doing!?!
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this before, or after the tentacle monster?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: So now he'll be the one penalized.


Yup... for approaching a woman, in a nightlife area, who was no doubt dressed and acting like a hooker.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely remember having a major role in a hardcore Japanese orgy porno, but everything was a blur to me.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Oh cool... you brought you own handcuffs...
...wait... what are you doing!?!


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brap: I vaguely remember having a major role in a hardcore Japanese orgy porno, but everything was a blur to me.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Out of all the production of porn in Japan, this is the type they choose to crack down on?

What did he do, suggest they not blur out her snatch?
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"in Fukuoka"
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want a cop to violate my penile code
 
LindenFark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was the activity he was recruiting her for illegal? The fact that he was arrested for nuisance laws suggests it wasn't. An argument can be made for laws that protect one's privacy from solicitation (sexual, panhandling, whatever), but that seems like the sort of law you would enforce when an individual or local business complains about, not set up a police sting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real crime is the pixelation in Japanese porn.
 
nursetim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Must of seen Police Academy too many times.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're his genitals not blurred?
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A white guy writing a negative article about Japan for the South China press?
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zez: [Fark user image image 500x280]


Just checking to make sure this was posted...
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuttin'
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The real crime is the pixelation in Japanese porn.


Pixellated Snizz Syndrome, PSS, is no laughing matter. It causes rigid paralysis of the body and larynx, causing the afflicted to be able to only squeak helplessly. Sometimes deep massage with a large ball hand massager can treat it but just as often forces an extreme ptosis of the eyelids.

It can be sexually transmitted to the men through intercourse, resulting in tragic microphallus.
 
Red_Hand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: I want a cop to violate my penile code


I came here to mention the very same code.
 
srb68
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we absolutely sure you did anything wrong?
I mean with all the blurred pixels it truly is hard to see if anything is going on.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.