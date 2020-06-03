 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Last Civil War pensioner has died   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1759 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just in time for the next?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, we should keep it funded for this next round then?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welfare queens.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Just in time for the next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our long national nightmare is finally over.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile our current soldiers don't get benefits anywhere near that good. Who does? Cops.

/ Topsy-turvey 21st Century.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supporters call her father a traitor
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the South still hasn't risen again.
Lazy bastards.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My first thought was, she's was in great shape.

Then I decided perhaps I need to clear out my cookies..
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez how old was that guy?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the first large social welfare system, way before Social Security.  Around 1900, most of the Federal budget was going to pay for veteran pensions, and more than 60% of the male population over age 60 were receiving them.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Meanwhile our current soldiers don't get benefits anywhere near that good. Who does? Cops.


Settle down Beavis, she got $70/month.

/current soldiers get 50% of their final salary and health insurance after 20 years
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?
 
OneStep [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quick, somebody check on President Tyler's grandchildren Link
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?


Come on. Irene?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: CrazyCurt: Meanwhile our current soldiers don't get benefits anywhere near that good. Who does? Cops.

Settle down Beavis, she got $70/month.

/current soldiers get 50% of their final salary and health insurance after 20 years


And she didn't even get it directly-it went straight to the nursing home where she lived.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting article.  I wonder why he defected?  Did he care about the larger issues or was it a practical issue - the South was losing and he didn't want to face the odds of starving or getting killed in a poorly supplied southern army or as a POW (who had high odds of dying as well).

Didn't think there was a lot of defectors from either side due to regional allegiances - not counting earlier in the war or in the contested western or border states.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?


Sounds like his wrinkled old balls still had some live ammo left.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x373]

My first thought was, she's was in great shape.

Then I decided perhaps I need to clear out my cookies..


Something got stiff, either way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1. Betray the Union
2. Betray the Confederacy
3. Retire
4. Profit
 
Millennium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?


Usually you hear about Confederate veterans doing this sort of thing: they themselves could not draw veterans' benefits, but their wives and children were allowed to draw family benefits, so they responded by having as many children drawing benefits as possible. But I guess there's no reason a Union vet couldn't have pulled the same trick.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most of these stories are kindly old neighbors marrying young women who got knocked up by a stranger/rapist to give them a pension.  These people probably aren't blood.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x373]

My first thought was, she's was in great shape.

Then I decided perhaps I need to clear out my cookies..


I haven't cleared out the cookies on both phone and browser. In ages.
I want to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?


He was a veteran at ages 14-18 from 1861-1865.
He had a daughter at age 83, in 1930, with a much younger wife.
Irene, his daughter, received a survivor's benefit until she died this year.
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beantowndog: Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.


Lots of identity theft then as well.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beantowndog: Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.


That man badly misused his time machine.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beantowndog: Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.


Carolinians, they're as innumerate now as they were then.
 
treesloth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beantowndog: Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.


It's time dilation caused by all those really fast bullets.  It's very complicated, lots of math.  War is hell.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh. More than half of my uncles from my father's side from my grandfather's third wife are younger than I.

/son of eldest son
//I think he had his youngest in his sixties
///feels weird to call them uncle, feels weird to call them by first name
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: It was the first large social welfare system, way before Social Security.  Around 1900, most of the Federal budget was going to pay for veteran pensions, and more than 60% of the male population over age 60 were receiving them.


Only the first one because Revolutionary veterans got screwed out of pensions they'd been promised.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: Most of these stories are kindly old neighbors marrying young women who got knocked up by a stranger/rapist to give them a pension.  These people probably aren't blood.


Maybe that held true for the first, but after they got married, those old goats usually managed to knock up the young wives a few more times.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Meanwhile our current soldiers don't get benefits anywhere near that good. Who does? Cops.

/ Topsy-turvey 21st Century.


It sounds like soldiers need to form a union.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Interesting article.  I wonder why he defected?  Did he care about the larger issues or was it a practical issue - the South was losing and he didn't want to face the odds of starving or getting killed in a poorly supplied southern army or as a POW (who had high odds of dying as well).



Could be worse.  The "Hell ships", the prison hulks used by the British during the Revolutionary War to hold rebel prisoners were so bad, that you had a slightly better chance of surviving Auschwitz than you did being held on HMS Jersey and the other prison hulks.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this the end of a federal agency?
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Meanwhile our current soldiers don't get benefits anywhere near that good.


I'm retired from the DOD. I'm pretty bad at checking my account, but I'm pretty certain my monthly pension is just a bit better than $73.13.

/military:cops::apples:oranges
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beantowndog: Mose Triplett initially enlisted with the North Carolina Infantry Regiment in 1862, aged just 16.
However, he fell ill while his regiment was headed to Gettysburg and he was subsequently hospitalized in Virginia.
He later made a daring escape after his regiment suffered losses during the Battle of Gettysburg and he enlisted with the Union in 1864 at the age of 21.

That war really aged everyone involved.


Some parallels to the plot of Cold Mountain.  SCA soldier gets wounded, spends time in a field hospital, and heads home.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: It was the first large social welfare system, way before Social Security.  Around 1900, most of the Federal budget was going to pay for veteran pensions, and more than 60% of the male population over age 60 were receiving them.


IIRC, the last Civil War widows died about 15 years ago.  Elderly veterans married young women in the 1920s; they would take care of the vets in their last years, and in exchange would receive widow's benefits for the rest of their lives.  I think the last two were in their 100s when they died.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SirEattonHogg: Interesting article.  I wonder why he defected?  Did he care about the larger issues or was it a practical issue - the South was losing and he didn't want to face the odds of starving or getting killed in a poorly supplied southern army or as a POW (who had high odds of dying as well).


Could be worse.  The "Hell ships", the prison hulks used by the British during the Revolutionary War to hold rebel prisoners were so bad, that you had a slightly better chance of surviving Auschwitz than you did being held on HMS Jersey and the other prison hulks.


So, life on HMS Jersey was not so much different from life in New Jersey.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?

He was a veteran at ages 14-18 from 1861-1865.
He had a daughter at age 83, in 1930, with a much younger wife.
Irene, his daughter, received a survivor's benefit until she died this year.


Or, his much-younger wife was having some fun with someone much-younger
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: This text is now purple: trappedspirit: In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene

What in the actual shiat?

He was a veteran at ages 14-18 from 1861-1865.
He had a daughter at age 83, in 1930, with a much younger wife.
Irene, his daughter, received a survivor's benefit until she died this year.

Or, his much-younger wife was having some fun with someone much-younger


No need to kink same.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.