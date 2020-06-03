 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Remember Dr. Fauci and the pandemic? Well he says the US should have 100 million doses of vaccine by the end of year   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How will Trump dispense those 1000 doses?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If things keep getting worse, there may only be 100 million of us alive by then, so that should be plenty
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. I should be a millionaire but that's not reality.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're going to start manufacturing doses of the vaccines way before we even know that the vaccine works

Now that is a smart move. God I love smart people. Smart people have been saving our ass since the dawn of time.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But they'll cost $5000 a pop.  Capitalism!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing anything in that article about a vaccine... but I do see an Oklahoma State football player tested positive for COVID after protesting
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: I'm not seeing anything in that article about a vaccine... but I do see an Oklahoma State football player tested positive for COVID after protesting


NM, I didn't go far enough down the page
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They probably use some lottery system for the lucky chosen to receive the cure.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldRod: OldRod: I'm not seeing anything in that article about a vaccine... but I do see an Oklahoma State football player tested positive for COVID after protesting

NM, I didn't go far enough down the page


Everyone is doing this pagination thing where they add updates to articles.  It messes up Fark links.
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow Fauci just went from Hero to Zero. Guess Trump finally got to him and now he's  making up BS claims with nothing to back it up just like any good team Trumper

Fauci can STFU and go away now, he's just another sycophant doing whatever it takes to get attention and stay in donnie's good graces
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I googled Fauci and he doesn't say that, he's cautiously optimistic about a vaccine and tell us why in this article.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.​c​om/amp/articles/fauci-cautiously-optim​istic-about-coronavirus-vaccine-115911​32326
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.


Pretty sure Fauci was doing a little projecting based on the number/progress of clinical trials.  I'd trust his guesses than a lot of other "professionals'" certainty.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: They probably use some lottery system for the lucky chosen to receive the cure.


Lottery system? No. Kushner will just give the vaccines, save ones for Trump's inner circle of lap dogs, to a medical supply company founded a week earlier by a Trump campaign contributor and allow them to sell them at whatever price they want.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rcain: Wow Fauci just went from Hero to Zero. Guess Trump finally got to him and now he's  making up BS claims with nothing to back it up just like any good team Trumper

Fauci can STFU and go away now, he's just another sycophant doing whatever it takes to get attention and stay in donnie's good graces


Wow, he said something you disagreed with, so down the memory hole he goes!

How very Trumpian.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The article says almost nothing about vaccines. I wonder if this is real, or something he was forced to say.  Why hasn't anyone announced they have perfected a vaccine that works great? If that is what has already happened.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are a lot of things America "should have" by the end of the year. I think we ought to start a list of them
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.

Pretty sure Fauci was doing a little projecting based on the number/progress of clinical trials.  I'd trust his guesses than a lot of other "professionals'" certainty.


If there is no vaccine, than it is pulled from his ass. Like facts on Fark.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Effective vaccine?  Safe vaccine?  COVID-19 vaccine?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How will Trump dispense those 1000 doses?


Donors and donor families only, watch.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: GoldSpider: NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.

Pretty sure Fauci was doing a little projecting based on the number/progress of clinical trials.  I'd trust his guesses than a lot of other "professionals'" certainty.

If there is no vaccine, than it is pulled from his ass. Like facts on Fark.


To be fair, there is a vaccine.  The unknown is whether it works or is safe.  What Fauci said is that they're ramping up manufacturing so that if the testing and trials are a success, the vaccine will be immediately available instead of having to do the ramp-up later.  It's basically a financial gamble (and one worth taking).
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: GoldSpider: NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.

Pretty sure Fauci was doing a little projecting based on the number/progress of clinical trials.  I'd trust his guesses than a lot of other "professionals'" certainty.

If there is no vaccine, than it is pulled from his ass. Like facts on Fark.


I also trust his projections over random anonymous "experts" on the Internet.
 
Riche
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dr. Fauci and the Pandemics is the name of my new prog. rock band.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.


We're manufacturing at risk before the trials are done. I guess that's the risk of linking to a continually updated news feed that's stale hours before it hits the main page.

"And by the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple of hundred million doses," he added. "So it isn't as if we're going to make the vaccine show its effective and then have to wait a year to rev up to millions and millions of doses. That's going to be done as we're testing the vaccine."
 
Riche
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: Random Anonymous Blackmail: GoldSpider: NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.

Pretty sure Fauci was doing a little projecting based on the number/progress of clinical trials.  I'd trust his guesses than a lot of other "professionals'" certainty.

If there is no vaccine, than it is pulled from his ass. Like facts on Fark.

To be fair, there is a vaccine.  The unknown is whether it works or is safe.  What Fauci said is that they're ramping up manufacturing so that if the testing and trials are a success, the vaccine will be immediately available instead of having to do the ramp-up later.  It's basically a financial gamble (and one worth taking).



Yeah. Starting up production during development is expensive and wasteful, but makes sense in an emergency. This was done a lot in WWII.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: I'm not seeing anything in that article about a vaccine... but I do see an Oklahoma State football player tested positive for COVID after protesting


Scrolling is hard.

The United States should have 100 million doses of one potential vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Of what vaccine? There is no vaccine. My god, shut the f*ck up already.

I understand giving people hope but stop with the blatant lies.


they're manufacturing the vaccine while trials are being run so they have have it immediately available when the trials are over. Of course the vaccine may not be safe or effective, but hey, what'd ya want?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As he did in the middle of the mess, as he did before the mess, and as he does now, Dr. Fauci tirelessly works everyday to make things better.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vaccine?

I'll trade you 5 liberated iPhone 11's (not activated), an ATM in a corner market run by an Immigrant family from Korea blown up for "reasons", the Frank Rizzo statue, a Jameson tat, 10 baseball bats, an Iggles 'Rona mask, and 3 empty tear gas canisters for it.

Tear gas canisters provided as per the order of the Mayor of Philadelphia....
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More like 100,000,000 doses of BLASPHEMOUS LIBERAL AUTISM STAB-JUICE!
 
portnoyd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: There are a lot of things America "should have" by the end of the year. I think we ought to start a list of them


A new President?
 
