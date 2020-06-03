 Skip to content
(Vox)   Minnesota authorities: When our Director of Public Safety said we were using "contract tracing" on arrested protesters, he was...err.."being metaphorical" and CERTAINLY not implying we are abusing new surveillance tech developed for Covid-19, no sir   (vox.com) divider line
22
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Narrator: Oh for Christ's sake!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stop doing Fascist things!
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stop doing Fascist things!


They don't know how to do anything else.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted this turn of events?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eiger: Who could have predicted this turn of events?


Nostrafarkingeverybody
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just new words for "we went through the perps phone and assume everyone he knows is a terrorist."
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You hear that everyone? We're usin' code names."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Says the same people who use fake cell phone towers to track people.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stop doing Fascist things!


Wait, I'm confused:  Just a month ago, contact tracing was a good thing.  It's now suddenly bad?

My friend of up the street is a born-again Christian.  He's been having Bible meetings on Zoom.  I suggested he should gather his fellow Christians and meet in person, and just tell the authorities it's a protest against the murder of George Floyd.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the DEA has been empowered to monitor protestors:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not the FBI. Not the NSA. The DEA will have full authority to surveil protestors because they know Timothy Shea is a good soldier after everything he did at DOJ for Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Tr0mBoNe: Stop doing Fascist things!

Wait, I'm confused:  Just a month ago, contact tracing was a good thing.  It's now suddenly bad?

My friend of up the street is a born-again Christian.  He's been having Bible meetings on Zoom.  I suggested he should gather his fellow Christians and meet in person, and just tell the authorities it's a protest against the murder of George Floyd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Tr0mBoNe: Stop doing Fascist things!

Wait, I'm confused:  Just a month ago, contact tracing was a good thing.  It's now suddenly bad?

My friend of up the street is a born-again Christian.  He's been having Bible meetings on Zoom.  I suggested he should gather his fellow Christians and meet in person, and just tell the authorities it's a protest against the murder of George Floyd.


Yes a tool for good can also be used for bad. Shocking concept I know.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they also doing contact tracing with Meal Team Six who protested a few weeks ago?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Meanwhile the DEA has been empowered to monitor protestors:

[Fark user image 425x495]

Not the FBI. Not the NSA. The DEA will have full authority to surveil protestors because they know Timothy Shea is a good soldier after everything he did at DOJ for Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.


The DEA has been illegally spying on Americans for almost 30 years.  That we know of.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police contact tracing: "That's where I hit him first, and that's where I hit him next, and that's where I hit him again..."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's just a fancy speak word for "we found out who your friends are".

Which is information most people are giving up voluntarily on social media all ready.

It's not magic or anything.....
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Meanwhile the DEA has been empowered to monitor protestors:

[Fark user image 425x495]

Not the FBI. Not the NSA. The DEA will have full authority to surveil protestors because they know Timothy Shea is a good soldier after everything he did at DOJ for Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.


I think CNN only has partial authority to surveill the protests
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Tr0mBoNe: Stop doing Fascist things!

Wait, I'm confused:  Just a month ago, contact tracing was a good thing.  It's now suddenly bad?

My friend of up the street is a born-again Christian.  He's been having Bible meetings on Zoom.  I suggested he should gather his fellow Christians and meet in person, and just tell the authorities it's a protest against the murder of George Floyd.


You should suggest he get with a real winning program and start attending the "$ecret German-Jew Freemason-Hoodoo" church of Lakeshore. Only $106 gets to a great seat for the "don't stop believin" tour.

/I hear and obey I hear and obey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
