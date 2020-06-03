 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Shopping list: yeast, gaming headsets, thermometers, fitness equipment. Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff   (wxyz.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been a shock to this writer when he came out of hibernation last week to discover what's happening in the world.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trivia I've heard:

Pickens actually said "... have a pretty good weekend in Dallas with all that stuff." but his line was looped in post-production because of sensitivity about the Kennedy assassination that had just occurred in Dallas.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know what you've got planned for tonight, but you can count me out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about a new refrigerator/freezer. Some are backordered until August!!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Add to the list:
Yeast for baking,

Are you kidding? Yeast hasn't been available from the start. The only way to get it is to buy it in bulk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No.  Not really.  But don't let me stop you from trying.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Add to the list:
Yeast for baking,

Are you kidding? Yeast hasn't been available from the start. The only way to get it is to buy it in bulk.


A grocery store down the street from me got a shipment of jars in and they were sold within a week. Now they have the regular strip of 3-2.25t packets and 1-pound packages from Red Star and saf-instant.

The joys of having a decent small grocery store in a suburban neighborhood off the main drag.

USA Today reported (in late April) that it would take about a month for yeast to start to come back in stock in stores.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Add to the list:
Yeast for baking,

Are you kidding? Yeast hasn't been available from the start. The only way to get it is to buy it in bulk.


I bought stock in Big Yeast when this all started. It's done nothing but rise.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The run on yeast didn't really surprise me.  I make my own bread at least once a week (bread machine...but I only use it for mixing and kneading) and stores don't tend to have a lot of yeast on hand to begin with.  Even before places locked down I was really low on yeast, like one batch of bread worth, and the stores were already out.  I ordered yeast from two different places and now have 2 pounds minus about 10 batches worth.

The run on TP caught me...well, you could say it caught me with my pants down.  The previous shopping run where I bought TP I got a megapack from BJs only to get home and find I had almost all of a megapack sitting there.  The next time I thought to buy TP I thought"don't do that again, you have plenty."  Of COURSE when i got home I had all of 7 rolls.  it got down to 2 before I could buy another megapack.  had I ran out, welp, I'm a single guy and that's happened.  it's not like the shower isn't right there....

Back to bread - there are all sorts of soda bread (no yeast) recipes out there and they're always easier and quicker to make than a yeast bread.  Made this one last night and it came out pretty tasty.  https://www.gimmesomeoven.com​/honey-be​er-bread/
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't find a non price gouged webcam to save my farking life. No I'm not going to pay 200$ for a 30 dollar webcam mr third party seller.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't find a mouse pad anywhere. My current one is starting to get kind of grody.

That's what's REALLY upsetting Americans about the pandemic. It's not the shelter in place orders or the masks, or even the job losses. Consumerism is a national religion here, and the idea of going to some random store and being denied instant gratification is deeply aggravating to many.
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any Vegas shopping list fails without Mike Tyson and a tiger.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I can't find a mouse pad anywhere. My current one is starting to get kind of grody.

That's what's REALLY upsetting Americans about the pandemic. It's not the shelter in place orders or the masks, or even the job losses. Consumerism is a national religion here, and the idea of going to some random store and being denied instant gratification is deeply aggravating to many.


99 Cent Only Store I'm about to go to had mouse pads just last month. If you live in California hit them up. If not, you never know about those discount stores. I'm a skilled hunter of things for sale at stores due to decades of poverty but this whole triple whammy of disease, unemployment and civil unrest has me at a loss as well. It's another, nastier, scarcer world already.

/ Thanks Obama ... for the memories.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see a lot of cheap fitness equipment garage sales in the future.
 
