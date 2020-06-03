 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   High profile papers on treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine and ACE inhibitors are based on secret data that experts say can't be real   (nytimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when you but grifters in office. Especially the cheap and obvious ones.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.
 
Loren
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like they were reporting on cases that weren't officially acknowledged.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.


I get why the NYT is trying to make this article confusing.

But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.

Turns out there are some big issues with it.

So it's anti trumpers with fake studies this time
 
flart blooger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
yeah, those darn epidemiologists are SO fake....

https://academic.oup.com/aje/advance-​a​rticle/doi/10.1093/aje/kwaa093/5847586​
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.

I get why the NYT is trying to make this article confusing.

But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.

Turns out there are some big issues with it.

So it's anti trumpers with fake studies this time


I read that report.  No where in the entire thing did they talk about how attractive and virile President Trump is.  The bias was obvious.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.

I get why the NYT is trying to make this article confusing.

But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.

Turns out there are some big issues with it.

So it's anti trumpers with fake studies this time


What, the study dealing with ACE inhibitors and COVID?

Doctors and scientists are of the mind that COVID may be a vascular disease (or at least has a large vascular component to it) and that ACE inhibitors could help deal with a lot of the worst effects.

But yeah, totally the same as the bullshiat pushed by this administration.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surgisphere sounds like one of the command ships for COBRA or the back up Technodrome.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.


BZZZT wrong.

That study did not use ACE inhibitors at all.

Nice try, liar.
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fast science is ALWAYS bad science.

Good work takes time. Like, a lot of time.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Surgisphere sounds like one of the command ships for COBRA or the back up Technodrome.


It is the title of my new dark synth remix that is only popular on the Rive Gauche of South Paris.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.

I get why the NYT is trying to make this article confusing.

But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.

Turns out there are some big issues with it.

So it's anti trumpers with fake studies this time


While I would agree that pro-hydroxychloroquine studies, if any, should be viewed with suspicion of pro-Trump bias, it doesn't follow that studies showing the opposite are run by "anti-Trumpers." It might just be bad science. Or it might in fact be good science, once they show their data.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.


These studies showed the drugs may have increased the risk of death, according to the article at least.  I am curious how this is the case considering the NYT article states the claims aZ:
1) blood pressure meds do not exacerbate COVID-19 (ACE inhibitors)
2) taking the anti-malarials may have increased risk of death.

If one is true, it doesn't make sense to make the leap to 2. Cardiovascular disease is a known risk factor for more severe disease, so logic would dictate if assumption 1 is true increased risk of death is due to the inherent increased risk due to the cardiovascular problems...  Thats weird.  And its also weird they claim to have such a large data set yet no one has heard of them.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like 10 paragraphs in we finally get to the issue: the database purports to have more patients from certain regions than were reported at the time. There could be a lot of reasons for the discrepancy, such as COVID diagnosis based on symptoms (common in the early days of the disease when there was a severe test kit shortage). The database is going to be audited by a 3rd party, and shown to the journal editors under CDA. Nothing to panic about yet.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is the purported mechanism of action That plaquenil was EVER considered a treatment for COVID?
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
floydw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: backhand.slap.of.reason: If real studies showed HCQ and CQ to be ineffective at treating hACE2-tropic viral infections, pharmat shills wouldn't resort to faking them.

I get why the NYT is trying to make this article confusing.

But what actually happened is that big study that came out last week saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't help and will probably kill you.

Turns out there are some big issues with it.

So it's anti trumpers with fake studies this time


That's not what it says but I imagine being pro-trump makes  it hard to understand simple information.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fano: What is the purported mechanism of action That plaquenil was EVER considered a treatment for COVID?


See for example https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/​pmc/artic​les/PMC1232869/ regarding SARS 1 and endosomal pH. There are other studies showing that it increases zinc ion concentration inside the cell, and that zinc inhibits the RNA polymerase enzyme of some viruses.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21079​6​86/
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, It sounds like the dataset was imaginary. Thanks to scientists doing science this should be corrected.

'What do you mean "Science"?' I hear you ask.  "Check your work."
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Like 10 paragraphs in we finally get to the issue: the database purports to have more patients from certain regions than were reported at the time. There could be a lot of reasons for the discrepancy, such as COVID diagnosis based on symptoms (common in the early days of the disease when there was a severe test kit shortage). The database is going to be audited by a 3rd party, and shown to the journal editors under CDA. Nothing to panic about yet.


It's still common because there are a solid number of false negatives on the swab tests.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chawco: Fast science is ALWAYS bad science.

Good work takes time. Like, a lot of time.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The best experiment ever.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: While I would agree that pro-hydroxychloroquine studies, if any, should be viewed with suspicion of pro-Trump bias, it doesn't follow that studies showing the opposite are run by "anti-Trumpers." It might just be bad science. Or it might in fact be good science, once they show their data.


it actually does follow logically.

instead of trying to wrap your head around an idea that is tied to a politician you either hate or love, why not look at it another way?

some of us feel as if the media, whose biggest advertising monolith is surely the pharmaceutical industrial complex, promotes drugs and treatments that can only be considered as profitable by their masters. conversely, they attack remedies that don't ensure profits. it does not take a rocket surgeon to see that, at the very least, there can be debate on some issues without a political bent.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: 40 degree day: Like 10 paragraphs in we finally get to the issue: the database purports to have more patients from certain regions than were reported at the time. There could be a lot of reasons for the discrepancy, such as COVID diagnosis based on symptoms (common in the early days of the disease when there was a severe test kit shortage). The database is going to be audited by a 3rd party, and shown to the journal editors under CDA. Nothing to panic about yet.

It's still common because there are a solid number of false negatives on the swab tests.


Anyway my thought is that the publicly reported numbers were delayed and downplayed in many jurisdictions, whether intentionally for political reasons or because of applying more stringent criteria, while hospitals treated presumed COVID cases the same as cases confirmed by a gold standard RNA test. It doesn't mean that the studies are incorrect.
 
Lake Royale [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: chawco: Fast science is ALWAYS bad science.

Good work takes time. Like, a lot of time.

[Fark user image 850x654]
The best experiment ever.


They were just a tab bit optimistic using a clock as a timer, weren't they?
 
