(The Nation)   FBI issues stunning report showing Antifa's level of involvement in Sunday's protests   (thenation.com)
ultradeeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The FBI Finds 'No Intel Indicating Antifa Involvement' in Sunday's Violence"

They are sneakier than I thought.
 
TommyDeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you think the silverback here in Boston is the real deal, or one of those Accelerationist assholes?
 
TommyDeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So you think the silverback here in Boston is the real deal, or one of those Accelerationist assholes?


Adding the picture for those who don't RTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: TommyDeuce: So you think the silverback here in Boston is the real deal, or one of those Accelerationist assholes?

Adding the picture for those who don't RTFA
[Fark user image image 425x267]


Oh wow, look at him being all violent
 
ultradeeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: TommyDeuce: So you think the silverback here in Boston is the real deal, or one of those Accelerationist assholes?

Adding the picture for those who don't RTFA
[Fark user image 425x267]


looks like a proud boy to me
 
growinthings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must make sure that Trump isn't re-elected, VOTE BLUE in Nov.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Auntie who?
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: TommyDeuce: So you think the silverback here in Boston is the real deal, or one of those Accelerationist assholes?

Adding the picture for those who don't RTFA
[Fark user image 425x267]


That's a Nazi, son.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The focus on "Antifa" here is  a consequence of Trump not listening to the actual people in his government who know things, and instead just laying around until noon watching Fox News to be infromed on what's going on in this country.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gee ya think. It's almost like antifa is a boogeyman who exists mostly in the heads of accelerationists and cowardly old white fascists.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean the calls have been coming from inside the house this entire time?!?!?!?
 
Glockenspiel Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jake_lex: The focus on "Antifa" here is  a consequence of Trump not listening to the actual people in his government who know things, and instead just laying around until noon watching Fox News to be infromed on what's going on in this country.


Difficulty: Trump has fired anyone who knows things and only hired people who lay around until noon watching Fox News
 
snocone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In order to do stuff, you have to exist, first.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jake_lex: The focus on "Antifa" here is  a consequence of Trump not listening to the actual people in his government who know things, and instead just laying around until noon watching Fox News to be infromed on what's going on in this country.


I don't think he's even watching fox anymore. More likely a Facebook comments section.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: jake_lex: The focus on "Antifa" here is  a consequence of Trump not listening to the actual people in his government who know things, and instead just laying around until noon watching Fox News to be infromed on what's going on in this country.

Difficulty: Trump has fired anyone who knows things and only hired people who lay around until noon watching Fox News


You'd think the bootlickers left would find 'evidence' somewhere in their colons.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the KGB report says otherwise. Which one will Donnie believe?
 
DarwiOdrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who thinks that will stop the Trump humpers from screaming "ANTIFA DID IT!" every time anything happens? Anyone? Bueller?
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The worst part is that this theory was spearheaded by Bill Barr.  The Justice department should be following the facts.  It is politicized and now we have no way AT ALL to police anyone who puts an R after their name.  We have the clothes of democracy on but we are a dictatorship underneath.
 
PainInTheASP
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snocone: Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an Antifa meeting might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I saw a Babadook at one.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ThIs JuSt PrOvEs AnTiFa HaS iNfIlTrAiTeD tHe FbI!!!
 
rcain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that only proves that it's Satan and the DNC at the heart of this. Round up all the Hillary voting Libs and throw them into camps!

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the highest levels of the FBI have been compromised by the ANTIFA communist left?
This is clearly cause to call in the military, national guard, Illuminati, FSB, and Imperial guard.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trump wants to designate antifa a terrorist organization


There's a flaw in your cunning plan.  Typically to be designated a terrorist organization, you have to be an organization to begin with.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, it is true!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's almost like the narrative fark's right wing accelerationists have tried to spin on the main page was entirely made up bullshiat fantasy designed to misinform readers.
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Deep state' comment from White House in 3...2......
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: snocone: Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic

[Fark user image 720x405]


I get it, but there actually is no devil.  It's made up.  The greatest trick humanity ever pulled was convincing itself that the devil does exist - that there was some divine retribution for bad people.  It's how humanity copes with evil, but it's just that - a coping mechanism.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Trump wants to designate antifa a terrorist organization


There's a flaw in your cunning plan.  Typically to be designated a terrorist organization, you have to be an organization to begin with.


And, you know, terrorize stuff.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's because anti-fa shows up when the rotten evil fascists show up to protest.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: PainInTheASP: snocone: Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic

[Fark user image 720x405]

I get it, but there actually is no devil.  It's made up.  The greatest trick humanity ever pulled was convincing itself that the devil does exist - that there was some divine retribution for bad people.  It's how humanity copes with evil, but it's just that - a coping mechanism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snocone: Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic


I worked with Food not Bombs, Earth First right after redwood summer in Headwaters, pirate radio, and NORML in the 90's in Santa Cruz.

I am not particularly politically radical... Except in the United States.

All these organizations were thoroughly infiltrated and monitored by CA and Fed agencies. They knew our plans to protest before we finalized them, and we knew they knew. It was part of it.

Not once in that decade did I hear of Antifa aside from punk rock lyrics, and WWII history. Anarchists and shiat stirrers, yes. Antifa? That was (maybe) a European thing.

That they continue to stubbornly not exist doesn't elicit a sigh.

Of course you start accusing and punishing people for this, it will happily create itself in response. Typical facist eliminationist shiat.

Or... If Hitler and and Stalin didn't have the Jews to persecute they would have had to create them. The facist narrative always requires the sinister minority.
 
wood0366
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
itsrealtomedammit.gif
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump announced on Twitter that he would designate "Antifa" a terrorist organization,

OK, so, the deal is that he won't.  He's "looking into that" and you'll hear something "in two weeks".  But his supporters will hear that he is or they'll "remember" in a month that he did do that.  Trump cracked a code in voters.  He learned that if you make endless promises, people will remember the things they like and forget the ones they don't like.

Voters don't hate politicians who fail to deliver on promises.  They love politicians who make lots and lots of promises.  He probably learned it from TV pundits who make endless predictions that are usually wrong, but they're never penalized for it.  Bill Kristol still gets to be an expert analyst even though he's never right.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

d23: [Fark user image image 274x184]

The worst part is that this theory was spearheaded by Bill Barr.  The Justice department should be following the facts.  It is politicized and now we have no way AT ALL to police anyone who puts an R after their name.  We have the clothes of democracy on but we are a dictatorship underneath.


Well, see, local government people in Minnesota said that white supremacists were instigating violence at these events, so Barr had to say "actually, it's Antifa doing the violence" so people wouldn't blame the right.

How long until we actually get to "Identity Evropa are actually Antifa pretending to be white supremacists pretending to be Antifa to hurt the white identity movement" takes?
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I betcha those damned Mennonites had something to do with this outrage
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No involvement by a group that doesn't exist? The FBI is running wild!!!
 
Nas is like
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well yea I mean the only people that believe ANTIFA is some sort of super evil, highly organized, and funded organization are suckers.

I always wondered "what kind of people fall for the Nigerian Prince scam?" but seeing conservatives follow chump off a cliff explains a lot.

Gullible simple minded marks.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is fascism good now?
 
Cake Hunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it wasn't the antifas, then it definitely was the ACORMS.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: PainInTheASP: snocone: Maybe Antifa's greatest achievement in these times has been to make us believe that it does not exist, and that all can be fixed on a purely human level


/sic

[Fark user image 720x405]

I get it, but there actually is no devil.  It's made up.  The greatest trick humanity ever pulled was convincing itself that the devil does exist - that there was some divine retribution for bad people.  It's how humanity copes with evil, but it's just that - a coping mechanism.


I say we get rid of all the coping mechanisms and party with the looters then.
 
