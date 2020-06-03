 Skip to content
(NBC News)   LAPD uses UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium as a field jail for those protesting that George Floyd wasn't respected as a human being   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Police, Los Angeles, Jackie Robinson, UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium, Los Angeles Police Department  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Optics are dead.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.


If you surveyed the police force, how many could tell you who Jackie Robinson was?
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it for the protesters or is it for looters?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.

If you surveyed the police force, how many could tell you who Jackie Robinson was?


One of the requirements of being a cop is that you're not a baseball fan.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would it be better or worse to have used The Colosseum?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.

If you surveyed the police force, how many could tell you who Jackie Robinson was?


You Better Know It
Youtube PLnKlOpIGHM
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LA.

You are a fail....
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Would it be better or worse to have used The Colosseum?


Those lions at the L.A. Zoo must be pretty hungry.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.


BUIS are perfectly adequate at the range from which police shoot peaceful protestors ANTIFA agitators.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LAPD: We treat you like a King.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Field jail for those protesting, or for those looting and rioting?

There is a *HUGE* difference between the first and the other two.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 720x404]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Jennifer Grey ruined her look with that nose job.  You won't convince me otherwise.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 720x404]

[Fark user image 271x186]

Jennifer Grey ruined her look with that nose job.  You won't convince me otherwise.


You are correct.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soon to be rebranded as a "camp" where those arrested can "concentrate" on improving their behavior going forward.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Field jail for those protesting, or for those looting and rioting?

There is a *HUGE* difference between the first and the other two.


The police will say they were rioting whether they were or not, and you will take them at their word without question. And that about wraps it up for this stupid question.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.

If you surveyed the police force, how many could tell you who Jackie Robinson was?


Wasn't she married to President Kennedy?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: edmo: Tr0mBoNe: Optics are dead.

If you surveyed the police force, how many could tell you who Jackie Robinson was?

Wasn't she married to President Kennedy?


I thought she was the one of the Jupiter 2 crew.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a side note to the whole situation beyond the riots, this is going to be interesting local politics.  That stadium is right next to the VA, which also has open space, but is federal land.  The UC system is kind of a 4th branch of government in CA, and there's a lot of local tension between the city of LA/LAPD and the UC system/UCPD (who are state police).

There have been a number of accusations over the years between UCPD and LAPD over handling of students etc.  After one mini riot by college kids where LAPD got a little too handsy, UCPD and UCLA very publicly scolded LAPD for not being able to handle unruly students.  On a more day to day level, UCLA is an independent state entity and isn't subject to LA laws and codes.  There's a lot of stuff that UCLA does that is against City of LA code, and many bureaucrats in LA absolutely hate that.  When an LADWP water main burst and caused millions in damage to UCLA a few years ago DWP basically told the school to pound sand when they came looking for reimbursement.
 
