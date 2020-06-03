 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Harvard University study says couples should wear face masks during sex to cut risk of spreading the coronavirus, big brown bags if partners are fugly   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Face masks during sex?  No problem."

nme.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brown bag specials?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: "Face masks during sex?  No problem."

[nme.com image 850x539]


I saw an edited for TV version of Pulp Fiction that completely cut The Gimp and all references to him.  It made that scene pretty much completely incoherent.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is saliva the only bodily fluid that sheds the virus?  I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.  Somehow a facemask seems like throwing a tampon in the ocean.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have always wanted to try mummifcation...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.


Blood, spinal fluid, and lots and lots of tears.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hole in the sheets?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or do it doggy-style, so both of you can watch the hockey game.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory be!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: lots and lots of tears.


Is that from the pepper spray?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading about the lawyers that come out of Harvard I'm starting to think Harvard isn't the best thinking bunch in the world.  Partners, face masks?  Truly a person with zero mental ability thought that one up.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Or do it doggy-style, so both of you can watch the hockey game.


What hockey game?
Now I has a sad.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: EvilEgg: I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.

Blood, spinal fluid, and lots and lots of tears.


Spinal fl.... What kind of shiat are you into?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im getting Mrsinfoguy a few different versions. My favorite is the Morgan Fairchild
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that, my friends, is why the Mormons will be the ones to survive.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah, and next some Harvard researcher in a squirrel costume with his nuts hanging out is going to tell us the only acceptable sexual partner is a busty otter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess someone has been browsing PornHub.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a Mexican wrestling mask and end the session by placing her in a figure 4 leg lock.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uuhhhhhhh COVID goes everywhere in the body. Even in your private bits. Documented as existing with your sperm, too.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was using this as a joke....

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: EvilEgg: I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.

Blood, spinal fluid, and lots and lots of tears.


and santorum.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/No Giggity tag?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that's dumb.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: And here I was using this as a joke....

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Facemasks work well as makeshift banana hammocks...just need to be careful not to mix them up at some point.  O_O
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Uuhhhhhhh COVID goes everywhere in the body. Even in your private bits. Documented as existing with your sperm, too.


Good luck figuring where to put the ear hooks when putting a mask on your penis.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Is saliva the only bodily fluid that sheds the virus?  I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.  Somehow a facemask seems like throwing a tampon in the ocean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this guy covered the two bagger idea already...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: EvilEgg: I know of at least two or three other bodily fluids involved in sex.

Blood, spinal fluid, and lots and lots of tears.


You know the Police will look in the freezer, right.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doggie style needs no stinking masks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Doggie style needs no stinking masks.


Neither does reverse-cowgirl...but then no can see boobies.

( ._.)
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Im getting Mrsinfoguy a few different versions. My favorite is the Morgan Fairchild


Relax I got this, she's wearing the Linda Lovelace mask for me now.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Salmon: Doggie style needs no stinking masks.

Neither does reverse-cowgirl...but then no can see boobies.

( ._.)


Never heard of a mirror?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image image 850x1275]

/No Giggity tag?


Wait, there's an NC17 version of Shape of Water?!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lokilaw2012: I believe this guy covered the two bagger idea already...

[Fark user image 400x400]


What about the three bagger?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Znuh: Uuhhhhhhh COVID goes everywhere in the body. Even in your private bits. Documented as existing with your sperm, too.

Good luck figuring where to put the ear hooks when putting a mask on your penis.


Can you please not use in the same sentence the words "hooks" and "penis"?!
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: guestguy: Salmon: Doggie style needs no stinking masks.

Neither does reverse-cowgirl...but then no can see boobies.

( ._.)

Never heard of a mirror?


Hmm, would require rearranging the bedroom...but it's worth it.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: After reading about the lawyers that come out of Harvard I'm starting to think Harvard isn't the best thinking bunch in the world.  Partners, face masks?  Truly a person with zero mental ability thought that one up.


We've reached a point in society where scientists are modern day clergy.  They know anything they say is considered gospel.  And anybody questioning them is making a big mistake.

They're also considered completely altruistic.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Dr.Fey: "Face masks during sex?  No problem."

[nme.com image 850x539]

I saw an edited for TV version of Pulp Fiction that completely cut The Gimp and all references to him.  It made that scene pretty much completely incoherent.


Why would you waste your time that way?
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, do NOT keep your hand sanitizer and lube right next to each other.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real trick is maintaining a six foot distance. Getting the woman pregnant will involve creative use of a squirt gun and good aim by the man.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Porkbelly: After reading about the lawyers that come out of Harvard I'm starting to think Harvard isn't the best thinking bunch in the world.  Partners, face masks?  Truly a person with zero mental ability thought that one up.

We've reached a point in society where scientists are modern day clergy.  They know anything they say is considered gospel.  And anybody questioning them is making a big mistake.

They're also considered completely altruistic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 365x365]

Approves


Agrees
Fark user imageView Full Size

and, agrees:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FARK did not disappoint with mask suggestion photos.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image 850x1275]

/No Giggity tag?


I can work with that.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Or do it doggy-style, so both of you can watch the hockey game.

What hockey game?
Now I has a sad.


Yeah, me too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Furries are way ahead of the curve on this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kabloink: Furries are way ahead of the curve on this.

[Fark user image 164x307]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
