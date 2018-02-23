 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   For totally mysterious reasons Tik-Tok's algorithm only suppresses creators of a certain race. Hint: Not the White   (deseret.com) divider line
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
deliverry

WQ{eare herer p
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
China: proof you don't have to be white to be racist as fark
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can somebody explain to somebody who's computer stupid: Do operating systems come with some deeply-encoded racist algorithm that cause all software to default to racist? Or is this shiatty coding, or are software writers inherently racist? How does this happen?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Veridian Sees you...

robertdavidsullivan.typepad.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Can somebody explain to somebody who's computer stupid: Do operating systems come with some deeply-encoded racist algorithm that cause all software to default to racist? Or is this shiatty coding, or are software writers inherently racist? How does this happen?


Software reflects the bias of the people that create it
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: China: proof you don't have to be white to be racist as fark


China has historically had a massive institutionalized racism problem, and still does.  Much of it is accepted as normal, too; you won't have much trouble finding racist blackfaced caricatures of blacks on Chinese TV, for example, and while it will get called out by many, more still find it normal, even funny.
 
