(Guardian)   2020 takes a brief break from screwing with the US to send a cyclone straight at Mumbai, the first in 70 years   (theguardian.com) divider line
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So that's why I didn't get any calls about my car warranty today?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These things can be staved off by large impromptu coordinated dance routines.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I must be tired cuz i read that as "US sent cyclone straight at Mimbari" and thought.
Well that's one way to end humanity in 2020.
 
Tjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is called Bombay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: These things can be staved off by large impromptu coordinated dance routines.


I thought if they didn't like the weather report they just turned it off and then on again?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rained a lot, but didn't target Mumbai.

They're probably happy the monsoon season isn't dry, it lasts from about now to September.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tjack: It is called Bombay.


मुंबई
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A very brief break.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
no it didn't, it mostly bypassed Mumbai according to the article, submitter
 
