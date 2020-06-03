 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bound protestor knocks out cop, slaps another to the ground. Can't anyone stop the violence?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a crock.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: What a crock.


Actually, um...never mind.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From Gatorade to needing aid.

/ Best I got, my funny tank is pretty dry these days.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even nature doesn't like the cops.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
god bless you, wally.
 
starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ALI lives matter
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OK, we'll call it a draw then.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See ya later alligator.


Nope.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From the comments:

"This is the president of Antifa"

I loled
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Almost surprised they didn't just start tear gassing and beating everyone in a five block radius.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if they've ever thought to use such a broad and powerful tail to propel themselves through the water?
 
freidog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
#AllgatorLivesMatter
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reptile Lives Matter!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crocodilian: "Cash me outside, howbow dat?"

Police: "Catch you later, alligator."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cops sunglasses go flying like a reverse 'deal with it' meme.

/ouch, that was a f*cking stonker of a headshot!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The K.O. victim looks like retired neighborhood helper Bill and not a cop.  Can't see it well enough to be positive though.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why isn't the cross-posted to the D'aww tab?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Why isn't the this cross-posted to the D'aww tab?


IDIOT!!
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm laughing at those ladies' yelps.

It takes two to make a thing go right..
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seeing a shaved-headed Florida cop get his gas-station wraparounds slapped off his stupid skull while being knocked unconscious by an alligator has been the highlight of my day.

Crock the PO-lice.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The K.O. victim looks like retired neighborhood helper Bill and not a cop.  Can't see it well enough to be positive though.


Probably a private alligator "wrangler"
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The cops sunglasses go flying like a reverse 'deal with it' meme.

/ouch, that was a f*cking stonker of a headshot!


from the comments: "free sunglasses!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He didn't want to go on the cart truck.
 
