The oldest independent science fiction bookstore in America has been disintegrated
    More: Asinine, Insurance, possible rebuilding of the store, back door, fire captain, Don's request, insurance policies, break room, Chicago Ave  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That wasn't a "Change of Hobbit"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Chang​e​_of_Hobbit

I mail ordered my Heinlein first edditions from there. And one lucky farker has one ...because she's wonderful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.


F*ck off, Nazi. You know it was not the protesters. The owner even says so himself in his post.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.


You know sometimes...being a HAHAHA I"M A TROLL. In certain times in history...just means you're a fraken asshole, not a joker...not a Loki..not a jester, not clever. Just a sad asshole. That will probably die alone and unloved.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I haz a sad. The loss of a bookstore is one of the greatest loses a Civilization can suffer. The loss of a place to buy books.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of the LA riots, where the people burned down their own stores, including those which had been there for decades, and looted others, then took pot shots at ambulances and the fire departments who came to help them. For the longest time afterwards, no new businesses opened up there, insurance companies stopped coverage, pizza guys and taxi drivers would not enter the area (mainly because when they did, they got robbed)
and after it all, the people yelled discrimination.

In riots, insanity rules.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was depressing
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mikey1969: Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.

F*ck off, Nazi. You know it was not the protesters. The owner even says so himself in his post.


"It looked to me like they had broken every window on the front of the Uncles and then squirted accelerant through each broken window."

You mean right there, where he very specifically describes how he thinks the fire was started or spread?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fusillade762: If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.


If you have to scroll left, either your browsing preferences are weird or you have already scrolled to the left to learn it's not them but you.  Come on, man.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I haz a sad. The loss of a bookstore is one of the greatest loses a Civilization can suffer. The loss of a place to buy books.


It was a fantastic one-of-a-kind bookstore that is a tragic loss. But no one knows who set the fires and I am betting on alt-right Boogaloo agitators more than any "antifa" or anarchist who tend to be very nerdy. Boogaloos like to beat up on nerds, their only gaming is via consoles and "Call of Duty". Otherwise they're at the gym, at the range or at the bar. It sucks UH/UE are a casualty of this war against authoritarian overreach and cop violence. War is hell, there is collateral damage. That's why war must be avoided. But us who oppose the slaying of innocents by the police and other authorities didn't start this war, we were thrust into it by a demented and sick madman leading racist and fascist ignorant white trash.

/ I loved that place, I really did, and it sucks it took a hit but the protesters didn't do this, the rioters did and we KNOW FOR A FACT there were a ton of Boogaloos there.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

433: fusillade762: If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.

If you have to scroll left, either your browsing preferences are weird or you have already scrolled to the left to learn it's not them but you.  Come on, man.


Have you tried looking at that site on a phone?  The text starts tiny, and by the time you zoom in enough to read it, the text column ends up being about four or five screens wide, so you have to scroll left and right to read anything.
 
maxbando
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: brantgoose: I haz a sad. The loss of a bookstore is one of the greatest loses a Civilization can suffer. The loss of a place to buy books.

It was a fantastic one-of-a-kind bookstore that is a tragic loss. But no one knows who set the fires and I am betting on alt-right Boogaloo agitators more than any "antifa" or anarchist who tend to be very nerdy. Boogaloos like to beat up on nerds, their only gaming is via consoles and "Call of Duty". Otherwise they're at the gym, at the range or at the bar. It sucks UH/UE are a casualty of this war against authoritarian overreach and cop violence. War is hell, there is collateral damage. That's why war must be avoided. But us who oppose the slaying of innocents by the police and other authorities didn't start this war, we were thrust into it by a demented and sick madman leading racist and fascist ignorant white trash.

/ I loved that place, I really did, and it sucks it took a hit but the protesters didn't do this, the rioters did and we KNOW FOR A FACT there were a ton of Boogaloos there.


THE BOOGALOO MOVEMENT IS NOT ABOUT RACISM. THEY ARE NOT FAR RIGHT. THEY ARE OUT PROTECTING BUSINESSES AND PROVIDING FIRST AID TO INJURED PROTESTERS.

Jesus Christ pull your head out of your ass.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mikey1969: Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.

F*ck off, Nazi. You know it was not the protesters. The owner even says so himself in his post.


Given your lack of reading skills this seem appropriate

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: 433: fusillade762: If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.

If you have to scroll left, either your browsing preferences are weird or you have already scrolled to the left to learn it's not them but you.  Come on, man.

Have you tried looking at that site on a phone?  The text starts tiny, and by the time you zoom in enough to read it, the text column ends up being about four or five screens wide, so you have to scroll left and right to read anything.


I don't think we mean the same thing.

I will let it to the 1st gen sci fi folks to speak, this is loss.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

433: Dork Gently: 433: fusillade762: If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.

If you have to scroll left, either your browsing preferences are weird or you have already scrolled to the left to learn it's not them but you.  Come on, man.

Have you tried looking at that site on a phone?  The text starts tiny, and by the time you zoom in enough to read it, the text column ends up being about four or five screens wide, so you have to scroll left and right to read anything.

I don't think we mean the same thing.

I will let it to the 1st gen sci fi folks to speak, this is loss.


Oh crap, not even posting in the right thread.  How embarrassing.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rik01: Reminds me of the LA riots, where the people burned down their own stores, including those which had been there for decades, and looted others, then took pot shots at ambulances and the fire departments who came to help them.


I have long through that the strongest evidence against the likely success of socialism - which I support - is that people in poor areas frequently attack fire and ambulance crews trying to help them.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: F*ck off, Nazi. You know it was not the protesters. The owner even says so himself in his post.


Where? All I can see there is that (a) he wasn't there when it started and (b) he blames "rioters".
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mikey1969: Sorry, I have been informed that this is all OK, and that the protesters can burn, loot, and destroy whatever they want, because, reasons. So I am not allowed to care about "property".

The moose out front should have told ya, subby.

F*ck off, Nazi. You know it was not the protesters. The owner even says so himself in his post.


Let's do the old flip it routine :

Scenario - A conservative rally takes place. Largely peaceful. However, some non-core members of the rally come in from out of state and burn down buildings, loot an electronics store, and shoot an old man while looting the store.

What's your reaction because it's the same farking thing. I'm sure you would publicly make sure to not hold the rally responsible for the actions of a small faction.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not even going to respond directly to the Boogaloo as I've already ignored the ignorant punk. They do NOT protect storefronts. They are there to instill VIOLENT REVOLUTION and BLAME IT ON BLM. That is their stated purpose on many forums and Discord channels.

You're stepping in my world, now. The Boogaloos are violent alt-right UTR punks addicted to Call Of Duty, Bud Light and bootlicking Fascists. They are Trump supporters and Republicans, ammosexuals and Confederate flag wavers. I have yet to hear, meet or see one that isn't. And make no mistake if i see one again i am out of farks to give.

/ Why yes I am Anti-fascist. But then so was America from 1941-1945. My, that was a very brief time, wasn't it?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is not a how-to manual.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Might I add, though ...

Triggered!

/ I got him!
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: 433: fusillade762: If I have to scroll left to read your post... well, I'm not reading it.

If you have to scroll left, either your browsing preferences are weird or you have already scrolled to the left to learn it's not them but you.  Come on, man.

Have you tried looking at that site on a phone?  The text starts tiny, and by the time you zoom in enough to read it, the text column ends up being about four or five screens wide, so you have to scroll left and right to read anything.


Click on the "make mobile friendly" right there at the bottom of the screen.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, since when have fascists had an affinity for burning books?
 
maxbando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrazyCurt: Not even going to respond directly to the Boogaloo as I've already ignored the ignorant punk. They do NOT protect storefronts. They are there to instill VIOLENT REVOLUTION and BLAME IT ON BLM. That is their stated purpose on many forums and Discord channels.

You're stepping in my world, now. The Boogaloos are violent alt-right UTR punks addicted to Call Of Duty, Bud Light and bootlicking Fascists. They are Trump supporters and Republicans, ammosexuals and Confederate flag wavers. I have yet to hear, meet or see one that isn't. And make no mistake if i see one again i am out of farks to give.

/ Why yes I am Anti-fascist. But then so was America from 1941-1945. My, that was a very brief time, wasn't it?


Translation - I get my talking points from the MSM and wouldn't know a fact about the boogaloo movement if it sat on my face and wiggled.

I can show you HUNDREDS of boog bois on the ground, right now, providing security for stores, guarding protestors from the cops and providing first aid.

All while being accused of all this bullshiat that we have zero to do with, all because we are against #teamfreeshiat.

Newsflash - you can support people in their right to protest and still despise looters at the same time.
 
