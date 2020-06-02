 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTVR)   Richmond VA Police Chief be like, "Protesters kept firefighters from a house fire... (Sob)... WITH A CHILD INSIDE (meltdown)" Richmond VA Fire Department be like: "Cool story, bro, but here's what really happened"   (wtvr.com) divider line
21
    More: CSB, Riot, Richmond Police Chief William Smith, Richmond Fire Department, Automobile, Lt. Chris Armstrong, Water cannon, Constable, Protest  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 3:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Firefighters don't play those bullshiat games.
We actually save people. We don't kill them.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops are just lying about everything now and hoping no one checks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Cops are just lying about everything now and hoping no one checks.


Now?
NOW!
Nowwwwwwwwwwwwww?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact checking LEO PIOs?

Inconceivable!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever the protestor was that stood in front of the firetruck probably imagined himself like the guy in the Tiananmen Square massacre who stood in front of the tanks. And he was, in the same way that Donald Trump is the best President ever for his African Americans.

Don't block firetrucks asshole, and the cops need to stop interfering with paramedics treating injured protestors.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like a culture of not being accountable for theur actions has made it to where they don't think stuff through.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their*

fark
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police chief is a drama queen. That's pretty much the story. Give him a tiara and some lace stockings for the Xmas ball. That's only if the entire country isn't in a nuclear winter by then.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lying police officer!? Color me surprised
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Their*

fark


Never acknowledge a mistake.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Richmond needs a new mayor and police chief.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

powhound: Give him a tiara and some lace stockings for the Xmas ball


This is my 187th favorite sentence ever.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Sounds like Richmond needs a new mayor and police chief.


Sorry, just police chief, I thought the mayor was in on this too.  But they will need one if the mayor doesn't do what he can to get rid of the police chief.
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dammit so much, I'm usually overly cynical and try to hold out for a second viewpoint.  But I grabbed this one (emotional police chief covered by a major local station) hook, line, and sinker.
I should know better; I don't blindly believe Trump...
This seems like a prime case of the three versions of truth, though.

C'mon, Virginia... be better (but perhaps not best).
 
falcescu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are you trying to tell me that a police officer lied about a story to serve a political agenda about the vicious protestors?  I, for one, am shocked!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like this piece of shiat police chief should be fired, lose his pension and maybe even face charges for such bullshiat.
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Dammit so much, I'm usually overly cynical and try to hold out for a second viewpoint.  But I grabbed this one (emotional police chief covered by a major local station) hook, line, and sinker.
I should know better; I don't blindly believe Trump...
This seems like a prime case of the three versions of truth, though.

C'mon, Virginia... be better (but perhaps not best).


In the big picture, Richmond is still a relatively small town. Police chiefs in much larger cities have said even stupider shiat.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops are lying assholes, with Rick Romero, at the top of the hour.
 
boohyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So....this is a story all about how, the house got lit and burned right down, I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, while I tell you all the police chiefs hot air. .
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's that you say?  ACAB?  Perhaps not strictly true, but some days it's pert' darn close.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, uh, the fire department confirmed that protesters did delay the fire truck by burning trash cans in the road and standing in front of the truck.  And they confirmed that the house's residents were outside by the time the fire truck arrived (they obviously had no way of seeing how that happened, so their observations were consistent with what the police chief said).  Exactly where did the fire department substantively disagree with the police chief?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.