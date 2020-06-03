 Skip to content
(Vox)   Your blackout squares on Instagram aren't helping any   (vox.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't protest like that. No, not like that either. Nope. Still not right. Nope. Uh-uh. Not like that either. Nope. Sorry, those aims are too narrow. Nope. Whoa, calm down, those aims are too broad. Nope. That's an even worse way to protest. Nope, that's so blandly inclusive it might as well be an ad for Pepsi. Sorry, nope, that's too exclusionary and hostile, you don't want to attack people who could be allies. Uh-uh. No, you shouldn't protest like that either. Sorry, nope, that's too disruptive, you'll turn people off. Nope, that's too quiet, nobody will notice. Nope. Stop shouting like that, that's not allyship, you're making it about you. Uh-uh. You need to speak out more, silence is content. No, that's a bad way to protest too, it's far too violent. Lol, is that how you're protesting, it's just wimpy virtue signalling, nobody cares. Who cares about your street protest, the only people who care are there on the street with you, nobody else is. What's with your stupid protest avatars on Facebook, if you actually cared you'd be on the street. No, you're still doing it wrong. Nope. God, you're so bad at protesting, it's like you don't even want to succeed.

You're so bad at protesting, maybe you should just stop.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Don't protest like that. No, not like that either. Nope. Still not right. Nope. Uh-uh. Not like that either. Nope. Sorry, those aims are too narrow. Nope. Whoa, calm down, those aims are too broad. Nope. That's an even worse way to protest. Nope, that's so blandly inclusive it might as well be an ad for Pepsi. Sorry, nope, that's too exclusionary and hostile, you don't want to attack people who could be allies. Uh-uh. No, you shouldn't protest like that either. Sorry, nope, that's too disruptive, you'll turn people off. Nope, that's too quiet, nobody will notice. Nope. Stop shouting like that, that's not allyship, you're making it about you. Uh-uh. You need to speak out more, silence is content. No, that's a bad way to protest too, it's far too violent. Lol, is that how you're protesting, it's just wimpy virtue signalling, nobody cares. Who cares about your street protest, the only people who care are there on the street with you, nobody else is. What's with your stupid protest avatars on Facebook, if you actually cared you'd be on the street. No, you're still doing it wrong. Nope. God, you're so bad at protesting, it's like you don't even want to succeed.

You're so bad at protesting, maybe you should just stop.


Didn't bother to read the article, I take it?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline inaccurate.  They asked people to stop using the #BlackLivesMatter tag for solidarity posts so people could keep track of actual news easier.  "Hurrrrr...you're not helping so stop trying" had nothing to do with anything.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Headline inaccurate.  They asked people to stop using the #BlackLivesMatter tag for solidarity posts so people could keep track of actual news easier.  "Hurrrrr...you're not helping so stop trying" had nothing to do with anything.


#truckfump and #thesystemiscorrupt is what mine got.


They both rang true to my perspective, and avoided what TFA is about. There's an edit post button on insta. Just use it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"


Seth Rogan has you covered on this in a funny way too.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blackout
Youtube akuNAFpZvxs


Can I still play this?
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"


uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"

#LMAO
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"


So probably today at some point the cops will catch on to this and start having people put up blue boxes on their SM pages.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not gonna get worked up over run-of-the-mill slactivism.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was a little shocked that my Spotify account (which I listen to while I work) was covered in Black Lives Matter playlists, etc. and the search function was disabled.
Although rap isn't my thing, I tried listening to a few of the songs. Even had some of Richard Pryor's standup bits about black people and cops.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never seen an article mischaracterize a statement from an advocacy group so bad as this one.
ONE of the BLM groups says don't use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag for the black photos, but that's a far cry from saying that they don't support the protest.
 
chippedlogic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe social media is not the answer for finding credible mess and updates.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thoughts and Prayers?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I've never seen an article mischaracterize a statement from an advocacy group so bad as this one.
ONE of the BLM groups says don't use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag for the black photos, but that's a far cry from saying that they don't support the protest.


I guess next time there is a hashtag that a large group of people dislike they'll be able to flood it with nonsense to fark with it.  That sucks
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"


or worse:  #VeryFewLivesMatterOnLargeTimescales
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had no idea people were doing this stuff.
A few of my friends on FB posted all black circles and I just had to ask one if them "WTF is this, all black pic. I don't get it?"
Then they told me.

I don't support police brutality but let's face it.  Just like the other 112,877,987 times people outraged about racism it'll stay relevant until every jumps off the band wagon and no one cares in 2-3 months.

Yes, that may make sound like a dick but you know its true.  2-3 months from now everyone will have moves onto the next topic of outrage and all this protesting was for nothing because no one will see it through to the end.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: CarnySaur: The other problem with using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag is that some moron will inevitably reply with "ALL lives matter!"

[Fark user image 500x475]


I love that.
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm no joiner when it comes to wearing "Orange" unless im hunting.......I have my own shat & don't need to loot, protest etc...##My life MATTERS##
It's my hashtag so I'll stay home away from those idiots.....you wanted out so now you are out and headin to a "Ventilator" near you rral soon!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pkjun: Don't protest like that. No, not like that either. Nope. Still not right. Nope. Uh-uh. Not like that either. Nope. Sorry, those aims are too narrow. Nope. Whoa, calm down, those aims are too broad. Nope. That's an even worse way to protest. Nope, that's so blandly inclusive it might as well be an ad for Pepsi............


That is exactly how I felt when I started getting "corrected" for trying.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I had no idea people were doing this stuff.
A few of my friends on FB posted all black circles and I just had to ask one if them "WTF is this, all black pic. I don't get it?"
Then they told me.

I don't support police brutality but let's face it.  Just like the other 112,877,987 times people outraged about racism it'll stay relevant until every jumps off the band wagon and no one cares in 2-3 months.

Yes, that may make sound like a dick but you know its true.  2-3 months from now everyone will have moves onto the next topic of outrage and all this protesting was for nothing because no one will see it through to the end.


That is a feature. not a bug.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: pkjun: Don't protest like that. No, not like that either. Nope. Still not right. Nope. Uh-uh. Not like that either. Nope. Sorry, those aims are too narrow. Nope. Whoa, calm down, those aims are too broad. Nope. That's an even worse way to protest. Nope, that's so blandly inclusive it might as well be an ad for Pepsi. Sorry, nope, that's too exclusionary and hostile, you don't want to attack people who could be allies. Uh-uh. No, you shouldn't protest like that either. Sorry, nope, that's too disruptive, you'll turn people off. Nope, that's too quiet, nobody will notice. Nope. Stop shouting like that, that's not allyship, you're making it about you. Uh-uh. You need to speak out more, silence is content. No, that's a bad way to protest too, it's far too violent. Lol, is that how you're protesting, it's just wimpy virtue signalling, nobody cares. Who cares about your street protest, the only people who care are there on the street with you, nobody else is. What's with your stupid protest avatars on Facebook, if you actually cared you'd be on the street. No, you're still doing it wrong. Nope. God, you're so bad at protesting, it's like you don't even want to succeed.

You're so bad at protesting, maybe you should just stop.

Didn't bother to read the article, I take it?


He's exactly right though. I went "black square" on FB (without posting the status). I immediately had people telling me I was protesting wrong. Then I had to put up with people arguing with them why it WAS good.

The whole thing turned into a turducken of stupid because people started up with the "No, not like that" shiat.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ST. LOUIS - A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.

David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chippedlogic: Maybe social media is not the answer for finding credible mess and updates.


This.

The other night there was a peaceful protest in my town, but there were some agitators on social media who were actually lying about things like businesses being vandalized and being set on fire, and fights breaking out.

I was actually watching the protest through some random Facebook feed.  I didn't see anything to give me concern.  I'm a huge advocate for expansive free speech and freedom of assembly rights (well, all of the rights enumerated in the Bill of Rights), and all I saw locally was people speaking their minds.  That's a *GOOD* thing.  A damned good thing.   A very sizable fraction, if not the majority of people in the World, would be subject to arrest for peacefully protesting against the authorities.

But the assholes were taking every opportunity they could to spread trouble.   Luckily, in this area, no one took the bait.
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But again, the criticism over those participating in Blackout Tuesday extends beyond the problem of people posting black squares on Instagram and obscuring Black Lives Matter content. Other social media users argue that, regardless of the hashtag, just posting a black square and then logging off gives both brands and nonblack people a way of signaling support on social media without providing any real help.

Wait...you were expecting any real help?
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Especially when you fail to competently execute your logo change...

scontent.fewr1-6.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
#ProtestProtesting
 
