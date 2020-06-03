 Skip to content
(WHYY)   Philly police: we used tear gas on the protestors on the highway because the crowd turned hostile. Video: umm... Where?   (whyy.org) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Police respond to protests about police brutality with police brutality.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the guys in vests and with automatic weapons felt threatened by people with their hands up in the air?

THAT'S enough to immobilize officers in Philly?

You heard it here first folks: you CAN just use harsh language to fight them apparently.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly...this is how OTHER police forces are avoiding violence, and threats to their officers.

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"well you see, we're Nazi pigs, and you gave us all this cool equipment, so..."
 
wood0366
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: "well you see, we're Nazi pigs, and you gave us all this cool equipment, so..."


They don't realize that a riot isn't a play and Checkov's Gun isn't applicable...
 
wood0366
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some just have itchy trigger fingers and just want to shoot people. Just for the sake of shooting something.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not all Philly cops are bad.
Fark user image
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.


yea because if they don't commit police brutality but in their hearts they don't believe it then I'd rather them just commit police brutality.  Who cares about their motivations for doing the right thing as long as they do it.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.


I'm fine with that.  There's more than enough video of police brutality already and if it keeps things peaceful even better.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Philly is in a bad place with all the violence, and then these protests start
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You want to shut down a road? That's fine. Get a permit. The city does offer them for that exact purpose. Hell, do it any way.  You're pissed. I get it.
But stay the fark off highways. Its highly dangerous for one, and for another, it can cost lives.  Often highways are the only quick link between an area and emergency services. I'm sure someone dying in the back of an ambulance really supports your cause while you've got everything shut down on the interstate.
March on the capital, by all means.  You should. Protest in front of the mayor and governor's house.
But for farkity fark's sake, stay out of the zoom-zoom zones.
 
OldJames
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not all Philly cops are bad.
Fark user image 236x246


That cat is tough as nails. He was born in a pool of gasoline, on a piece of rusty scrap metal.
 
tjfly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The morons attempted to block the highway.
Good.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too much Cheez Wiz on the steak sandwich?
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.

yea because if they don't commit police brutality but in their hearts they don't believe it then I'd rather them just commit police brutality.  Who cares about their motivations for doing the right thing as long as they do it.


Doing right isn't joining the protest for cops.  Doing right is to stop treating black suspects differently from white ones.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: Rapmaster2000: Not all Philly cops are bad.
Fark user image 236x246

That cat is tough as nails. He was born in a pool of gasoline, on a piece of rusty scrap metal.


i.pinimg.com
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.

yea because if they don't commit police brutality but in their hearts they don't believe it then I'd rather them just commit police brutality.  Who cares about their motivations for doing the right thing as long as they do it.


That being said, standing with the protesters is a very good way to build good will and de-escalate so I am all for it.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tjfly: The morons attempted to block the highway.
Good.


Nothing rages like a white man inconvenienced.
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Need more rubber bullets.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Philly PD thinks that burning down a city block is a possible solution to any number of problems.

So I'm not sure we should ever listen to a word they have to say.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rocky Balboa would not be proud of these police.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: Rapmaster2000: Not all Philly cops are bad.
Fark user image 236x246

That cat is tough as nails. He was born in a pool of gasoline, on a piece of rusty scrap metal.


I once saw it jump through barbed wire into a vat of hot tar.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

The teargassing may have been an overreaction; we'll see.  But it's as sure as I'm sitting here typing this that what the protestors did was a consummately dumbcluck move, and that we're all lucky that no lives were lost because of their reckless decisions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My days of not trusting cops haven't even come to a middle yet. They have a long way to go.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless you let people by who want to get by, blocking a highway is hostile.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
folks if you get trapped on a slope like that. human ladder can help

lie down on slope, next person on your shoulders etc everyone scrambles up pull up the folk behind you
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In a joint statement issued by Mayor Jim Kenney's office shortly before midnight Monday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said law enforcement on site had no choice.

When Police Commissioners are Outlaws, only outlaws will be Police Commisioners.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.


I understand this sentiment, but whether it is contrition or self preservation, it is absolutely a great way to diffuse hostility and a positive step.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You want to shut down a road? That's fine. Get a permit. The city does offer them for that exact purpose. Hell, do it any way.  You're pissed. I get it.
But stay the fark off highways. Its highly dangerous for one, and for another, it can cost lives.  Often highways are the only quick link between an area and emergency services. I'm sure someone dying in the back of an ambulance really supports your cause while you've got everything shut down on the interstate.
March on the capital, by all means.  You should. Protest in front of the mayor and governor's house.
But for farkity fark's sake, stay out of the zoom-zoom zones.


Been hearing from those at the protest that the cops may have lead them that direction. The roads had been closed off for the march and either there was confusion or purposefully brought down to I-676.

Also no orders to disperse before being fired upon with tear gas, several right into the direction of escape. Also no excuse for how they treated several protestors already on the ground by spraying pepper spray into their faces.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kindms: folks if you get trapped on a slope like that. human ladder can help

lie down on slope, next person on your shoulders etc everyone scrambles up pull up the folk behind you


I think that's called a Human Centipede.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kindms: folks if you get trapped on a slope like that. human ladder can help

lie down on slope, next person on your shoulders etc everyone scrambles up pull up the folk behind you


That sounds like a great way to get trampled in a scrambling mob.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not all Philly cops are bad.
Fark user image 236x246


Notice that it's not a black child.  I don't think there is a history of systemic harassment and killing of cats.

Forget about Black Lives Matter! This cop saved a cat! Cat Lives Matter!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wood0366: Getting them to join is great and everything, but the contrition needs to be genuine.

It may be self-preservation at this point.


Fark it, I don't care why they change so long as they do.

NAACP released a simple list of requests that would go a long way towards correcting the various police departments systemic issues. They are so Goddamn sensible the question is why they haven't long since been implemented.
Fark user image
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.


"Aerial footage does show some protesters moving past a lone Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in a gridlocked eastbound traffic lane -- but does not show individuals tampering with the vehicle.

...

In his initial statement supporting the use of teargas, Kenney indicated he had been "disturbed" by the footage he had seen of the protest. But Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for the mayor, later clarified the mayor had not actually seen footage of protesters rocking the vehicle or throwing projectiles."
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

The teargassing may have been an overreaction; we'll see.  But it's as sure as I'm sitting here typing this that what the protestors did was a consummately dumbcluck move, and that we're all lucky that no lives were lost because of their reckless decisions.


The video I saw the vehicle that was surrounded was empty. Did the video you see have anyone inside it? The excuse to use tear gas came from the supposed surrounding of a cop vehicle. I have yet to see a video that shows an occupied vehicle and open for a link to be shared.
 
dwrash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always laugh when they complained about the Rizzo statue.... yet Goode dropped the bomb and now Kinney is gassing people.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You want to shut down a road? That's fine. Get a permit. The city does offer them for that exact purpose. Hell, do it any way.  You're pissed. I get it.
But stay the fark off highways. Its highly dangerous for one, and for another, it can cost lives.  Often highways are the only quick link between an area and emergency services. I'm sure someone dying in the back of an ambulance really supports your cause while you've got everything shut down on the interstate.
March on the capital, by all means.  You should. Protest in front of the mayor and governor's house.
But for farkity fark's sake, stay out of the zoom-zoom zones.


My thoughts exactly. There is a myriad of places to go stand or march and make your point. Stay off the freaking highways and interstate.
 
dwrash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: My thoughts exactly. There is a myriad of places to go stand or march and make your point. Stay off the freaking highways and interstate.


Put your flack jacket on... you will have incoming for that statement.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Apparently camera phones and instant posting of videos online no longer exist, and cops can lie with no facts to show otherwise.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

d23: tjfly: The morons attempted to block the highway.
Good.

Nothing rages like a white man inconvenienced.


I wonder if it will ever occur to these idiots that if they were even half as concerned about what the protests are for as they are about the inconvenience the protests cause in their lives, the need for protests would dry up pretty damn quick.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

The teargassing may have been an overreaction; we'll see.  But it's as sure as I'm sitting here typing this that what the protestors did was a consummately dumbcluck move, and that we're all lucky that no lives were lost because of their reckless decisions.


...so the solution is to further risk their lives by shooting tear gas and rubber bullets at them?
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: In a joint statement issued by Mayor Jim Kenney's office shortly before midnight Monday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said law enforcement on site had no choice.

When Police Commissioners are Outlaws, only outlaws will be Police Commisioners.


She was Portland's police chief for a brief time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

The teargassing may have been an overreaction; we'll see.  But it's as sure as I'm sitting here typing this that what the protestors did was a consummately dumbcluck move, and that we're all lucky that no lives were lost because of their reckless decisions.

...so the solution is to further risk their lives by shooting tear gas and rubber bullets at them?


I know riding through a cloud of tear gas on the interstate would certainly make for an interesting commute. . .
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

The teargassing may have been an overreaction; we'll see.  But it's as sure as I'm sitting here typing this that what the protestors did was a consummately dumbcluck move, and that we're all lucky that no lives were lost because of their reckless decisions.

The video I saw the vehicle that was surrounded was empty. Did the video you see have anyone inside it? The excuse to use tear gas came from the supposed surrounding of a cop vehicle. I have yet to see a video that shows an occupied vehicle and open for a link to be shared.


This is a common tactic. Leave and abandoned police cruiser in the path of a protest march and use any inevitable damage to that vehicle as an excuse for any range of responses.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A'isha P.: tirob: Just to clarify something here, submitter, the protestors in question tried to block an interstate that had vehicles on it.  They were putting both themselves and the drivers of the vehicles in imminent danger of death or serious injury.  And the video I have seen does indeed show protestors surrounding a state police vehicle that had stopped near where they were.

"Aerial footage does show some protesters moving past a lone Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in a gridlocked eastbound traffic lane -- but does not show individuals tampering with the vehicle.

...

In his initial statement supporting the use of teargas, Kenney indicated he had been "disturbed" by the footage he had seen of the protest. But Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for the mayor, later clarified the mayor had not actually seen footage of protesters rocking the vehicle or throwing projectiles."


The footage I saw showed protestors *surrounding* the car.  I saw no tampering.

Bear_of_Arkona: The video I saw the vehicle that was surrounded was empty. Did the video you see have anyone inside it?


Couldn't tell.

I think both of you are missing the point here.  It's true that people got teargassed and it may be true that the cops overreacted.  But these people could easily have gotten themselves, or the cops, or drivers of the vehicles on the interstate, killed.  And nobody was, fortunately.  If it turns out that the "Party for Socialism and Liberation," or whoever it was that was organized the protest, ordered or suggested this maneuver, someone needs to prosecute their leadership's asses for reckless endangerment.
 
