(Twitter)   Seattle department store Nordstrom's response to getting looted during the protests   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiffy, certainly.

Hero? Sure, Jan.
 
Palined Parenthood: THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS


Yeah, that must be why.
 
Palined Parenthood: THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS


Wish this was funny. But in your farked up country, there's a large percentage of people who would say this and mean it.

/sadly, there's a smaller but non-zero percentage of the same assholes in my country
 
GrendelMk1: Palined Parenthood: THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS

Wish this was funny. But in your farked up country, there's a large percentage of people who would say this and mean it.

/sadly, there's a smaller but non-zero percentage of the same assholes in my country


¡Es por eso que compro en Wal-Mart en lugar de Nordstrom!
 
Palined Parenthood: THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS


I ike shopping at Nordstrom because it's convenient and casual. I don't have to get all dressed up like I'm going to Wal-Mart or something,
 
red5ish: [Fark user image 600x405]


MOTHERF*CKER
 
Original: Original Tweet:


I would be interested in seeing the actual demographics of the looters. Probably some Khajiit in there, and a lot less Redguards than the Imperials claim.

Good on you, Nordstroms, I'll never play you in Elder Scrolls but I appreciate you trying to help.
 
Palined Parenthood: GrendelMk1: Palined Parenthood: THATS WHY I ONLY SHOP AT WALMART'S NOT LIBSTROMS

Wish this was funny. But in your farked up country, there's a large percentage of people who would say this and mean it.

/sadly, there's a smaller but non-zero percentage of the same assholes in my country

¡Es por eso que compro en Wal-Mart en lugar de Nordstrom!


That looks like google translate.
 
It would be nice if more companies would announce the causes they support so I know when and where I can loot responsibly.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It would be nice if more companies would announce the causes they support so I know when and where I can loot responsibly.


https://www.buycott.com/
 
I tend to think of Nordstrom as a pretentious store for rich assholes, but that's pretty decent of them.
 
Funny how the analogy pre-riots but post-covid (2020PC-2020PR) is that we're the country wearing swap meet polyester with a brand new Gucci belt. Or something like that.
 
That's a nice change from the usual "property damage is a far more serious crime than all these black people getting murdered by  police all the time, therefore all the protests are automatically invalid and all participants should be arrested and locked up for life" messages we've been getting lately from totally-not-trolls.
 
