No, no, it's "Let's eat, Grandma". Use the comma, OK?
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police said the motive is not yet known and the possible role drugs may have played in the gruesome incident is still under investigation.


Grandma must have been taking some goooood drugs if that was the motivation.
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yikes. My cousin is lives in Richmond; she's a psychologist who works for the state assessing and analyzing criminally insane folks in the area. I guess she's about to pick up a nasty one.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I know it's fake, don't care
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Capitalization also matters, for example, in "I once helped my uncle jack off a horse."

/his name was also Jack.
//nay meant yay.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he thought it was Crow?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 500x281]

Maybe he thought it was Crow?


How dare you remind me of when that show was good!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a GILF (Grandma I'd Like to Feast upon).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now that's an occasion where it's okay if the cops kill someone.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yikes. My cousin is lives in Richmond; she's a psychologist who works for the state assessing and analyzing criminally insane folks in the area. I guess she's about to pick up a nasty one.


Time for some PTO.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So face biter get shot, and killed, and this guy didn't?
WTF?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yikes. My cousin is lives in Richmond; she's a psychologist who works for the state assessing and analyzing criminally insane folks in the area. I guess she's about to pick up a nasty one.


I woke up this morning to stories about both a cannibal and a vampire on my local newspaper's website.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You ate her?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're all unemployed and locked inside because of the pandemic so excuuuuuuuse me if I don't let grandma go to waste!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A guy eating a grandma?
i113.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Mommy! Grandma has a big ugly mole on her leg!"

"Just eat around it, dear"
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope this guy at least had some fava beans & a nice Chianti.
 
