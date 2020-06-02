 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Bingo. Serious business   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A search of the suspect's home turned up various objects, among them two jewellery boxes that appear to have belonged to the victim.

Looks like this bingo player didn't coverall his tracks
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH FFS!
Is this going to lead to another week of rioting?
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me about it.

I met my wife while working at a bingo parlor. She once called a session where she gave away a supposedly impossible $30,000 progressive jackpot.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rka: Tell me about it.

I met my wife while working at a bingo parlor. She once called a session where she gave away a supposedly impossible $30,000 progressive jackpot.


I had a Lyft driver in Wilmington, NC spend an entire ride to the airport describing how he and his girlfriend travel to the "high stakes" BINGO games states away, sometimes crossing time zones to get to games where the pot is in the quintuple digits. He said his favorite players are the "Rainman" types who play up to a hundred cards at once.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impractical Jokers - Bingo! Cringeworthy punishment
Youtube 2_fkSZ5vWC0
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: rka: Tell me about it.

I met my wife while working at a bingo parlor. She once called a session where she gave away a supposedly impossible $30,000 progressive jackpot.

I had a Lyft driver in Wilmington, NC spend an entire ride to the airport describing how he and his girlfriend travel to the "high stakes" BINGO games states away, sometimes crossing time zones to get to games where the pot is in the quintuple digits. He said his favorite players are the "Rainman" types who play up to a hundred cards at once.


This was mid-90s in North Dakota. We had "Vegas" style gaming on the Native American Reservations. Blackjack, poker, slot machines...etc,etc. But "charitable" organizations could also have gaming sites. Every small town bar had at least 1 or 2 blackjack tables and a few pull tab jars operated by the local Blue Line Club (hockey supporters) or some other organization.

We worked for the Prairie Public Television (local PBS) organization. Multiple small town bar sites for blackjack as well as huge bingo parlors in the larger cities of Fargo, Minot, Bismarck and Grand Forks.

7am-midnight games. Some sessions ran for as low as $6 per 3 card sheet (and we'd get in 30+ games a session) to $100+ for full evening session multiple 6 card sheets. People would play multiples of those if they could keep up. Mind you this was pre-electronic card days so you literally had to keep up with your ink dauber across 6,12,18 bingo cards at once.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just remembered I went to bingo with my grandma once just before Thanksgiving.  She won a turkey but we already had one so the Bingo Turkey went in the freezer until Christmas.
 
