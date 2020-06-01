 Skip to content
(CNN)   [The military] fights the enemies of the state, [police] serve and protect the people. When the military becomes both, then the enemies of the state tend to become the people. -Adm. W. Adama. CIVIL UNREST, Night 8   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now with BAYONETS!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Large crowd still in Lafayette Park in DC, no signs of either side doing anything yet.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This one.  Please, please spare us the repetitive posting of that meme.  It's already in the title, we got you covered.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LIVE: WHITE HOUSE PROTESTS IN DC
Youtube N1Z7Wp5hZR0


DC Livestream

He can't get too close to the White House or he loses his signal.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll be only half paying attention, since I've got a city Commission meeting tonight that's gonna discuss jail expansion (surprise, I'm against it).  I'll probably be more active when it's over.

Read this, the president of the Minneapolis Police Union and his boardmembers are goddamn psychos
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N1Z7Wp5h​ZR0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

DC Livestream

He can't get too close to the White House or he loses his signal.


Reuters has it covered

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuywN​c​TIt0o
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

styckx: CipollinaFan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N1Z7Wp5h​ZR0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

DC Livestream

He can't get too close to the White House or he loses his signal.

Reuters has it covered

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuywNc​TIt0o


Nice. Thanks for that.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This was 2 hours ago, the crowd has grown since then.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stay safe out there, people.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
F*ck your curfew
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't have anything to say, quite drunk, and this is a bookmark.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Evening, pleasure to see you all again.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Sun is there and the crowd they've embedded with shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact they're currently chanting fark your cerfew!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bongo guy is back at DC! Nice.. That added a weird but great ambiance to the protest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You still don't get it - Donnie is intentionally dividing the country. If you're not on his side, you ARE the enemy of the state.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police will start riots soon.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like almost all the national protests have gone to sit-ins. I think that's smart because it doesn't give the looters any cover.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Now with BAYONETS!!!

[Fark user image 601x402]


Someone's feeling stabby tonight

/it's Trump
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You still don't get it - Donnie is intentionally dividing the country. If you're not on his side, you ARE the enemy of the state.


His side is getting smaller and smaller
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone who is out, or going out, stay safe!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You still don't get it - Donnie is intentionally dividing the country. If you're not on his side, you ARE the enemy of the state.


That's fine. We already know he and his followers are.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You still don't get it - Donnie is intentionally dividing the country. If you're not on his side, you ARE the enemy of the state.


Yep. We are all Antifa now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Sun is here:
LIVE: Protests against police violence continue in Washington, DC
Youtube grZL2R-oJUo
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This can't be legal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Earlier at the White House (about 20 minute ago) a dip shiat agitator tried climbing the fence, protesters talked him down without incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania Ave after curfew. Trump's hotel on right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Evening folks

Things have been pretty peaceful over the past few days here in Houston but it's looking a bit more tense tonight

https://abc13.com/watch/

Hoping it stays civil here
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*does a silly walk, sits down*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shastacola: ImpendingCynic: You still don't get it - Donnie is intentionally dividing the country. If you're not on his side, you ARE the enemy of the state.

Yep. We are all Antifa now.


If you aren't antifa, you're a nazi
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chicago could be fun. I was watching one of the public speakers earlier pull off lines like "the only good cop is a dead cop" and "we don't need allies, we need accomplices". Go big or go home I guess.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shastacola: This can't be legal.


[Fark user image 713x555]


Erik Prince's goons
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope they stay outside that fence all night while he gibbers and wets his pants, whining "why don't they like meeeeeeeee"
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: shastacola: This can't be legal.


[Fark user image 713x555]

Erik Prince's goons


Ya they defiantly look like Mercs.
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N1Z7Wp5h​ZR0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

DC Livestream

He can't get too close to the White House or he loses his signal.


I've been meaning to research how much signal jamming the various cities are using. Also, are they requesting from telcos that cell service be shut off like BART did in S.F. years back?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh sh*t I found the crowd in DC. Trump might need to send more military. Like all of them:

https://t.co/b3B3sGQXGY
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if the police realize they've put themselves in a very stupid tactical position by boxing themselves in lafayette park with two fences to get through. There's almost no way for them to disperse the crowd from there.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're On Your Side
Youtube pN9DNUHS620
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So maybe I'm alone in this, but quotes from fictional characters sound hollow and contrived. Every time I see someone countering police brutality and militarization by summoning Battlestar farking Galactica I actually die a little inside.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[police] serve and protect the people

Thanks, subby. Best laugh I've had in a long time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: [YouTube video: LIVE: WHITE HOUSE PROTESTS IN DC]

DC Livestream

He can't get too close to the White House or he loses his signal.


Jamming cell signals makes sense to control the message.
Of course that only applies to live streaming, not uploading to YouTube or Twitter later
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: GardenWeasel: shastacola: This can't be legal.


[Fark user image 713x555]

Erik Prince's goons

Ya they defiantly look like Mercs.


ICE & CBP
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At this point, Minneapolis should change its name to Timisoara.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bthom37: I'll be only half paying attention, since I've got a city Commission meeting tonight that's gonna discuss jail expansion (surprise, I'm against it).  I'll probably be more active when it's over.

Read this, the president of the Minneapolis Police Union and his boardmembers are goddamn psychos


I bet if a number of cops quit the union, it might spark something.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pN9DNUHS​620?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Play stupid games...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark WHITE SUPREMACY
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do the DC cops/army have any other staging areas?  I am wondering if they will attack from the flanks and push the protest in against the fence.  They will want to capture and process as many of the protestors as they can so the DOJ can flag and harass them for the rest of their lives.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shastacola: This can't be legal.


[Fark user image image 713x555]


it's the bureau of Prisons (who is under DOJ) Goon squad

I think
 
