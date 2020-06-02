 Skip to content
 
(The Intercept)   What the actual Fark: More than half the Minneapolis police union board members have been involved in shootings, and the union head has been in 3. UltraFark: They don't get PTSD because shooting at people doesn't bother them
    Police, Police brutality, Lt. Bob Kroll, police union, majority of the Minneapolis Police Officers, Police officer, Constable, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's called being a psychopath
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

An Army of psychopaths nearly immune to oversight.
Reminds me of ... some group.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nazis

Fascists

Antifa?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep saying, if you want to go all union buster, start with the police.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The more you read of that article the crazier and more openly psychotic that guy is. I'm all for unions, even police unions, but there needs to be some kind of checks in case a literal farking nazi ends up in charge of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I've been on record saying that everyone has the right to join a union.

I want to change that and say Fark this particular union.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop saying "Antifa". All decent people are opposed to fascism. Say "Decent people" and "fascists"
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

When a union exists specifically to keep criminals out of jail, that's not a union.  You don't see the Teamsters rallying to protect methed up truckers who run over people.  You don't see the UFCW calling for understanding if a cook poisons a bunch of customers.  You don't see the NALC saying "Don't judge" if one of its members goes postal (literally.)  You only see that with the FOP and other police unions.  Maybe it's time to stop calling it a union, and call it instead what it is, a syndicate.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Trump calls Antifa a terrorist organization, then the SPLC should call the Fraternal Order of Police a racist hate group.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The mafia would still run the Northeast if their members had stuck to the omerta code the way cops do.
 
XanderZzyzx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A board full of sociopaths.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. The American police system is a gang. They even do the whole 'sure would be a shame if somethin' happened while you weren't under our "protection" ' schtick when criticized.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comforting.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that a large part of the police union's "mission" is to defend cops no matter what the circumstances, a degree of psychopathy/sociopathy is a job requirement.

/Yes, everyone's entitled to a defense.  Doesn't mean the union need to be dicks about it
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  That...  that is beyond the pale...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains a lot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The history of the teamsters is far from clean
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop linking The Intercept. If I wan't Pravda's take I'll go there directly.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a human with hobbies, I think the suppression of feelings is under rated. Most of the anger I see in the world is a result of a bad diet of feelings. You have to look at feelings like feelings are carbs ...
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's only okay if we clear out those heathen foreigners' facism. We don't do that here at home. That's what that guy isn't seeing. The problem is older than WWII.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's no coincidence the only union the GOP doesn't want to bust represents the police.
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does this guy look like the poster boy for psycho cop?
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He probably could be, but Chauvin stole the limelight with a daring, broad daylight demonstration of it.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The non Greenwald part is often okay.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's not really good to judge a book but its cover, but you can tell exactly how evil Kroll is just be looking at him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lt. Bob "Villanelle" Kroll, head of Minneapolis's police union "
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No comment whatsoever in TFA from city elected officials?

Minneapolis must have one of those magic police departments that simply popped into existence out of nothingness, and those poor brave souls on the city council are powerless to do anything about it. Why, they're just as shocked and surprised as anybody.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The few. The proud.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I read that I had the sane reaction.
"Really? The Teamsters is the example you want to give??"

/Poe's law in action
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any family gathering I'm at?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that guy really enormous or is everyone and everything around him 3/5 scale?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's odd to realize that guy must be somehow distantly related to Nick Kroll who is one weird funny mofo
Kroll Show - PubLIZity - Yogurt Water (ft. Jenny Slate)
Youtube ZLMDcJxwkr0
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As I said in another thread, we don't call him Bob KKKroll for nothing.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ironically the Teamsters became a nationwide influence after their strike in Minnesota in 1934 where the Minneapolis police opened up on them with shotguns, killing 2 and wounding 67 others. Not sure what my point was. Oh, yeah. MPD have been murderous bastards for a long time.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That's definitely the most important takeaway from all this.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads:

[Fark user image 425x548]

When did anti-fascist start being a bad thing?  When they started to attack random people on the street and burn crap down.  You know - when the started to act just like the people they railed against.
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Citation needed
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A friend of mine is a regular at our favorite bar, and he is also a Seattle PD officer.  One day, he comes in, and it's obvious that he is really stressed out.

He briefly mentions that he was involved in a shooting that day.  Few details were given...he just wanted to mention it and leave it at that.

/Really shaken up about it.
//Like a normal person.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Go figure, American jiadis are mentally unstable people just like Middle Eastern jihadis. Can't we just round them all up and drop them together in a box canyon somewhere? Would solve at least three problems at once and be easy cleanup.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think this falls more into the sociopath category
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

There was that one glorious time when that guy punched that Nazi
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Go figure, American jiadis are mentally unstable people just like Middle Eastern jihadis. Can't we just round them all up and drop them together in a box canyon somewhere? Would solve at least three problems at once and be easy cleanup.


We already built GitMo, what's wrong w/ reusing what we already have?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cream rises to the top.  So does shiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Marines?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

There are a couple easy responses to this. Assuming we can we can agree an Antifa movement exists - which some people won't concede. (Partially due to the sloppiness of some of the people who use Antifa as a bogeyman.)

1. The antifascist entity in WW2 whose ideology most resembles modern Antifa was the Soviet Union. The core of the Antifa movement is very far leftist. Often literally communists. Want to end capitalism, etc. Stalin was the greatest antifascist ever. Being antifascist doesn't magically make your views acceptable.

2. His grandpa would have hated the Antifa movement.
 
whitroth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Will you admit that neofascists are running around the US, some organized, some not, most heavily armed?

The Brave 2nd Amendment Defenders keep claiming we've got the right to defend ourselves. Are you disagreeing with that?

You sound like those of us on the left should be like Sen. Collins: serious == "send a strongly-worded letter".
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It takes both bread and a whip to run a slave plantation.  The Minneapolis city government provides the bread, their PD provides the whip.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Well, here is one such news story from yesterday.

If you like the attack random people angle, you have this.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.