(Charleston Post and Courier)   Add another absurd arrest to the pile   (postandcourier.com) divider line
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told Charleston police, 'I am not your enemy.'

He was wrong
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was white...
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was wrong. We're lucky if that rent-a-cop is even literate. It's high time to abolish this jobs program, between the corruption, lawsuits and overtime: cops are a serious waste of taxpayers money. American cops always have been the most corrupt, dirty, illiterate purest trash of trash from American society.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presidential tweet decrying the trampling of the first amendment in 3, 2, 1... uhhh...0.9999999, 0.9999998
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like every day I think the people exercising their power can't possibly say or do something stupider or more blind to the optics of the current situation.

And then I read the news and see just how wrong I am.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/BrutumF/status/12​6​7575655509577728

I'm gonna force my weapon into your hand, break your hand, arrest you for the trouble, and charge you with assaulting me... that'll prove how trustworthy cops are!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: He told Charleston police, 'I am not your enemy.'

He was wrong


They don't have to be your enemy for you to be their enemy.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested for disobeying a lawful order.  Another law that we totally need on the books.  That's the shiat that needs to change.  Stop letting politicians make us into criminals.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thankfully the cops disabused him of his fanciful notions.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Arrest them all and let the courts sort em out."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: It seems like every day I think the people exercising their power can't possibly say or do something stupider or more blind to the optics of the current situation.

And then I read the news and see just how wrong I am.


No matter how much you think this is rock bottom there is always a bigger shovel.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewd: He told Charleston police, 'I am not your enemy.'

He was wrong


No necessarily. They were definitely his, though.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another police department full of fascist thugs. Appeals to humanity? Don't bother. They have orders to put you in your place no matter your intentions or your deeds. You only live because the police say you do...this time.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor guy probably thought he was going to get a hug.

/why yes, I'm that kind of stupid as well
//now I haz a sad
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Arrested for disobeying a lawful order.  Another law that we totally need on the books.  That's the shiat that needs to change.  Stop letting politicians make us into criminals.


Arrested for not giving a compelling reason to be arrested.
 
