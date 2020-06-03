 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Daytona Beach police have big plans to deal with the next George Floyd protest: they'll be marching in it, with local black leaders, carrying signs. Cue very confused FOX commentators   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Volusia County, Florida, Daytona Beach police officers, Police, Police brutality, Constable, Police officer, Martin Luther King, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 12:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, the Fox commentators won't be confused, they'll just call the cops names, maybe accuse them of being "fat left actors staging a false flag operation". Pretty standard for hthese assholes.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong


Have they done it everywhere else where the cops walked together with the protesters? I mean the real world, not the fever dream inside your head. Never enough, that's the fark motto. People do what fark asks, and there's always some moron who demands more, more, more.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong

Have they done it everywhere else where the cops walked together with the protesters? I mean the real world, not the fever dream inside your head. Never enough, that's the fark motto. People do what fark asks, and there's always some moron who demands more, more, more.


It happened in Portland, Kansas City, and several other cities.

But you already knew that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong


I bet it's like homophobes, though; chances are good that eventually they realize they actually like it and appreciate the tender embrace of a big burly crowd. That they're even doing it at all is a good farking first step in this country.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong


To be fair, it's not like they are going to fire the bad 🍎
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong

Have they done it everywhere else where the cops walked together with the protesters? I mean the real world, not the fever dream inside your head. Never enough, that's the fark motto. People do what fark asks, and there's always some moron who demands more, more, more.


In the midnight hour, even?

Billy Idol - Rebel Yell (Official Music Video)
Youtube VdphvuyaV_I
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: No subby, the Fox commentators won't be confused, they'll just call the cops names, maybe accuse them of being "fat left actors staging a false flag operation". Pretty standard for hthese assholes.


I thought fox was blaming the riots on Antifa, and saying the protesters were the good people. And supporting police marching with protestors wherever they can.  And calling for national guard and military police against Antifa.

That's the story I was hearing all over the place.

I've definitely seen a fark-load of officers marching along side protesters.  Then again I'm fairly close to Flint and the region is having 'no more white silence' rallies to support George and BLM marches, too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: . People do what fark asks, and there's always some moron who demands more, more, more.


Well yeah.
Women being able to vote isn't full equality.
We still haven't passed the equal Rights amendment.
And, just because slavery is gone, doesn't mean we don't have to pay for Jim crow.
And, just because there was Obama, it doesn't mean we are all now judging each other solely on the context of our character.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will the police address the corruption in thier system?
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Already everything is f****** spin. Left-leaning media is spinning it one way and right leaning media is spinning it another way. Almost every politician is spinning and posturing.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what every half intelligently managed police force in the country is doing.   It gives them an appearance of solidarity, ensures shiat won't go pear shaped, and gives them immediate access to anyone trying to make it go pear shaped.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The cops do what the mayors order them to do. You know, like when the mayor of Portland ordered them to stand by last year as Antifa burned downtown.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This is what every half intelligently managed police force in the country is doing.   It gives them an appearance of solidarity, ensures shiat won't go pear shaped, and gives them immediate access to anyone trying to make it go pear shaped.


I live 30 minutes from Daytona and my town and Daytona are rancid, festering, oozing pits of white supremacy.

I would not trust this at all.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This is what every half intelligently managed police force in the country is doing.   It gives them an appearance of solidarity, ensures shiat won't go pear shaped, and gives them immediate access to anyone trying to make it go pear shaped.


It also protects peaceful protesters from the looters and rioters.  Having the officers right there aMing the protesters.  They can see it and stop it real fast.  Protesters will usually help stop It, too.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: Rent Party: This is what every half intelligently managed police force in the country is doing.   It gives them an appearance of solidarity, ensures shiat won't go pear shaped, and gives them immediate access to anyone trying to make it go pear shaped.

It also protects peaceful protesters from the looters and rioters.  Having the officers right there aMing the protesters.  They can see it and stop it real fast.  Protesters will usually help stop It, too.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong


Seems to me it's a great way to join hands with their community AND stop any attempted rioting or looting before it starts.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong

Seems to me it's a great way to join hands with their community AND stop any attempted rioting or looting before it starts.


Ha
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are cops marching at every protest. Sometimes they are undercover to identify troublemakers, and sometimes they are undercover to be the troublemakers. Facial recognition should be a two-way street, IMHO.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

solokumba: Sensei Can You See: anfrind: And as soon as they've had their photo-op and left the scene, cops in riot gear will show up and shoot anything that moves.

/please prove me wrong

Seems to me it's a great way to join hands with their community AND stop any attempted rioting or looting before it starts.

Ha


Florida speaks!  The land of face eating and ... ok, what else?

In these dark times, Florida may be the guiding light we need to navigate this crazy hellscape.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
STOP TRUSTING COPS
and this government....

Vote in November
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Easier to plant drugs on someone if you're walking right next to them.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Already everything is f****** spin. Left-leaning media is spinning it one way and right leaning media is spinning it another way. Almost every politician is spinning and posturing.


Farting?

I guess that's actually quite a succinct metaphor.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see a few farkers have forgotten all about Ferguson, where the press stayed until midnight, then were told to go home.   They retired to their St Louis hotel rooms as the police forces moved in and cracked skulls.   Drones folmed a lot of the action that the press was "missing".

Maybe what we need is more cops shooting at reporters.   Remind them what they are there for and what their job is.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.