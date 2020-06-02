 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department   (rollingstone.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoooly smokes!!

*gets up, gets down*
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm with Grumpy Cat on this one.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. If the department itself is biased, there won't be any demographic records. At most, use-of-force against John Doe of unknown race.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Hoooly smokes!!

*gets up, gets down*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ubi pus, ibi evacua.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now arrest the other three murderers.
 
wood0366
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Good luck with that. If the department itself is biased, there won't be any demographic records. At most, use-of-force against John Doe of unknown race.


Then the police report is incomplete and invalid.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why not? Every person those 4 idiots have ever arrested just got very credible grounds for appeal.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"They expected nothing to happen because nothing happened so many times before."

This is the bulkshiat.  The first time he did something and nobody listened, it became something he could get away with.  As he pushed it farther and farther, and still got away with it, at some point they believe a campaign of misinformation exists against him and they dismiss all of it.

I've seen how police handle things like that, and bad ones migrate towards him while the guys trying to make a living and not be poster children for cop vs cop shootouts, migrate away from him. Which allows him to get away with more, and form his own little Club of arseholes.

Maybe it didn't happen this way, but I'm betting it did.  Seen it too many times in too many organizations.  And higher ups believe everything they are told, and don't look deeper, because they're afraid of what they will find, and end their careers fighting it.

Because politicians don't want scandals like that revealed on their watch.

The places where police leaders are elected don't have this problem.  The places where they are appointed by politicians HAVE this problem.

Make them electable and report to the people instead of politicians.  It might not fix it all, but I bet there's a big change easily seen 10 Years from now, if that happens.  Militarization won't be a priority anymore.  Hiding bad seeds becomes a liability instead of a mandatory practice.  Change should happen.

/my 2 cents
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Now arrest the other three murderers.


Right?  Really wondering when these other three shoes are going to drop.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if this means that the system is broken, or that it works.
It definitely means that the situation is bad.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aungen: "They expected nothing to happen because nothing happened so many times before."

This is the bulkshiat.  The first time he did something and nobody listened, it became something he could get away with.  As he pushed it farther and farther, and still got away with it, at some point they believe a campaign of misinformation exists against him and they dismiss all of it.

I've seen how police handle things like that, and bad ones migrate towards him while the guys trying to make a living and not be poster children for cop vs cop shootouts, migrate away from him. Which allows him to get away with more, and form his own little Club of arseholes.

Maybe it didn't happen this way, but I'm betting it did.  Seen it too many times in too many organizations.  And higher ups believe everything they are told, and don't look deeper, because they're afraid of what they will find, and end their careers fighting it.

Because politicians don't want scandals like that revealed on their watch.

The places where police leaders are elected don't have this problem.  The places where they are appointed by politicians HAVE this problem.

Make them electable and report to the people instead of politicians.  It might not fix it all, but I bet there's a big change easily seen 10 Years from now, if that happens.  Militarization won't be a priority anymore.  Hiding bad seeds becomes a liability instead of a mandatory practice.  Change should happen.

/my 2 cents


joe arpaio
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Now arrest the other three murderers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jzeeb: joe arpaio


Lee Baca.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: jzeeb: joe arpaio

Lee Baca.


Jabba the Hutt
 
