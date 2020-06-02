 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   I could focus on the heartwarming aspects of this story, but I'd rather point out that the CEO of American Airlines flies Southwest   (foxnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, US Airways, Airline, Flight attendant, Southwest Airlines, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Passenger, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, yeah, if you don't want to spend the day waiting on the tarmac.

/American always pushed my buttons
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It couldnt be FARK any other way, Subby
 
ozman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I RTFA and was quite happy, forgot which website it was from and decided to see what the good people reading this story had to say...and I looked at the comments.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
According to ABC, Parker was on the competitor carrier's flight because he needed to travel to Panama City and all of American's seats were sold out.

Sounds like he didn't want to be the dickbag that forced someone to get bumped, subby. It kind of helps if you read the story all of the way through.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Umm...It's not unusual for airline execs to fly their competitors.  Best way to find out about their product is to try it for yourself.

Also, American currently serves Panama City from Dallas once again as a 7 pm flight, and Southwest serves the same city twice a day from Dallas earlier in the day. If he needed to be in Panama City for something business related, that 7 pm flight isn't gonna work.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: According to ABC, Parker was on the competitor carrier's flight because he needed to travel to Panama City and all of American's seats were sold out.

Sounds like he didn't want to be the dickbag that forced someone to get bumped, subby. It kind of helps if you read the story all of the way through.


Non-rev doesn't bump paying customers.

It's also why everyone I've known who could fly non-rev ends up taking literally the worst available flight to ensure they have a seat.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mikey1969: According to ABC, Parker was on the competitor carrier's flight because he needed to travel to Panama City and all of American's seats were sold out.

Sounds like he didn't want to be the dickbag that forced someone to get bumped, subby. It kind of helps if you read the story all of the way through.

Non-rev doesn't bump paying customers.

It's also why everyone I've known who could fly non-rev ends up taking literally the worst available flight to ensure they have a seat.


He doesn't travel as a typical non-rev. He does tend to ride in coach, but he is given positive space travel.
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I completely understand.  I wouldn't fly American even if it was free either.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't remember Southwest crashing into anything on 9/11.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Robinfro: [Fark user image 425x264]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ozman: I RTFA and was quite happy, forgot which website it was from and decided to see what the good people reading this story had to say...and I looked at the comments.


Good ol' Fox News readers never disappoint.

Also,

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Drunk On Bourbon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda like how Lee Iacocca didn't drive a K-Car?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: Umm...It's not unusual for airline execs to fly their competitors.  Best way to find out about their product is to try it for yourself.

Also, American currently serves Panama City from Dallas once again as a 7 pm flight, and Southwest serves the same city twice a day from Dallas earlier in the day. If he needed to be in Panama City for something business related, that 7 pm flight isn't gonna work.


Maybe he should ask to talk to a manager about that...
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Drunk On Bourbon: Kinda like how Lee Iacocca didn't drive a K-Car?


Mom had a 2-door with the "opera windows".  One of dad's girlfriends had a 4-door.  Her daughter called it the narcmobile.  (I guess dad had a type.)
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.