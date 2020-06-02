 Skip to content
(CNN)   "If you're planning to take part in protests, know your rights. Read this"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Protest, Law, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Civil disobedience, United States Constitution, Human rights, Property, Demonstration  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Clash - Know Your Rights
Youtube XlqSSWXbcOw
//we need you now more than ever, Joe
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You don't have any.

Sure, after the fact you can try and do something about the violations. But if the police decide that you're getting beaten, gassed, shot, and arrested, then that is what's going to happen.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You don't have any.

Sure, after the fact you can try and do something about the violations. But if the police decide that you're getting beaten, gassed, shot, and arrested, then that is what's going to happen.


Don't forget murder.  It's what we're here for.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The crowd in DC is bigly yuuuuge right now
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be prepared to have your rights ignored, and ignored even further if you mention it.  :(
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XlqSSWXb​cOw] //we need you now more than ever, Joe


Murder is a crime, unless it is done by a policeman or an aristocrat.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fight back against injustice.
Don't let people make you disown rioters and looters to protect the validity of the cause.
Fight back against injustice.
Don't let people forget why you're here.
Fight back against injustice.
Don't let police brutalize and murder you for fighting injustice. Fight with force if force is used against you.
Fight back against injustice.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
if you're planning to protest, be equipped.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, the world aint putting sanctions on China for Hong Kong or sanctions on Trump for everything. The world is a goddamn joke... all because of money. Fark money, get a farking soul.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights​/​protesters-rights/

And understand the the police don't understand anything. There are pocket recording apps for your phone. Always be recording if the police are around. They will lie to save themselves.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think if you refrain from vandalism and let people by that want to get by you should be ok.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: The crowd in DC is bigly yuuuuge right now


and this pussy-ass biatch had another fence put around his bunker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Emerson Sykes is a staff attorney with the ACLU..."

Rights.

Let me know when the ACLU's list of baseline rights goes from 9 to the actual 10 that are written in the constitution.  Until then,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Know Your Rights

/Murder is a Crime
//Unless....
///The Clash, of course.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you stay at home and mind your own business, odds are nobody will bother you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: I think if you refrain from vandalism and let people by that want to get by you should be ok.


You sweet summer child you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: If you stay at home and mind your own business, odds are nobody will bother you.


The New American Way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: If you stay at home and mind your own business, odds are nobody will bother you.


Comply Citizen
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abox: I think if you refrain from vandalism and let people by that want to get by you should be ok.


Hugs and fancy words aren't good enough to root out fascism and system oppression.
 
