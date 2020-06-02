 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In non-riot news, police chase man on stolen tractor   (kion546.com) divider line
RY28 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird thing to chase a man on .
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why chase? Just turn off the power to it.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why were the police using a stolen tractor?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why chase? Just turn off the power to it.
[media1.tenor.com image 320x180]


I was hoping that would be spliced with malfunctioning farm equipment, but have my funny anyway.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where in Santa Cruz do you find, let alone steal a tractor?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Where in Santa Cruz do you find, let alone steal a tractor?


It was just there at the end of the block next to a pile of bricks.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Couldn't the Cops find anything faster to steal?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you shoot one of those tires you get blown in to the next lane.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
george jones is dead
 
