 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Deez ain't nuts   (saltwire.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, 2009 albums, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island, Eating, Pill, Stan Peach, Tom Campbell, Glace Bay  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 8:22 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They did everything they could to try and get them," he said. "I told them that I'm not turning them over to anybody until I find out what the pills are myself."

and
"My concern is that there's more pills and someone else may not be as fortunate as us to discover them before ingesting them with consequences."

Well, maybe that is why they want to see what they are?  You know, to see if they are dangerous? You could be endangering others by holding them back for analysis. This isn't the US where it might be Trump croneys who will try to monetize this, it is Canada, they will actually help you.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has there ever been a case where the objects actually came from the factory?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Has there ever been a case where the objects actually came from the factory?


Other than rat feces and the occasional severed human digit, no.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So people have all the luck. FML
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm a little skeptical, mainly because there are exactly three pills, all different. If they were all the same kind, I could see a factory worker somehow accidentally spilling some of their medicine into the process. Same if there was just one. Entirely possible to be an accident. But three different ones in the same bag? I'm thinking this might be fiction intended to extract a settlement.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cape Breton? It's clearly an Altmer trick.
 
h8sloplay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well the orange one is a laxative  TCL081
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Has there ever been a case where the objects actually came from the factory?


Yes! Several times over. I worked in a lot of processing plants. They check everything at the end with metal detectors but sometimes parts of the machinery, dust, dirt, etc, can get through.
 
flemardo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "They did everything they could to try and get them," he said. "I told them that I'm not turning them over to anybody until I find out what the pills are myself."

and
"My concern is that there's more pills and someone else may not be as fortunate as us to discover them before ingesting them with consequences."

Well, maybe that is why they want to see what they are?  You know, to see if they are dangerous? You could be endangering others by holding them back for analysis. This isn't the US where it might be Trump croneys who will try to monetize this, it is Canada, they will actually help you.


Three minutes on drugs.com and I found the one with visible text. Kid would have made a mess. I wonder if I can figure out the variety of the others.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
img.ifcdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

snowjack: I'm a little skeptical, mainly because there are exactly three pills, all different. If they were all the same kind, I could see a factory worker somehow accidentally spilling some of their medicine into the process. Same if there was just one. Entirely possible to be an accident. But three different ones in the same bag? I'm thinking this might be fiction intended to extract a settlement.


🙄
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: SBinRR: Has there ever been a case where the objects actually came from the factory?

Yes! Several times over. I worked in a lot of processing plants. They check everything at the end with metal detectors but sometimes parts of the machinery, dust, dirt, etc, can get through.


I found this oddly humorous.
I pictured a sign that reads "Do not push this button".
Next day, "Damn Fred, I can't tell which button not to push!"
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Strange Brew - mouse in a bottle
Youtube nC6dBsNz0oc
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like this one https://pillbox.nlm.nih.gov/, it's fun when cleaning grandma's couch.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better than a Cracker Jack prize.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snowjack: I'm a little skeptical, mainly because there are exactly three pills, all different. If they were all the same kind, I could see a factory worker somehow accidentally spilling some of their medicine into the process. Same if there was just one. Entirely possible to be an accident. But three different ones in the same bag? I'm thinking this might be fiction intended to extract a settlement.


Pillpack.  The brand name or just the plastic containers.  One loose slot.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snowjack: I'm a little skeptical, mainly because there are exactly three pills, all different. If they were all the same kind, I could see a factory worker somehow accidentally spilling some of their medicine into the process. Same if there was just one. Entirely possible to be an accident. But three different ones in the same bag? I'm thinking this might be fiction intended to extract a settlement.


i take meds 3x daily, three different little piles. many of the pills are similar pile to pile, but there are differences as well. someone may have dropped their meds, they slipped.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It could be OxyContin for all we know."

What would happen if it was?

A. 1 hour later: "Wow, I feel pretty good after eating these nuts"... " Huh, that was weird. I think I'm gonna take a nap."
Or
B. "Man, those nuts made me want something... NEED something... but what is it? Man, I'm really jonesing for something right now. I don't know what I'm craving." ... " I need to find a dealer RIGHT NOW. Gawd, I would suck d*ck for some drug, but I don't know what it is... so I guess I'm gonna be sucking lots of d*ck until I can find out which one I'm jonesing for."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

12349876: snowjack: I'm a little skeptical, mainly because there are exactly three pills, all different. If they were all the same kind, I could see a factory worker somehow accidentally spilling some of their medicine into the process. Same if there was just one. Entirely possible to be an accident. But three different ones in the same bag? I'm thinking this might be fiction intended to extract a settlement.

Pillpack.  The brand name or just the plastic containers.  One loose slot.


Yep. Looks like someone at the factory dropped their dose in the machine somehow.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  

h8sloplay: Well the orange one is a laxative  TCL081


To relieve opioid constipation, I wonder.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.