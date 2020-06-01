 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   QAnon idiot who blocked the Hoover Dam bridge with an armored truck full of ammo has his plea deal shot down by a judge   (azcentral.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Believes in Q Anon bullshiat...
Hour long stand off with cops and able to drive away without getting shot...
Chased by police and taken into custody without getting killed...
In possession of guns and 900 rounds of ammo and didn't get ventilated by cops...

Glad the judge is reevaluating the sentence.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what goes a long way toward preventing people from doing idiotic shiat like this? When they actually face consequences for their selfish, entitled acts of attention-whoring stupidity.

Who'da thunk it?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NO! WE'RE IN WASHINGTON!

TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
AZ prosecutors going easy on a white gun nut? Big surprise that is.
 
GodComplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love that the plea for leniency amounted to 'this boy is an abject moran and is too stupid to understand what he was doing.'
 
