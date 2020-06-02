 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   The Feds release COVID-19 numbers from nursing homes before Anonymous can beat them to it   (azcentral.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice!
We need Anonymous and WikiLeaks, as much as they can be a 2 edged sword. Who is watching the Watchmen? They are.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other edge of the sword is they will stop collecting numbers that may make them look bad.  See the data collected by police about gun related deaths.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Nice!
We need Anonymous and WikiLeaks, as much as they can be a 2 edged sword. Who is watching the Watchmen? They are.


I saw it. The show and book were better.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up : we need excess death data from ALL STATES.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully nursing homes will be on the ball enough to make sure not to let anyone that's been going to the protests/riots work for a couple weeks.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: The other edge of the sword is they will stop collecting numbers that may make them look bad.  See the data collected by police about gun related deaths.


They could, i dunno, try not killing people all willy-nilly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88 deaths?  Pfft.  NY had 5,000 -10,000 in nursing homes alone.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hopefully nursing homes will be on the ball enough to make sure not to let anyone that's been going to the protests/riots work for a couple weeks.


That would mean the homes would be care taken by mostly conservatives...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bethany Home
Youtube pAA_Nb25Fwo
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is lying about it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, where's the data?

'cause I found an NPR story that claimed it would be posted, but not until later this week.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One out of four nursing homes had at least one case; one out of five had at least one COVID-related death.

Jesus fark. 80 percent mortality rate.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hopefully nursing homes will be on the ball enough to make sure not to let anyone that's been going to the protests/riots work for a couple weeks.


Wish that was the case(s) here. Our numbers spiked by about 30 in the last two weeks, 22 of which in a care home that resulted in 3 deaths. And for the longest time my county had the most cases w/o a death. The deaths were traced to two staffers that disobeyed SIP orders for healthcare workers and travelled. One went to Idaho and brought it back and another went to the next county south to visit a jailbird boyfriend that just got an early Covid-19 release. Who also tested positive and disobeyed direct home-confinement orders.

So people are just wantonly ignoring whatever is expected of them snd now three people are dead because of it.
 
Likwit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 88 deaths?  Pfft.  NY had 5,000 -10,000 in nursing homes alone.


Yeah, but Arizona is one of those states we don't like.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

solokumba: Florida is lying about it.


Guessing you're one of those people who thinks the unexplained and substantial increase in deaths from mortar shells is part of some elaborate scheme in which the person who compiles the data put certain numbers in the wrong brackets.

Do not worry, the People's Republic of Florida has ways of dealing with dissidents such as yourself and we can only assume that your post is a confession of your crimes.  Your death by mortar shelling will please Supreme Leader DeSantis and Senior Leader Batboy.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "Nationally, more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents in Medicare-certified skilled nursing homes and almost 26,000 have died."


How many of these cases and deaths are accounted for in the numbers being reported by the CDC?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: Florida is lying about it.

Guessing you're one of those people who thinks the unexplained and substantial increase in deaths from mortar shells is part of some elaborate scheme in which the person who compiles the data put certain numbers in the wrong brackets.

Do not worry, the People's Republic of Florida has ways of dealing with dissidents such as yourself and we can only assume that your post is a confession of your crimes.  Your death by mortar shelling will please Supreme Leader DeSantis and Senior Leader Batboy.


Exactly
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My mother is in assisted living. hey had three residents out of about 120 who contracted COVID, and two passed away. The other recovered.
There were 3 or 4 staff who got it, but no fatalities.
The hard part is, they locked all the residents down in their rooms. No leaving rooms since March. It's brutal, especially on my mother who is frail and the lack of walking around is causing her serious back and leg pain issues. Of course, it beats the alternative, although listening to her sometimes, you might think otherwise
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this is just the tip of the iceberg, assisted living not included.

100k deaths is a farking joke of a lie.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It has to do with specific nursing homes data, maybe? The deaths get reported in AZ, its on the dashboard thing, and they do break out confined living numbers, nursing homes, assisted living, prison, etc. So I am a bit confused as to what they wanted exactly.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hopefully nursing homes will be on the ball enough to make sure not to let anyone that's been going to the protests/riots work for a couple weeks.


The one I used to work at would say "Get back to work or you're fired." They do that if you're sick as well.
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Hopefully nursing homes will be on the ball enough to make sure not to let anyone that's been going to the protests/riots work for a couple weeks.


Scenario 1:
"Have you attended any mass gatherings recently? Your ability to work and earn money depends on your answer."

"Uh ... NO, NO, absolutely not!"

Scenario 2:
"Have you attended any mass gatherings recently? We'll pay you anyway, but whether you have to come in and actually do your crappy job depends on your answer."

"Uh ... YES, YES, I go to protests every day!"
 
