 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Woman steals security vehicle, somehow causes two vehicles to drive into lake. Then it gets weird   (wlos.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Woman accused of hijacking security vehicle, Vehicle, Vehicles, Stryker, lake, incident, vehicles end  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 5:34 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice use of passive agency: "When authorities tried to stop her, both vehicles ended up in the lake at the water's edge."

Yeah, mistakes were made.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So she drove one into the water, got out, took a second vehicle, and then drove that one into the water too?

Clarence Brown: Yeah, mistakes were made.
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So she drove one into the water, got out, took a second vehicle, and then drove that one into the water too?

Clarence Brown: Yeah, mistakes were made.


Maybe the guy in the other car was just as bad a driver.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ride the snake.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoohoo, NC making me proud!
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like the sheriff and Enos are gonna get a tongue lashing from Boss Hogg.
Too bad they brought Daisy into custody.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
then it gets weird?  There wasn't anything after that other than the arrest.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not the cops fault. Faulty GPS software. Happens all the time.

Michael Drives Into A Lake - The Office US
Youtube DOW_kPzY_JY
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.