 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man accused of having fully automatic pistol, Covid lockdown hair style   (wpta21.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Machine pistol, Police, United States, law enforcement, Firearm, Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, Semi-automatic pistol, automatic pistol  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 9:58 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Inexcusable! It's amazing what some people think they can get away with.

Some trimmers with a #4 on the top and back, #2 on the sides, and you're good to go. Sure, the back ends up a little bit wanky, but you'll look okay for your mugshot.

Also, you should only carry firearms lawfully.

/I may never go to get a haircut again
//It's like shaving now
///I get help with the back every so often
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to what pistol this is.  The Glock 18 is the only factory fully-automatic pistol that I personally know of, and it's essentially post-NFA so not available for private ownership, and it's also not in .45 caliber like TFA indicates the suspect's pistol is.

/admittedly not an expert
//went through a phase when The Matrix was a fairly new movie
///is now much more interested in the history of curios and relics
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: /I may never go to get a haircut again
//It's like shaving now
///I get help with the back every so often


I haven't had a thorough haircut for 25 years.  I have had split-ends trimmed from time to time.

I did shave my beard down to goatee though, so that the mask seals more effectively.  Shaving the cheeks several times a week is annoying, but I still had a bag of those yellow Bic razors from when I was a teenager.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.


At 20 rounds per second, you don't need to hold your aim that long.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At the barbershop we call that ...the Tony Danza pompadour. Stay fly young man
 
Snargi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.


The article was a little light on info. Like if he had a rifle stock conversion on it. A photo of the weapon might of helped. A simple search on Google revealed stock adapters for Glocks with helpful videos from gun toting rednecks.

/Not a gun nut
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious as to what pistol this is.  The Glock 18 is the only factory fully-automatic pistol that I personally know of, and it's essentially post-NFA so not available for private ownership, and it's also not in .45 caliber like TFA indicates the suspect's pistol is.

/admittedly not an expert
//went through a phase when The Matrix was a fairly new movie
///is now much more interested in the history of curios and relics


you can mod them to be fully auto.  I wouldn't recommend googling how.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.


Who cares?  An automatic pistol sounds bad ass!  (Or so I imagine that guy would say).
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.


Sideways shooting into a crowd. .45 would be kinda hard to control unless you trained for it.

There are mods you can do to add a forward grip to them, but that's also illegal without a tax stamp for an AOW.
 
Stibium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious as to what pistol this is.  The Glock 18 is the only factory fully-automatic pistol that I personally know of, and it's essentially post-NFA so not available for private ownership, and it's also not in .45 caliber like TFA indicates the suspect's pistol is.

/admittedly not an expert
//went through a phase when The Matrix was a fairly new movie
///is now much more interested in the history of curios and relics


There are mods to make them full auto, including parts to transform them into select fire weapons. Similar to a drop-in auto sear for an AR.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mushroom Boy
Youtube b1WE7062R54
 
zbtop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just...why? That's about the least practical automatic weapon one could go for, you're pretty much guaranteed to waste the magazine without hitting anything you actually intended to hit. Glock has had the model 18 for offer to agencies and militaries since the 80's and has sold almost none of them for a reason.

But then, if you're dumb enough to post video of an illegally modified (and likely dangerous to operate) gun to social media and attempt to sell it, you probably aren't thinking about the practicality. At that point you're basically going out of your way to openly beg the ATF for a dime in club fed.

Looking at the mugshot, I'm 0% surprised.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: Inexcusable! It's amazing what some people think they can get away with.

Some trimmers with a #4 on the top and back, #2 on the sides, and you're good to go. Sure, the back ends up a little bit wanky, but you'll look okay for your mugshot.

Also, you should only carry firearms lawfully.

/I may never go to get a haircut again
//It's like shaving now
///I get help with the back every so often


Yeah I didn't understand why more men didn't just get set of clippers from Walmart and just mow that sh*t down It's hair. It grows back. And being bald or clipped is way better than looking stupid.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Glock makes a .45 cal pistol?

Should have went with:
imfdb.orgView Full Size

Beretta Auto9 9mm pistol and fired 3 round bursts.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well in my personal experience I have seen an automatic handgun. The settings are like a war gun. It would do
3 bursts in auto mode.


/too lazy to google it but it was a pocket gun not an extended magazine all internal.  The point is that pocket ones exist.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious as to what pistol this is.  The Glock 18 is the only factory fully-automatic pistol that I personally know of, and it's essentially post-NFA so not available for private ownership, and it's also not in .45 caliber like TFA indicates the suspect's pistol is.


There is a device people can clip onto the back of the slide that releases the striker upon the slide closing.
IOW, as soon as the gun can fire, it fires, without needing to reset the trigger.
This is not unique, people have done such things with a little as a bootlace, tied to the trigger and the bolt so that the gun closing pulls the trigger and you get a runaway gun.
-
/No. Its not at all safe or effective, but doing so still counts as a machine gun.
 
drayno76
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Glock makes a .45 cal pistol?

Should have went with:
[imfdb.org image 400x211]
Beretta Auto9 9mm pistol and fired 3 round bursts.


Not sure if you're serious but yeah and have for a long time.  A buddy of mine got a .45 cal Glock in 1999.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dryad: TWX: I'm curious as to what pistol this is.  The Glock 18 is the only factory fully-automatic pistol that I personally know of, and it's essentially post-NFA so not available for private ownership, and it's also not in .45 caliber like TFA indicates the suspect's pistol is.

There is a device people can clip onto the back of the slide that releases the striker upon the slide closing.
IOW, as soon as the gun can fire, it fires, without needing to reset the trigger.
This is not unique, people have done such things with a little as a bootlace, tied to the trigger and the bolt so that the gun closing pulls the trigger and you get a runaway gun.
-
/No. Its not at all safe or effective, but doing so still counts as a machine gun.


That's not how guns work
 
vestona22
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gun nuts, would a fully automatic handgun even be useful? It seems like the recoil would throw your aim off right away.


It would not be useful.  Fun, maybe. but not useful.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drayno76: ZMugg: Glock makes a .45 cal pistol?

Should have went with:
[imfdb.org image 400x211]
Beretta Auto9 9mm pistol and fired 3 round bursts.

Not sure if you're serious but yeah and have for a long time.  A buddy of mine got a .45 cal Glock in 1999.

[Fark user image 534x260]


Not being a gun aficionado, I honestly didn't know. I saw "full auto pistol" and thought "Robocop"
Thanks for the info.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.