(Detroit Free Press)   Thieves use a $5,000 stolen car to break into a store that sells $5 pizzas   (freep.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if you steal a car, the cost [to you] is $0.
If you use the stolen car to try to steal Little Caesars, yes, there's something wrong with you, but the value of the stolen car is irrelevant at that point.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumbest protesters evar.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Azzhatz!!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Subby, if you steal a car, the cost [to you] is $0.
If you use the stolen car to try to steal Little Caesars, yes, there's something wrong with you, but the value of the stolen car is irrelevant at that point.


Not only that, but $5,000 isn't actually a lot for a car anyway.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wrong kind of dough, guys.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
free pizza
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beth Orton - Stolen Car
Youtube uJ35dnfYKrQ
 
vatica40
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Subby, if you steal a car, the cost [to you] is $0.
If you use the stolen car to try to steal Little Caesars, yes, there's something wrong with you, but the value of the stolen car is irrelevant at that point.


But they didn't keep the car. It'd be like if I went up to you and offered you three pizzas for your car. Apparently you think that's a pretty deal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Subby, if you steal a car, the cost [to you] is $0.
If you use the stolen car to try to steal Little Caesars, yes, there's something wrong with you, but the value of the stolen car is irrelevant at that point.


Is it grand theft auto no matter the value?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Impose Roman justice
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hot and ready. Mom?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.