(Five Thirty-Eight)   Does it seem like this round of police protests has a lot more salt in its pepper? That's because it does, because white liberals are tired of this shiat too
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
4 hours ago  
Perfect cover for fascist scum, unfortunately.
 
whidbey
4 hours ago  
Lots Of White Democrats

Seriously?  Is that like "Lots of Dogs?"
 
pearls before swine
4 hours ago  
I don't think you need to be liberal to be sick of this shiat.
 
Marcus Aurelius
4 hours ago  

pearls before swine: I don't think you need to be liberal to be sick of this shiat.


You only need to possess the most basic sense of empathy and fairness.
 
Porkbelly
4 hours ago  
A very smart poster on Eugene Robinson's discussion blog in the WAPO posted this comment:  it might be the wisest thing I read in a while:

This is the crux of the problem. Trump and his supporters believe it's just a few bad cops causing all of the problems, not systemic racism. Even if that were true, which I don't believe it is, Chris Rock had something very funny, yet apt to say about that: "Here's the thing. Here's the thing. I know it's hard being a cop. I know it's hard. I know that sh__'ts dangerous. I know it is, ok? But some jobs can't have bad apples. Ok? Some jobs, everybody gotta be good. Like... pilots. -You know? American Airlines can't be like, "Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples... that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us."
 
Chuck87
1 hour ago  
I'm not a white liberal and I think George Floyd's death was murder.
 
atomic-age
1 hour ago  
A number of white people (who are not the ones causing trouble or false flagging) realize that black faces and voices don't get seen or heard unless white people stand up, too.
 
Lance Robdon
1 hour ago  
Well, duh. There aren't any white conservatives there because they've paid for the police to represent them on their behalf.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: A very smart poster on Eugene Robinson's discussion blog in the WAPO posted this comment:  it might be the wisest thing I read in a while:

This is the crux of the problem. Trump and his supporters believe it's just a few bad cops causing all of the problems, not systemic racism. Even if that were true, which I don't believe it is, Chris Rock had something very funny, yet apt to say about that: "Here's the thing. Here's the thing. I know it's hard being a cop. I know it's hard. I know that sh__'ts dangerous. I know it is, ok? But some jobs can't have bad apples. Ok? Some jobs, everybody gotta be good. Like... pilots. -You know? American Airlines can't be like, "Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples... that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us."


https://www.vox.com/2015/3/26/8294971​/​pilot-suicide-crash
 
tpmchris
1 hour ago  
White guilt that has caught up to their racist conscience'.
 
pounddawg
1 hour ago  
If you allow the Police to marginalize a subgroup of people eventually they are gonna marginalize another subgroup and so on and so on.

/and she told two friends......
 
jake3988
1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: I don't think you need to be liberal to be sick of this shiat.


======================================​===

I would imagine plenty of moderates are sick of this shiat, sure.  If you think a republican is sick of this shiat, you're a special kind of delusional.
 
gunther_bumpass
1 hour ago  

gar1013: Porkbelly: A very smart poster on Eugene Robinson's discussion blog in the WAPO posted this comment:  it might be the wisest thing I read in a while:

This is the crux of the problem. Trump and his supporters believe it's just a few bad cops causing all of the problems, not systemic racism. Even if that were true, which I don't believe it is, Chris Rock had something very funny, yet apt to say about that: "Here's the thing. Here's the thing. I know it's hard being a cop. I know it's hard. I know that sh__'ts dangerous. I know it is, ok? But some jobs can't have bad apples. Ok? Some jobs, everybody gotta be good. Like... pilots. -You know? American Airlines can't be like, "Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples... that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us."

https://www.vox.com/2015/3/26/8294971/​pilot-suicide-crash



Boy you sure showed us! Ha ha!
 
KungFuJunkie
1 hour ago  
I was happy years ago when protests were peaceful and really riled up those that just wanted to watch a football game. Do you feel uncomfortable that some people want to heard about the hate directed towards them? Good!

But no, assholes had to complain and force those to be stopped. Now I am out of farks to give and want everyone to feel uncomfortable, because unless you are a black person in America, you will really never know what it is like.
 
RussianPotato
1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: not systemic racism.


Stop with that shiat.

"Systemic racism" didn't lead to the deaths of the many people who were killed who were white.  This is about abuse of power, period.  It affects us all.  All of us can be victimized by it.

Are a lot of black victims chosen because of their race?  Sure.  But that is not the only time or way the police abuse their power.  They can choose you because you're young, you don't speak english, you're poor, you're weird, or any other thing that makes them think they can get away with it.

Even if we could immediately eliminate systemic racism, so long as the current system is in place cops will still victimize people.  "Diversity training," "sensitivity training," anything other than new laws being passed which curtail the powers of the police is the same half measure that's been pushed before and failed to stop anything.

Did Chauvin kill Floyd because Floyd was black?  Maybe.  They also had worked together before and may have known each other.  It could've been personal.  Doesn't matter.  Chauvin felt perfectly comfortable executing Floyd on the street in front of witnesses.  3 other cops stood around and did nothing.  Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 2 freaking minutes after Floyd was dead - just to make sure.  Witnesses were unable to do anything to save the life of a man being murdered in front of their eyes.  Witnesses couldn't even attempt to revive Floyd after he was already dead.  All of those things are wrong and the root problem is far greater than merely "systemic racism."
 
Michic
1 hour ago  
A good amount of these white liberal try hards are only in it to make themselves look good while moving into your low income neighborhoods, drive you and your family out of it without batting an eye. But it's ok, they said they voted for Obama, twice.
 
I Browse
1 hour ago  
America doesn't change until white people decide it does. We (black folks) can only do so much on our own. We've always needed white allies -- from the abolitionists, to the underground railroad, to those who marched with us in the civil rights movement, and up to right now.

I spoke to my my mom this morning, who is about to turn 79, and that was the first thing she said about the protests. "We might actually have a chance this time because even white people are tired of it."
 
JayCab
1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: A very smart poster on Eugene Robinson's discussion blog in the WAPO posted this comment:  it might be the wisest thing I read in a while:

This is the crux of the problem. Trump and his supporters believe it's just a few bad cops causing all of the problems...


Nonsense. Trump and his supporters believe that the cops did nothing wrong and all cops should do more of it.They want to be enabled to do the same damn thing.
 
brantgoose
1 hour ago  
It would be heartening to see the gap between whites and blacks and hispanics narrowing if one were not tempted to attribute it to greater experience of the growing fascism of the police and would-be-military types.

Whites are coming to see that giving paramilitary materiel (helicopters, drones, killer bots, tanks, armoured cars, troop carriers, high power automatic and semiautomatic weapons, body armour, helmets, swords, war elephants and whatever the cops on the beat feel they need before their flat feet hit the mean streets of leafy suburbia and ex-urbia only turns them into Roman legions and Praetorian Guards itching to use their new toys on the new Invisible Enemies, namely the people, progressives, activists, intellectuals, media types, and other Enemies of the Police State and Big Brother, Our Strong and Wise Hero, the King of Kings, yada, yada, yada. A lot more whites and hispanics are also seeing that the balance of powers, the line between military occupation and policing, freedom of speech, thought, religion, and so forth are getting feeble and waivery with each step up or down down on hard right, extreme right, reactionary right, paleo-conservative and Neo-Liberal and Neo-Conservative anti-liberalism and anti-democracy.

But hope abideth, I guess. The more sheeple who wake up to the Great Awokening, the fewer will wake up to a paramilitary strike on their home, intended for the crack house down the street.
 
meat0918
1 hour ago  
And there's the division crew stepping into the thread.

//White liberal and sick of the police getting away with murder, theft, and damn near anything under the sun because they have a badge
 
SwiftFox
1 hour ago  

tpmchris: White guilt that has caught up to their racist conscience'.


"I'm racist, but that doesn't mean I have to tolerate it in others."
 
bthom37
1 hour ago  
I love watching people dance around the obvious role class plays in this.  Poor folks of all colors get farked over by the cops too, and poor black folks have it the worst of all.

And poor folks of all colors are getting farked over by the coronavirus, our government's response, and will keep getting farked over for the foreseeable future.

Of course we're all pissed, and the lightning rod of George Floyd's death has served to focus the inchoate anger that has been visible in America for anyone who cared to look.

It's like the reporters who were shocked, SHOCKED to discover that cash bail and civil asset forfeiture are a thing designed to fark over the poor and powerless.  No shiat.  We've had no choice but to take it until it affects someone who 'matters'.   Now it looks like we're waking up, and we're pissed.
 
Frank N Stein
55 minutes ago  
Definitely not a liberal, definitely think Floyd was murdered by the cops.
 
My Sober Alt
55 minutes ago  
It's not just that another black man was killed by police, it's that the video was so damning and Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are still fresh in our minds.  And in the past few days I've seen lots of video of cops attacking journalists and peaceful protesters and even running over them with their cars.

And Trump really is just making things worse. Last night I saw a peaceful protest broken up and journalists beaten and I heard even the priests and people handing out water at the church were forced out by teargas. I haven't seen video of that last bit, partially because I don't want to see it right now.

And I've seen comments saying Floyd was a criminal and any peaceful protesters that get hurt deserve it because they should just leave at the first sign of violence or disperse when the cops tell them too.  (on Fox News of course, not Fark).

I didn't hear or see any police order to disperse in the video I saw of last night at Lafayette Square, and even if there was, they weren't given a chance to disperse.
 
JAGChem82
52 minutes ago  

I Browse: America doesn't change until white people decide it does. We (black folks) can only do so much on our own. We've always needed white allies -- from the abolitionists, to the underground railroad, to those who marched with us in the civil rights movement, and up to right now.

I spoke to my my mom this morning, who is about to turn 79, and that was the first thing she said about the protests. "We might actually have a chance this time because even white people are tired of it."


The problem has always been this:

You have a third of the white population who genuinely cares for the most part, but are fairly toothless in terms of overall power. The next third ultimately doesn't give a shiat, but won't actively hinder our progress. And the last third would gladly thwart our progress in society and they have the power and authority.

Unlike what Trump and the right wing think about Antifa - at heart, they are toothless tigers. I'd suspect if they came across a right wing militia, they'd probably get rolled in twenty seconds. The last white liberal who was a bulldog for us was probably LBJ in terms of how he advanced civil rights. For a long time,  the bulk of D's have generally rolled over for R's. I hope Biden can reverse that trend - hell, he needs to reverse it.
 
Gulper Eel
52 minutes ago  
This development may come as a shock to the white liberals on the Minneapolis city council.
 
pacified
51 minutes ago  
Can't imagine any international organization or business wanting to do anything in America anymore. Record deficit, record unemployment, record unrest. Good job Trump! Then to say each GOP senator cowardly run from reporters asking them about tear gasing citizens for a photo op
 
Boojum2k
50 minutes ago  
The police are corrupted thoroughly. Anger at them is justified.

But, being fairly well-
 
gunther_bumpass
50 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I was happy years ago when protests were peaceful and really riled up those that just wanted to watch a football game. Do you feel uncomfortable that some people want to heard about the hate directed towards them? Good!

But no, assholes had to complain and force those to be stopped. Now I am out of farks to give and want everyone to feel uncomfortable, because unless you are a black person in America, you will really never know what it is like.


It's the same thing with the virus lock down. It could have been a real lock down and over in three weeks, but no, "I might lose upwards of two or three thousand dollers! I'm a free man! I kin go out if I want! I need my rapidly thinning hair cut! WEAR A MASK? THAT'S FASCISM! " Well now here we are into month three, billionaires are still raking it in, we've got 25% unemployment, the country is on fire, and the curve is a nice steady straight line upward with no end in sight. Thanks a lot, assholes. All you had to do was stay home or wear a piece of cloth over your slack jaw.
 
Boojum2k
48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The police are corrupted thoroughly. Anger at them is justified.

But, being fairly well-


Damn Mobile Fark.

Being fairly well-read on history, I can count the number of positive outcomes of "mob justice" on the fingers of one knee.

https://mobile.twitter.com/antoniosab​a​tojr/status/1267912015009415170?s=21&f​bclid=IwAR1W7XtxCTPt08wJjUtmD_TtabsJZz​Jh6OIgD7K0VM4KSt-1D7PrMLChfFo
/I don't care if the Twitter guy is an asshole. The video is what's relevant.
 
cherryl taggart
46 minutes ago  
Just like the War on Drugs was fine until it morphed into the war on assets that affected middle class home values.  Just like drug convictions were fine until opioids hit the burbs.  Just like the virus was a hoax until rural voters started coughing.

I have been a diversity hire more than once, and am currently a bridge employee.  The reason I got this one is because I'm benign looking and sneaky as hell.  No one ever expects the little old cabbie to be the only survivor of an ambush 40-60 years ago, people just see the slow moving cabbie. Right up to the moment they try to rob him.  Same here.

The police are outnumbered, and the smart ones know it.  The ones that shouldn't be issued Nerf guns don't believe it.  The artillery comforts the idiots, and the recording devices terrify them.  It's why we all need to invest in secret recording gear as a backup to the phones.  The idiots know to destroy the records.
 
DrewCurtisJr
45 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Definitely not a liberal, definitely think Floyd was murdered by the cops.


Prove it by posting a picture of you looting, preferably from a minority owned business.
 
KitchenBacon
43 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: I don't think you need to be liberal to be sick of this shiat.


Exactly, this is pure human rights being trampled upon regardless of political alignment.  I'm sick to death of snuff films of black men showing up week to week.  Its been happening forever but technology has finally burst the bubble on the horror show that the powers that be have perpetuated upon blacks for generations in the US.  I think a lot of whites (myself included) were deluded that we live in a post racial society; the evidence says we were wrong.  It's time to stand together with the oppressed and say "no more".

Additionally, this past week has shown that the police have become an occupying force in many cities.  The War on Drugs started it (at least in my lifetime), and the Patriot Act normalized it.   Time to end the militarization of police.  This country is on the edge of a knife and the winds of the next few weeks will determine the direction of the slice.
 
Geotpf
42 minutes ago  
Here's one reason why I, as a white moderate-liberal Democrat (I'd be a liberal compared to other Democrats but a moderate compared to other Fark posters) believe that racism still exists: The "White Name/Black Name Resume Test" still works.

Here's what you do.  You apply to a thousand jobs under two fictitious names with identical resumes.  One set of resumes has a generic "white-sounding" name; the other set of resumes has a generic "black-sounding" name.  (Everybody knows names that can easily be associated with one race or the other; I'm not going to bother to list examples.)

Count the number of callbacks each gets.  The "white-sounding" names always get many more requests for interviews than the "black-sounding" names.

Until that test fails, racism is deeply embedded in this country.
 
KitchenBacon
40 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: It's not just that another black man was killed by police, it's that the video was so damning and Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are still fresh in our minds.  And in the past few days I've seen lots of video of cops attacking journalists and peaceful protesters and even running over them with their cars.

And Trump really is just making things worse. Last night I saw a peaceful protest broken up and journalists beaten and I heard even the priests and people handing out water at the church were forced out by teargas. I haven't seen video of that last bit, partially because I don't want to see it right now.

And I've seen comments saying Floyd was a criminal and any peaceful protesters that get hurt deserve it because they should just leave at the first sign of violence or disperse when the cops tell them too.  (on Fox News of course, not Fark).

I didn't hear or see any police order to disperse in the video I saw of last night at Lafayette Square, and even if there was, they weren't given a chance to disperse.


Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.
 
Madman drummers bummers
36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: pearls before swine: I don't think you need to be liberal to be sick of this shiat.

You only need to possess the most basic sense of empathy and fairness.


So, not necessarily liberal but definitely not conservative.
 
Frank N Stein
35 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: My Sober Alt: It's not just that another black man was killed by police, it's that the video was so damning and Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are still fresh in our minds.  And in the past few days I've seen lots of video of cops attacking journalists and peaceful protesters and even running over them with their cars.

And Trump really is just making things worse. Last night I saw a peaceful protest broken up and journalists beaten and I heard even the priests and people handing out water at the church were forced out by teargas. I haven't seen video of that last bit, partially because I don't want to see it right now.

And I've seen comments saying Floyd was a criminal and any peaceful protesters that get hurt deserve it because they should just leave at the first sign of violence or disperse when the cops tell them too.  (on Fox News of course, not Fark).

I didn't hear or see any police order to disperse in the video I saw of last night at Lafayette Square, and even if there was, they weren't given a chance to disperse.

Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.


Whoever funnied that post has a special place in hell.
 
DrewCurtisJr
34 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.


Fark should consider doing away with voting. It allows people to hide behind buttons instead of actually making their points with arguments. Most of the time they don't have arguments, they know they are wrong but they don't like it. So they cowardly press funny.
 
KitchenBacon
32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: KitchenBacon: My Sober Alt: It's not just that another black man was killed by police, it's that the video was so damning and Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are still fresh in our minds.  And in the past few days I've seen lots of video of cops attacking journalists and peaceful protesters and even running over them with their cars.

And Trump really is just making things worse. Last night I saw a peaceful protest broken up and journalists beaten and I heard even the priests and people handing out water at the church were forced out by teargas. I haven't seen video of that last bit, partially because I don't want to see it right now.

And I've seen comments saying Floyd was a criminal and any peaceful protesters that get hurt deserve it because they should just leave at the first sign of violence or disperse when the cops tell them too.  (on Fox News of course, not Fark).

I didn't hear or see any police order to disperse in the video I saw of last night at Lafayette Square, and even if there was, they weren't given a chance to disperse.

Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.

Whoever funnied that post has a special place in hell


I like the cut of your jib.
 
bthom37
29 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: KitchenBacon: Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.

Fark should consider doing away with voting. It allows people to hide behind buttons instead of actually making their points with arguments. Most of the time they don't have arguments, they know they are wrong but they don't like it. So they cowardly press funny.


Naw, they just need to a) tag names to votes, b) add an option for 'go fark yourself with a syphilitic cactus'.

You'd definitely have my vote!
 
middlewaytao
29 minutes ago  
So either these police forces who have attacked peaceful protests are evil and trying to sow chaos, or they are incompetent from having their districts fall into chaos from attacking peaceful protestors.
When you let your district fall into chaos less savory types get the opportunity to do things like robberies and looting.

Either way they have lost control of the city.

These strong handed tactics have done nothing but create chaos.

Even if you can beat a small area into submission all you have accomplished in the larger picture is tarnish the legitimacy of law and order.
So evil or incompetent, which one is it?
 
Frank N Stein
29 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: KitchenBacon: Whoever funnied this has a special place in Hell.

Fark should consider doing away with voting. It allows people to hide behind buttons instead of actually making their points with arguments. Most of the time they don't have arguments, they know they are wrong but they don't like it. So they cowardly press funny.


Whoever smarts this post will get a blowjob from subby's mom.
 
Trocadero
26 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: So evil or incompetent, which one is it?


It's irrelevant. Except in court, which is one of the big farking problems that needs to get fixed.
 
evanate
26 minutes ago  
I am white and definitely not liberal and not only do I believe that George Floyd was murdered, I also believe that the other three cops should be arrested and that I didn't need the news report to tell me that Mr Floyd was black when the story came out.

Further, I believe that NO American should EVER be subjected to pepper spray or rubber bullets by government forces when they are not only NOT breaking any laws but are also actively exercising constitutionally protected rights as citizens.  Barr should be jailed and anyone that complied with his order to clear the path to the church in that manner yesterday should at least be removed from any position of authority if not also charged.

Our founders, for all of their faults, specifically fought and charged us to be ever vigilant against tyranny like this.
 
mofa
25 minutes ago  
I was just in Azusa, CA and Upland (where a white supremacist pulled an AR-15 on protesters), and in both places I saw demonstrations of more than a dozen ~ 50/50 white/black people. This was much better than I'd expected. Yes, these were small demonstrations, but the thing is, everyone was talking with each other.
 
I Browse
21 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: Fark should consider doing away with voting. It allows people to hide behind buttons instead of actually making their points with arguments. Most of the time they don't have arguments, they know they are wrong but they don't like it. So they cowardly press funny.


They should keep the voting buttons, but also let us see who the votes are from. Simple.
 
Z-clipped
17 minutes ago  
As the Boomers finally die off, so does MLK's civility-first, comfort-seeking "white moderate".  And good farking riddance.
 
stringbad
16 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Porkbelly: not systemic racism.

Stop with that shiat.

"Systemic racism" didn't lead to the deaths of the many people who were killed who were white.  This is about abuse of power, period.  It affects us all.  All of us can be victimized by it.

Are a lot of black victims chosen because of their race?  Sure.  But that is not the only time or way the police abuse their power.  They can choose you because you're young, you don't speak english, you're poor, you're weird, or any other thing that makes them think they can get away with it.

Even if we could immediately eliminate systemic racism, so long as the current system is in place cops will still victimize people.  "Diversity training," "sensitivity training," anything other than new laws being passed which curtail the powers of the police is the same half measure that's been pushed before and failed to stop anything.

Did Chauvin kill Floyd because Floyd was black?  Maybe.  They also had worked together before and may have known each other.  It could've been personal.  Doesn't matter.  Chauvin felt perfectly comfortable executing Floyd on the street in front of witnesses.  3 other cops stood around and did nothing.  Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 2 freaking minutes after Floyd was dead - just to make sure.  Witnesses were unable to do anything to save the life of a man being murdered in front of their eyes.  Witnesses couldn't even attempt to revive Floyd after he was already dead.  All of those things are wrong and the root problem is far greater than merely "systemic racism."


I'll accept that argument when you show me a video of the same thing happening to a white person.
 
Petite Mel
15 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Stop with that shiat.

"Systemic racism" didn't lead to the deaths of the many people who were killed who were white.  This is about abuse of power, period.  It affects us all.  All of us can be victimized by it.


User name checks out
 
AdamK
14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's one reason why I, as a white moderate-liberal Democrat (I'd be a liberal compared to other Democrats but a moderate compared to other Fark posters) believe that racism still exists: The "White Name/Black Name Resume Test" still works.

Here's what you do.  You apply to a thousand jobs under two fictitious names with identical resumes.  One set of resumes has a generic "white-sounding" name; the other set of resumes has a generic "black-sounding" name.  (Everybody knows names that can easily be associated with one race or the other; I'm not going to bother to list examples.)

Count the number of callbacks each gets.  The "white-sounding" names always get many more requests for interviews than the "black-sounding" names.

Until that test fails, racism is deeply embedded in this country.


Everybody knows racism still exists and that there's loads of white supremacists out there, we are just in denial and some are probably afraid to rock the boat because they probably know some.
 
