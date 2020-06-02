 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   LAPD chief walks back his statement suggesting that George Floyd's death is on looters' hands   (abc7.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Constable, Police, Police brutality, Crime, LOS ANGELES, Police officer, Mayor Eric Garcetti, George Floyd  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 7:10 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He still needs to resign.
And he needs to be blacklisted from working with any police force ever again.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wut?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the goddamn fark is wrong with you, you f*cking pig? Looters didn't kill him. F*ck you.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think he just farked up and didn't really mean it. I still give the LAPD about a 3 out of 10 for their response Friday-sunday and say 4/10 for yesterday and today
 
eiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


It was so blindingly incoherent I wonder if it was an honest misspeak
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
and this mindset is the exact reason why this is happening.
 
dustman81
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LAPD hasn't learned a damned thing since 1992.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


The looters are Timelords.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Wut?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


Not exactly. I think what he said was that possibility couldn't be ruled out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When are you 🐑 going to hear the police? They most positively feel empowered to kill people. justified. And, it's our own fault.  We should have never lynched people. and we should start holding the cops accountable when they kill people. I don't mean jail. I mean we need to question, thoroughly, what happened. We need to stop asking what the suspect did. And ask did the cop actually need to kill the suspect. We can't assume it was needed. Which is what we are currently doing.

Or we're just racist scum.

So which is it Karen.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eiger: Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?

It was so blindingly incoherent I wonder if it was an honest misspeak


His comment didn't make any sense...

But what possible thing could he have been trying to communicate?!?

He was clearly trying to say that protests were somehow the problem.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dustman81: LAPD hasn't learned a damned thing since 1992.


How could they? Too many people in society are unquestioning boot licks or racist. Or both. Need Vin of that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eiger: Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?

It was so blindingly incoherent I wonder if it was an honest misspeak


I'm sure it was.
LOL. 💯
Most definitely.
ROFLMAO.


I smell boot heel.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I think he just farked up and didn't really mean it. I still give the LAPD about a 3 out of 10 for their response Friday-sunday and say 4/10 for yesterday and today


Who the fark cares? He was desperate to put responsibility for police murdering black people on the heads of black people.  He did this because he is a violent racist POS. Why do you feel compelled to make excuses for his blatant bigotry?
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't have access to a Chinese calendar.  Is the the Year of the Dumbass?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


At first I thought he meant the cop's life was in the hands of the mob as some sort of Zap Brannigan plan to save himself
 
BlackPete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


Well, it's really quite simple. Chauvin knew that by kneeling on Floyd's neck, it would trigger the protesters something fierce, and looters would take advantage of that, and so he just HAD to kneel on Floyd's neck to make that happen so he wouldn't be wrong.

See? Pretty simple. Cop math.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moore said at a late-afternoon news conference that about 700 people were arrested Sunday during mass protests over Floyd's death and police brutality. He noted that about 10% of those arrests were for burglary or looting, saying, "We didn't have protests last night, we had criminal acts.''

So 70 arrested for burglary and looting. What were the other 630 charged with?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dustman81: LAPD hasn't learned a damned thing since 1992.


That doing & saying stupid things dont matter?
 
mutt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What were the other 630 charged with?


Unlawful assembly and failure to disperse would be my guess.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LAPD chief ... statement suggesting that George Floyd's death is on looters' hands

not if you subscribe to a linear interpretation of Time.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The head cop is confused. Which explains why the other cops were watching the peaceful protestors, and not near the looters.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: What does his original comment even mean? Does he think looters went back in time and knelt on his neck?


There is an app for that.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I think he just farked up and didn't really mean it. I still give the LAPD about a 3 out of 10 for their response Friday-sunday and say 4/10 for yesterday and today


He shouldn't even be speaking off the cuff, if he knows what's good for him. The fact that he does speaks volumes, and the fact that he farked up like that speaks a whole lot more. If we got a hint of his own personal attitude, and if he can't do the job without his own personal attitude interfering, he shouldn't be in a position of such responsibility.

Yeah, he's under pressure, but that comes with the damn territory.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Moore said at a late-afternoon news conference that about 700 people were arrested Sunday during mass protests over Floyd's death and police brutality. He noted that about 10% of those arrests were for burglary or looting, saying, "We didn't have protests last night, we had criminal acts.''

So 70 arrested for burglary and looting. What were the other 630 charged with?


Traveling back in time and killing George Floyd, duh.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
misspoke when I said would make a good derby horse name or lesbian bluegress band
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a farking moron.  Time is linear, goddamnit!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.