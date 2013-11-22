 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Reset the Pickle Incident clock   (wcax.com) divider line
    United States, Vermont, Driving, Vermont State Police, Automobile, Burlington, Vermont, Massachusetts man, car window  
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just want to ride my motorcycle.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: Man faces assault charge for hitting VTrans worker with pickle

Where no VTrans has gone before!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hasn't that poor kid suffered enough?!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see the Pickle Surprise has been posted, so...

Real Genius - Why am I the only person who has that dream?
Youtube SgNgAiGQ_IM
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
also, what a previous place of employment does to pickles:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The extremely wide disparity of what may or may not constitute an assault charge and how it ends up getting applied perpetually astounds me. They gotta get a sliding scale
Soft brined pickle = 0.8 / 10
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thankfully there have been no spaghetti incidents since 1993.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fta: 'it caused him pain..."

Jees bud, should we call your mommy?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xanadian: Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.


And with the amount of vinegar in a pickle it's a douche too
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fta: 'it caused him pain..."

Jees bud, should we call your mommy?


Disability, lawsuits, get paid.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
👁 Firesign Theatre - Nick Danger - Cut 'Em Off at the Past! Pt.1
Youtube 3aO9MQLLkAU
 
frostus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man I love my state.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm tired of this timeline, can we go back to a more sane version?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: The extremely wide disparity of what may or may not constitute an assault charge and how it ends up getting applied perpetually astounds me. They gotta get a sliding scale
Soft brined pickle = 0.8 / 10


The laws have been amped up regarding people throwing items at highway workers. Projectiles flying at 60+ miles per hour can kill. I've done highway work and it's dangerous enough without some asshole throwing things at you. So, and I mean this with the greatest respect, fark you.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: I'm tired of this timeline, can we go back to a more sane version?


Wait until you see what August is like.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Thankfully there have been no spaghetti incidents since 1993.


Attitude
Youtube r3wxWj8cnz0
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"No way to prevent this", says only nation where this regularly happens.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The laws have been amped up regarding people throwing items at highway workers. Projectiles flying at 60+ miles per hour can kill. I've done highway work and it's dangerous enough without some asshole throwing things at you. So, and I mean this with the greatest respect, fark you.

Fair enough. I really should RTFA to get that it was tossed out of a speeding car. Definitely not an advocate of that under any circumstance
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fta: 'it caused him pain..."

Jees bud, should we call your mommy?


nitrocdn.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: xanadian: Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.

And with the amount of vinegar in a pickle it's a douche too


Multitasking ..
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That speed was enough to cause pain, and establish too fast in a work zone. Fines doubled
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fta: 'it caused him pain..."

Jees bud, should we call your mommy?


Pain is subjective. Ever get a paper cut? It's painful. It's not a going to debilitate you for life, but it hurts. Get lemon juice in that cut? Same thing.

The article doesn't say how fast the car was going, but I imagine that getting hit with a pickle going 20 or 30 MPH would hurt more than a little.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
34 and still throwing things out car windows. His parents must be proud.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh damn, that brings back memories. It's gotta be going on 15 years since that pickle went where no pickle had gone before...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A pickle dropped from orbit has the explosive power of a nuclear weapon, clearly pickles are deadly.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Salmon: Fta: 'it caused him pain..."

Jees bud, should we call your mommy?

Pain is subjective. Ever get a paper cut? It's painful. It's not a going to debilitate you for life, but it hurts. Get lemon juice in that cut? Same thing.

The article doesn't say how fast the car was going, but I imagine that getting hit with a pickle going 20 or 30 MPH would hurt more than a little.


Especially if it's one of those mondo pickles they sell at ren-fairs
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
im not sure why, but its making me extremely happy to know that this happened. and may go to court.
 
