(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man dead after trying to blow up ATM. See, that's why you never go ATM, you burn your lips   (kiro7.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the other incidents:
Looters use explosives to open up ATMs
Youtube z-vHh3J27aM

Any Farkers have an idea as to what type of explosives they used? Seems too big to be M80s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: One of the other incidents:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z-vHh3J2​7aM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Any Farkers have an idea as to what type of explosives they used? Seems too big to be M80s


Impossible to tell from that video, but M-80's make a much bigger boom if you confine them inside something like a trash can or a toilet bowl. So, if that was inside the machine it would be a lot louder and more devastating, but still not enough bang to get into the cash box part.

You need a shaped charge, cutting torch, or a giant metal saw...

No way they got in with that little bang.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like he succeeded. That won't buff out.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess he... cashed out
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The guy who died clearly valued property over human life. Shame.
 
Witchyman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I almost die just from withdrawal fees
 
