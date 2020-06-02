 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Aaaaand here comes Tropical Storm Cristobal   (twitter.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, tell me, tell me where I'm going
I don't know where I've been
Tell me, tell me, won't you tell me
And then tell me again
My heart is breaking, my body's aching
And I don't know where to go
So tell me, tell me, won't you tell me
I've just gotta know

Cristobal
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cristobal is the name of my Hernán Cortés historical cosplay.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ALABAMASTRONG
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope New Orleans is ready

nhc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical Depression?

the weather is getting Emo
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line forms at the back Cris, we got some other shiat to take care of first.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna go for the warm water... and probably create another one right behind it.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It would be nice if things worked that way.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The south has already been hit with two tropical storms over the past three weeks.  Shiat's ridiculous.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You can only use that when you have to sharpie it into its path, looks like Alabama might actually be a target.

Christ--it might mean that Bowling Green is due for an actual massacre too.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it last year that we had to have DoD people deny the viability of dropping a nuke on a hurricane? or was that Godzilla King of the Monsters?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
according to wundergound this is the earliest that we've seen a third named storm so early in hurricane season in records dating back to 1851

and this system has already killed 17 people

https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/dea​d​ly-flooding-in-central-america-from-am​anda-new-development-in-western-gulf
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm it up, Cris.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a fake map. It doesn't have the presidents black marker extending landfall into Alabama.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of a Tropical Anxiety, really. The depression is more of a symptom.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://tropicwx.com/
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm about to!
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock up on Sharpies!
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No no. You're thinking of a Hot Topical depression.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is GOD punishing Alabama for?

teh gays? voting demo-rat?

Being Alabama?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is that what you were born to do?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling this will become a monster storm of the century and utterly erase a major metropolitan area.

But even then it will be second page news compared to what else will be going on by then.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also of note:  storms that begin in the eastern Pacific normally head away from land.  Every once in a while they head east across Mexico, usually they peter out over the mountains.  This one kept it's low together enough to become a tropical storm - the water in the Gulf is historically warm.  Gonna be a long summer.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK. I gotta pay attention to this one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am at the point where I am willing to let Trump trying to nuke a tropical storm. The caveat is that he has to do a Major Kong on the bomb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, we're going to go nuts over the possibility of every storm causing destruction again this year?
Alrighty then.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hurricane Sharpie is coming this way!

static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The official map is out now


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cristobal?  Like damn hell we'll allow that illegal tropical storm to start crossing OUR borders!!!1111eleventyone
 
phoenix352
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Oreleans OR Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
birdistasty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't this the one that started out as Amanda in the Pacific?

Even our storms are getting in on the Pride fest!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I live near Keesler AFB, which is the Hurricane Hunter's home base and watched them take off this morning for the mid day report flights.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Narrator: New Orleans is never ready
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Well l, we're already in panic mode so it would just be more efficient than to try to re-panic before every crisis.
 
rogue49
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great name

Let's see if it has style and passion too
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2020 Hurricane names?
Arthur
Bertha
Cristobal
Dolly
Edouard
Fay
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
KAREN
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cristobal is what my phone auto corrects Christopher when it's drunk.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
