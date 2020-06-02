 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle Police declare Capitol Hill protest 'a riot.' Apparently, a good time was had by all   (kiro7.com) divider line
54
    More: Followup, Incident commander, Capitol Hill, Crowd, demonstration, incident, rocks, bottles, fireworks  
•       •       •

1501 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A curfew was in place for the city of Seattle from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Criminalizing something that's not really a crime still creates real criminals. If you're going to be arrested for just standing around anyway, why not get some bang for your buck?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police started the riot by trying to seize a girl's umbrella and she tried to hang onto it, reflexively.

This was resisting and they attacked. They are all farking scum.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle Police declare Capitol Hill protest 'a riot.' Apparently, a good time was had by all

Well, politics does make for some funny reasoning.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I declare.......a riot!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle has a rather poor record dealing with peaceful protests.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ella....ella....ella......
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-Flag - Seattle was a riot(Lyrics)
Youtube dGx07HUFLSU


Something something subby something something missed opportunity something something Anti-Flag reference.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Seattle has a rather poor record dealing with peaceful protests.


WTO, anyone?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, if you want a riot, bring out the riot police.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how to add the fancy twitter links, but here is a link to the moment that triggered the Cops to attack:


https://twitter.com/izaacmellow/statu​s​/1267679820600668161?fbclid=IwAR3tD8BO​IBGV2DkKq2W7HTdeFym6RK9JcBXRSZ74LnkuvF​4bIV0T8BySdW0
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: I don't know how to add the fancy twitter links, but here is a link to the moment that triggered the Cops to attack:


https://twitter.com/izaacmellow/status​/1267679820600668161?fbclid=IwAR3tD8BO​IBGV2DkKq2W7HTdeFym6RK9JcBXRSZ74LnkuvF​4bIV0T8BySdW0


The police in Seattle have been absolutely atrocious.
 
simonchvz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there. The police's excuses are crap.  Protesters remained completely peaceful for 6 hours, tried to divert around the cops twice, and were blocked. The pepper spray and flashbangs were thrown before a single water bottle. They masked up about a minute beforehand too, after sprinting over from where they got their pizza delivery. This was in a residential block with countless recordings from multiple angles confirming it:

https://twitter.com/heidigroover/stat​u​s/1267722104511684610

https://twitter.com/jxyzn/status/1267​6​84722341064704
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Riot! Riot!
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LessO2: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Seattle has a rather poor record dealing with peaceful protests.

WTO, anyone?


I lived in Seattle between 1999 and 2019 and WTO was just one example.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is a riot there. Ever tried to parallel park on Broadway?
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: A curfew was in place for the city of Seattle from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Criminalizing something that's not really a crime still creates real criminals. If you're going to be arrested for just standing around anyway, why not get some bang for your buck?


If the people in charge are actually serious about police and justice reform, they need to understand that the less police interact with the general populace, the less chance something stupid is going to happen.  They need to stop passing laws that just make more criminals out of people engaged in harmless activities.  We really should do our best not to arrest people and throw them into the justice system.  You would think that would be obvious, but I don't think our politicians get it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Capitol Hill. If you just took the cops in riot gear away the people would wander off to drink and smoke weed before too long.

But if you put a bunch of the people they are protesting against all around them, and make them do the sort of thing the protesters are protesting against, no shiat things are going to escalate.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x239]


And boom goes the dynamite
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.


You're correct, all those cops that turned it into a riot absolutely should be arrested.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: koder: A curfew was in place for the city of Seattle from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Criminalizing something that's not really a crime still creates real criminals. If you're going to be arrested for just standing around anyway, why not get some bang for your buck?

If the people in charge are actually serious about police and justice reform, they need to understand that the less police interact with the general populace, the less chance something stupid is going to happen.  They need to stop passing laws that just make more criminals out of people engaged in harmless activities.  We really should do our best not to arrest people and throw them into the justice system.  You would think that would be obvious, but I don't think our politicians get it.


It's how the ruling class keeps the under classes oppressed.
They aren't concerned with having a world where people are "citizens".
They want cheap labor and powerless people who are dependant on them for daily survival.
Do you really think that Trump and his kind care ? These folks are PROUD to be oppressive swindling hucksters. To them, it means they are powerful and smart.
Once you become "criminalised" good luck finding employment and housing.
It's the way they like it -- puts us in our place - it's "divine right" it's "manifest destiny"
God said they could - see the Bible he's holding??
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: It's Capitol Hill. If you just took the cops in riot gear away the people would wander off to drink and smoke weed before too long.

But if you put a bunch of the people they are protesting against all around them, and make them do the sort of thing the protesters are protesting against, no shiat things are going to escalate.


Don't get me wrong, I'm with the protesters, but I lived and worked on the hill for over 20 years (ending just last year). If you go to the hill (pike/pine corridor) on a weekend night you will see violence. Even most week nights. Granted the people starting the violence generally aren't hill folk, but it is there.

/glad I moved before the Rona hit
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: As always, if you want a riot, bring out the riot police.


Same deal with the assholes in my local Fire Department. I swear every time I see a building burning there is a firetruck close by.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
simonchvz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BigSquibowski:

You're correct, all those cops that turned it into a riot absolutely should be arrested.

The chant before the cops opened up? "Take off the riot gear, we don't have no riot here." So they decided to start one.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent


Yeah, when police started the violence, apparently because people were committing the crime of holding umbrellas.

If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.

Agreed.  All of the police on that line should be arrested.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"You can't flashbang me! Do you know how many Instagram followers I have?"

/much less gritty than downtown last weekend
//still fighting the good fight though
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As liberal of a place as Seattle is in the imagination of the rest of the country, the cops here are savagely violent.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 664x376]


Fiction:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reality, coming to a riot near you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seattle needs to reach out to the UN, we're under occupation by SPD
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: koder: A curfew was in place for the city of Seattle from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Criminalizing something that's not really a crime still creates real criminals. If you're going to be arrested for just standing around anyway, why not get some bang for your buck?

If the people in charge are actually serious about police and justice reform, they need to understand that the less police interact with the general populace, the less chance something stupid is going to happen.  They need to stop passing laws that just make more criminals out of people engaged in harmless activities.  We really should do our best not to arrest people and throw them into the justice system.  You would think that would be obvious, but I don't think our politicians get it.


They get it.
They know exactly which solutions work. They ignore them intentionally for optical and financial reasons.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.


Agreed.

So, when do they arrest thr officers for being violent?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL


It shut down the WTO meeting and their ministers fled in terror.

After more than a decade of virtually no public protests, it kicked off a protest movement that continues to this day.

It opened a lot of people's eyes, in Seattle and worldwide.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Seattle needs to reach out to the UN, we're under occupation by SPD


I've said before the police have acted more and more like a hostile occupying force lately.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Noctusxx: I don't know how to add the fancy twitter links, but here is a link to the moment that triggered the Cops to attack:


https://twitter.com/izaacmellow/status​/1267679820600668161?fbclid=IwAR3tD8BO​IBGV2DkKq2W7HTdeFym6RK9JcBXRSZ74LnkuvF​4bIV0T8BySdW0

The police in Seattle have been absolutely atrocious.


They're mostly white assholes from Bellevue that make more than 100k thanks to overtime and come into Seattle to police it.

They're scum.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL


No one was listening.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: rcain: I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL

It shut down the WTO meeting and their ministers fled in terror.

After more than a decade of virtually no public protests, it kicked off a protest movement that continues to this day.

It opened a lot of people's eyes, in Seattle and worldwide.


"Raised awareness" is the non-denominational "thoughts and prayers."
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.


I guess freedom of association doesn't count when associating with black people.
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: rcain: I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL

It shut down the WTO meeting and their ministers fled in terror.

After more than a decade of virtually no public protests, it kicked off a protest movement that continues to this day.

It opened a lot of people's eyes, in Seattle and worldwide.


Shut down is a funny way of saying postponing
They had rthe meeting a few weeks later elsewhere

And if you credit the WTO riots for kick starting "protesting"... you are clearly lacking an education
Riots as a form of protest go back to antiquity

Hell, the big innovation in protesting this Century was peaceful protesting, where we don't riot
Funny how the two big proponents of that both got killed
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just drove through Ryot, Pennsylvania, so I'm getting  kick out of this.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ACAB, and their families too.
 
simonchvz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Medic Zero: rcain: I lived just off Pine St where Capital Hill and Downtown met back when they had the WTO riots and a freaking National Guard tank outside my apartment building lobbing tear gas canisters

And you know how much "change" those riots accomplished?
FARK ALL

It shut down the WTO meeting and their ministers fled in terror.

After more than a decade of virtually no public protests, it kicked off a protest movement that continues to this day.

It opened a lot of people's eyes, in Seattle and worldwide.

"Raised awareness" is the non-denominational "thoughts and prayers."


There's a time and place where information has to precede wider action. The WTO's structuralism wasn't really widely understood outside of some niche movement and academic circles until the Seattle protests kicked off, so "raising awareness" wasn't a bad outcome.  On top of the other things Medic Zero listed, not in all a bad outcome.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 664x376]

Fiction:
[Fark user image 425x270]
Reality, coming to a riot near you:
[Fark user image 262x193]


Fark:
Roy Scheider is dead.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Noctusxx: I don't know how to add the fancy twitter links, but here is a link to the moment that triggered the Cops to attack:


https://twitter.com/izaacmellow/status​/1267679820600668161?fbclid=IwAR3tD8BO​IBGV2DkKq2W7HTdeFym6RK9JcBXRSZ74LnkuvF​4bIV0T8BySdW0

The police in Seattle have been absolutely atrocious.


Yup, i agree that once they geared up all they wanted was even a small excuse to start it off.  Grabbing that umbrella and the guy not letting go gave that cop the excuse and once he started they all went off like dominoes.

The Mayor needs to own up to it and the cops need to have their toys taken from them.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: Lucky LaRue: A mostly peaceful protest turned tense Monday evening in Seattle.

It didn't turn "tense" it turned violent, and "mostly peaceful" is still a riot.  If you are part of it, you are a rioter and need to be arrested.

You're correct, all those cops that turned it into a riot absolutely should be arrested.


This. Send them to jail.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the police got dressed up for a riot and when they didn't get it they started it on their own?

There was a study years ago about having cops in riot gear near people was liable to make things tense. So just keep regular cops by the protest and keep the riot cops around the block in trucks in case the crowd goes nuts.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.