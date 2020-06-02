 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The military generals are speaking out. Unfortunately, they're all retired
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep that condemnation coming, sirs.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current military officers are forbidden from publicly criticizing the POTUS as per Article 88, that's why.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. Criticizing the chain of command publicly is gonna get you a court-martial, especially criticizing the Commander-In-Chief, no matter who the Commander-In-chief is. And this CInC is gonna make sure that the dumb bastard who calls him a dumb bastard is gonna get to do some time in Fort Leavenworth or whichever other military prison he can get them sent to.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. Criticizing the chain of command publicly is gonna get you a court-martial, especially criticizing the Commander-In-Chief, no matter who the Commander-In-chief is. And this CInC is gonna make sure that the dumb bastard who calls him a dumb bastard is gonna get to do some time in Fort Leavenworth or whichever other military prison he can get them sent to.


And this is even if the dumb bastard in uniform calling him out should be getting a medal and a promotion for it (which they should).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christ, it really is Article 88. It's already pre-Godwinned.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
dogsafark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
convenient that it's the people who are no longer responsible for the safety of communities. If they were still in, they might be speaking a little different.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can't really blame the troops. They're not trained for this shiat.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't do it when under orders. You can resign and do it.
 
Serathnal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus farking wept
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yes they are.  What?
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like that retired military leaders are calling Trump out. I like that ex-presidents are calling Trump out (mostly without naming him, which I love).

I wonder if, at any point in history, civilian and military leaders from a group of countries got together and contacted the leader of another country, telling him "stop your foolishness because it's making you look like an idiot".

That would be fun.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gezzzzz, thank you do much, racist.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The troops could call in sick.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i thought soldiers were supposed to be brave and sworn to defend the country from enemies foreign and domestic?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All those retirees can be summoned back to active duty, even if they're really old.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

They are. Trump is not (technically) a domestic enemy of the state yet. When Biden gets elected and Trump refuses to vacate 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, that will change.

I can imagine a scenario where Trump orders the military to fire on protesting civilians with live ammo and the military says NO. The military would probably decide that Trump is indeed an enemy of the state and act accordingly. That probably won't end well, though.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still want to know who the author of the 'lodestar' letter to the editor is.
/betcha forgot about that one...what was that 50 years ago
//I never thought Clapper and Brennan would be in my good books
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They've trained about as much as your mom has.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some Chilean military top brass opposed the overthrow of Salvador Allende, including air force Brigadier-General Alberto Bachelet, father of current Chilean president Michelle.

That was no problem for Pinochet. He had Bachelet arrested and tortured till the brigadier's heart gave way under the stress.

Trump, or rather the Pence-Barr-Miller triumvirate, are clearly planning to tell the top brass to choose between firing on Americans or a firing squad (or worse), and soon.

The white supremacists and Pinochet fans among the rank and file won't have to be asked. They don't consider the enemy American, or even human---and raping "feminists" before throwing them out of army choppers was what they dreamed of when they signed up.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weak sauce dirt bag.
Ever served? I mean other than fries?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

when does sending the military to fight it's own law-abiding citizens become treason?

does someone have to die unnecessarily for these chickenshiat motherfarkers to tell him to get farked?
what good is your military career if you oversee the marching of your military against your own citizens because 20 year olds are stealing shoes?

fark these pussies.
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's obviously Pence. He's the only one that uses that word on a regular basis. He probably got some secretary to copy it longhand first so he can honestly say he didn't write it out.
 
rcain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"After military helicopters carried out a "show of force" mission to discourage protesters, retired senior military leaders condemned their successors for deploying such tactics."

Pretty sure they had to push back hard against Trump to not unleash Apache attack  choppers and mow them all down. Because you know that Trump would love that bloodshed to show how awesome and powerful he is

I have faith and confidence in our military leaders - they are not on team Trump

First off, go back and watch any of Trump's State Of The Union Addresses. At each and every one the top brass sits there looking ready to spit. If body language accounts for anything, they are revolted by the orange shiat-gibbon who's stinking up the White House

Secondly, for a guy that wants to be a Napoleon and has a hard on for his war powers and our military, notice how they don't let him come around and keep their dealings with him as brief and low key as possible. You know damned well if Trump had his way, he'd be having the top brass trailing him like dogs just to show his might and make him out as some big military strongman dictator, sans beefy mustache
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any predictions on what happens when BabyHands finally issues the military an unlawful order, and demands the execute it?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That explains why the wife of a (now former) National Guard Major I used to know spend all her time on Facebook and Twitter preaching racists hate against Obama.  With at least a hundred of his men as 'friends'.
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Some Chilean military top brass opposed the overthrow of Salvador Allende, including air force Brigadier-General Alberto Bachelet, father of current Chilean president Michelle.

That was no problem for Pinochet. He had Bachelet arrested and tortured till the brigadier's heart gave way under the stress.

Trump, or rather the Pence-Barr-Miller triumvirate, are clearly planning to tell the top brass to choose between firing on Americans or a firing squad (or worse), and soon.

The white supremacists and Pinochet fans among the rank and file won't have to be asked. They don't consider the enemy American, or even human---and raping "feminists" before throwing them out of army choppers was what they dreamed of when they signed up.


That's a bit extreme
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

In all fairness, spouses of Officers or Senior enlisted are notoriously shiatty to deal with.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well when the civil war breaks out at least the forces of liberty and justice should have a ready supply of experienced leadership will to aid them.

Meanwhile the conservative beta cucks will fall to infighting within a month because they all want to be top dog and if they disagree with a decision they will just go home.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me know when one of the 200+ Republicans in Congress and the Senate speak out against it.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Any predictions on what happens when BabyHands finally issues the military an unlawful order, and demands the execute it?


I made mine upthread a bit.

Trump says kill them all.
Some (but not all, unfortunately) military leaders say NO.
Fecal matter hits the rotating blade.
Timeline ends.

Because humans are basically nuts.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

They'd better Order 66 the protestors without complaint or he'll Article 88 them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good comments here. I'll add that I know a number of people on active duty who had no problem criticizing Democrats, especially Bill Clinton.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That would be a reasonable end to 2020.
 
