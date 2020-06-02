 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Having high blood pressure may make having coronavirus much more dangerous. Hey, anyone remember coronavirus? We're supposed to be in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Hypertension, Heart, High blood pressure, Journal of the American Medical Association, Nancy A. Anoruo, Cardiology, Medical experts, Blood pressure  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are in a crisis Subby hopefully not the middle we already lot 107,000 Americans
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/
If we're inn the middle could be a quarter of a million
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it's almost time for the Memorial Day coronavirus weekend spike to hit to be followed by the protest spike late next week.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nonsense. Tear gas cures it. Benevolent Presidentis inoculating everyone as we speak.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stay home, stay safe" no longer fits the desired media narrative.  COVID is headed the way of "believe all women".
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone was predicting that even though the beach parties and lake parties and church-goers are more to blame for the spike this/next week, the administration and Fox news will not hesitate to lay 100% of the blame on protestors.  Even the ones wearing masks and spreading out.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I believe COVID-19 mutated into ANTIFA.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess cracking down on peaceful protesters is one way to distract people from your failed COVID-19 response.

/can't say it'll help Orange Man's election chances much, though.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I haven't been farther than three blocks from my house since March. If I get it, I'm probably going in the hospital. I'm not taking chances.

GrinzGrimly: "Stay home, stay safe" no longer fits the desired media narrative.  COVID is headed the way of "believe all women".


Misunderstood by morons and misquoted by trolls? I agree.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh I long for those simpler days.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I rather like the pulsing vein that seems to have taken up permanent residence on my temple...I call him Fred.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I guess cracking down on peaceful protesters is one way to distract people from your failed COVID-19 response.

/can't say it'll help Orange Man's election chances much, though.


"Peaceful"
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/mich​a​el-berry/content/2020-06-02-virginia-p​olice-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighte​rs-from-responding-to-fire/
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about Zika? Zika was all over the farkin place
 
eiger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Corona what now?

i went to a local business yesterday with a large numbers of workers working relatively close with the public. Not one farking mask worn by the employees. farking idiots.

A lot of the customers were wearing masks.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can only handle one Trump/GOP disaster at a time, subby.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "Stay home, stay safe" no longer fits the desired media narrative.  COVID is headed the way of "believe all women".


Obvious troll is obvious.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I can only handle one Trump/GOP disaster at a time, subby.


themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: themindiswatching: I guess cracking down on peaceful protesters is one way to distract people from your failed COVID-19 response.

/can't say it'll help Orange Man's election chances much, though.

"Peaceful"
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/micha​el-berry/content/2020-06-02-virginia-p​olice-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighte​rs-from-responding-to-fire/


Article is 404.

/also, I'm not sure anyone should believe what any cop says at face value at this point.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh joy. I just went from high risk to doubly high risk. Whoever said that famous quote about living in interesting times can go to Hades.
 
yahmule
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wildfire season is the next major crisis Putin's piss boy gets to deliberately mismanage.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So almost half of the population has high blood pressure?
I have high blood pressure and am on medicine for it.
Below 120/80?
Who determines what high blood pressure is?
Doctors?
Big Phama?
I'm feeling light headed...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So does being actively hypertensive cause the issue, or does having the underlying condition? Because like millions upon millions of people around the world I'm on blood pressure meds, my pressure is very well controlled as the meds work well for me, it would be good to know if I'm still at increased risk, or if it's just for folks who either aren't treatment compliant or aren't responding well to meds.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have high blood pressure, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.
 
schubie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We are. My county increases its deaths by 6-10 a day, they update it every 4 hours or so as not to create panic I think
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eiger: Corona what now?

i went to a local business yesterday with a large numbers of workers working relatively close with the public. Not one farking mask worn by the employees. farking idiots.

A lot of the customers were wearing masks.


*Clicks username*
Texas? Yep, that explains what you saw.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: themindiswatching: I guess cracking down on peaceful protesters is one way to distract people from your failed COVID-19 response.

/can't say it'll help Orange Man's election chances much, though.

"Peaceful"
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/micha​el-berry/content/2020-06-02-virginia-p​olice-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighte​rs-from-responding-to-fire/


And the cops would never lie to make people protesting against the police look bad

Like they would never claim a guy killed in his apartment by some cop was a drug dealer

Or not give an off duty cop who killed a guy driving after the cop partied with some random Hook up a sobriety test

Or
Or
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh joy. I just went from high risk to doubly high risk. Whoever said that famous quote about living in interesting times can go to Hades.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_you​_​live_in_interesting_times
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

solokumba: So almost half of the population has high blood pressure?
I have high blood pressure and am on medicine for it.
Below 120/80?
Who determines what high blood pressure is?
Doctors?
Big Phama?
I'm feeling light headed...


Statistics. X number of people with blood pressure Y die vs C number of people with pressure D.

When X gets statistically important vs C as Y increases relative to D, we know that Y is then 'high blood pressure'.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On the other hand, using an ACE inhibitor to control your blood pressure actually reduces mortality.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

solokumba: So almost half of the population has high blood pressure?
I have high blood pressure and am on medicine for it.
Below 120/80?
Who determines what high blood pressure is?
Doctors?
Big Phama?
I'm feeling light headed...


Government and international agencies make health guidelines not big pharma.
The supplement industry gets away with being more shady because they do not have to prove their claims.
People weigh more, but they lowered what high blood pressure and overweight are.
120/80 is now considered pre-hypertensive.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: We are in a crisis Subby hopefully not the middle we already lot 107,000 Americans
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
If we're inn the middle could be a quarter of a million


It's going to be more. It was always going to be more than that, considering the US's brutally inadequate response.

Most people that died in the "Spanish" Flu pandemic died in the second wave, when places started opening too early because some people were impatient and refused to listen to experts and scientific knowledge. Our states had already started opening up prematurely just before this latest round of American social unrest. Plus, we know for a fact that massive numbers of COVID cases aren't known about, and COVID fatalities have been under-counted even in states where they AREN'T intentionally cooking the books like Florida.

Now with throngs of people justifiably angry and taking to the streets... COVID is going to get bad. Real, real bad.
 
Even With A Chainsaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stay home so you and your loved ones live to vote in November.

This is not helping.
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "Stay home, stay safe" no longer fits the desired media narrative.  COVID is headed the way of "believe all women".


6 smarts? JFC, people.
 
eiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: eiger: Corona what now?

i went to a local business yesterday with a large numbers of workers working relatively close with the public. Not one farking mask worn by the employees. farking idiots.

A lot of the customers were wearing masks.

*Clicks username*
Texas? Yep, that explains what you saw.


Actually, that's out of date. It's Florida, so yeah....
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lady J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People with high blood pressure are on the shielded list here, I think.
 
Thelyphthoric
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have Hypertension -AND- Pulmonary Hypertension so you all a bunch of wusses.

/Hasn't worn shoes since March 1st
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Government and international agencies make health guidelines not big pharma.


Ok then
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: So almost half of the population has high blood pressure?
I have high blood pressure and am on medicine for it.
Below 120/80?
Who determines what high blood pressure is?
Doctors?
Big Phama?
I'm feeling light headed...


You can get a month's worth of lisinopril at Walmart for $4.  That is 13 cents a day.  HBP is quite cheap to fight.
 
