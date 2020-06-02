 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   And now for your viewing pleasure I will explode, maybe NSFW on page, who really cares at this point
49
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was watching when it happened.

On the other hand, I was also watching Fox News and one of their reporters/cameramen were invited behind the police lines.

Some of those who work forces are the same that burn crosses.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police are attacking journalists; swear all the fark you want.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Some of those who work forces are the same that burn crosses.


We're retconning that lyric from "Some" to "All."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that


Those things are LOUD as fark.  A couple houses down from us, the sons were continually in trouble with the law for breaking into cars, stealing credit cards, wallets, etc (don't ask me who is stupid enough to leave those items in a car, that's a completely separate issue) and using them to buy guns and ammo.

We weren't home when it happened, but a SWAT vehicle and about a dozen cop cars descended on the house one Saturday AM, and the two were ordered out.  When they failed to comply, the cops detonated a flash-bang on the front porch, and bashed down the door to arrest them.

Our neighbor who lives across the street and three houses to the left of them said it was so loud it rattled all the dishes in her kitchen at the back of the house.  She thought it was a gas explosion.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?


Fireworks are cool!
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was neither a flash a bang or a grenade.  Discuss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police-state terrorism isn't going to commit itself.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can be forgiven for laughing at your swearing, you can be forgiven for swearing.

/it IS proper usage after all
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?



People have an aversion to getting burned.
The light and noise can be disorienting.
When they are pointed at you, you tend to move away.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?


I have been exposed to a flashbang. Roughly 5 feet away. Was blinded for a good 2 minutes. Minimal hearing for 10. But the part that actually scared me was that the concussion took my breath for a few seconds. Not an experience I wish to repeat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a Roman Candle.

Still not cool, but definitely not a flashbang.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah subby, lighten up, so her coat melted a little, big deal
Fark user imageView Full Size

at least sum people still know how to have fun, jeeesh
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick
Youtube ZKpyrHiZgZA

/But I can only do it once!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he can only do it once.

Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick
Youtube ZKpyrHiZgZA
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZKpyrHiZ​gZA]
/But I can only do it once!


Crap.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calehedron: Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.


Oh, everything's okay then. Nevermind everybody.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calehedron: Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.


Looked and sounded like a weak-ass bottle rocket.
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've crossed a line, the number of mainstream journalists that have been targeted by police in these protests is no accident.  It truly is them against us.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that

Those things are LOUD as fark.


Yeah they are.  I live not too far from the Columbus, OH statehouse and one went off halfway down the block in front of my place.  It rattled an entire 6-story building.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick
Youtube ZKpyrHiZgZA
or twice
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/mich​a​el-berry/content/2020-06-02-virginia-p​olice-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighte​rs-from-responding-to-fire/

Time to close up the protests, unless you want to continue to provide cover for the rioters.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Calehedron: Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.

Oh, everything's okay then. Nevermind everybody.


Again, hyperbole on your part. False stories or over exaggerating for the feels isn't helping.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: [YouTube video: Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick]
/But I can only do it once!


Damn, I was going to post that. Great minds think alike
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZKpyrHiZ​gZA] or twice


Sorry, sweetums- you're a little late to the party.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Fano: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZKpyrHiZ​gZA] or twice

Sorry, sweetums- you're a little late to the party.


pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick
Youtube ZKpyrHiZgZA


I wanna play, too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?


Fark user imageView Full Size


They have them that ignite at 50m, 100m, 150m, and 300m
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: That was neither a flash a bang or a grenade.  Discuss.

[Fark user image image 233x179]


It was a warning round.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was watching when it happened.

On the other hand, I was also watching Fox News and one of their reporters/cameramen were invited behind the police lines.

Some of those who work forces are the same that burn crosses.


Blu Klux Klan
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?


It's a fancy way of saying they're shooting flares at people.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the original "I can only do it once" gag...

292 Curtain Razor 1949 Porky Pig, Fox, Tweety Cameo
Youtube jmOafTIMNHI
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?

[Fark user image image 365x750]

They have them that ignite at 50m, 100m, 150m, and 300m


Also, they're not supposed to actually be shot at people where they ignite on the person.  Supposed to be shot ABOVE the people or out in front of them. It is a destructive device and can light fires.

This is dangerous and completely out of their intended use.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seattle PD started it.

https://twitter.com/ladyhaja/status/1​2​67726477275148288?s=21
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dkulprit: dkulprit: Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?

[Fark user image image 365x750]

They have them that ignite at 50m, 100m, 150m, and 300m

Also, they're not supposed to actually be shot at people where they ignite on the person.  Supposed to be shot ABOVE the people or out in front of them. It is a destructive device and can light fires.

This is dangerous and completely out of their intended use.


Cops don't care. If they did, "less than lethal" tasers wouldn't be used to inflict pain for compliance.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approve.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did she think the fireworks show was starting?
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL!  Loved it!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a firework.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dkulprit: They have them that ignite at 50m, 100m, 150m, and 300m


Does that model come with the optional clitoral stimulator and prostate massage function??
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where was the flash and the bang? There was supposed to be an Earth-shattering flash and bang!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Step 1) Police open fire.
Step 2) Protesters throw water bottles and rocks and return tear gas canisters.
Step 3) Police declare a riot and shoot more.
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dkulprit: dkulprit: Bootleg: 1) I've never actually been exposed to a flashbang, but I don't think they shoot out like that
2) "fireworks are being deployed by Seattle police." .. Why fireworks?

[Fark user image image 365x750]

They have them that ignite at 50m, 100m, 150m, and 300m

Also, they're not supposed to actually be shot at people where they ignite on the person.  Supposed to be shot ABOVE the people or out in front of them. It is a destructive device and can light fires.

This is dangerous and completely out of their intended use.


Indeed. And the SPD knows this, because they were called on the carpet in 2015 for lobbing blast balls directly at people during May Day.

And then they were called on the carpet again in 2016 for doing the same thing the next year. One ended up lodging a piece of shrapnel in an independent journalist's face.

They just don't give a fark.
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Bang And Blame (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4cdZQ41rGAg
 
xalres
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Calehedron: xalres: Calehedron: Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.

Oh, everything's okay then. Nevermind everybody.

Again, hyperbole on your part. False stories or over exaggerating for the feels isn't helping.


The police fired an incendiary round at a reporter, for no discernible reason, and it went off after it struck her. True or false?

That objectively detached enough for you, or do I need to take some dissociative drugs?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xalres: Calehedron: xalres: Calehedron: Wow, talk about hyperbole. That was nothing close to a flash bang. That wasn't even a decent firecracker.

Oh, everything's okay then. Nevermind everybody.

Again, hyperbole on your part. False stories or over exaggerating for the feels isn't helping.

The police fired an incendiary round at a reporter, for no discernible reason, and it went off after it struck her. True or false?

That objectively detached enough for you, or do I need to take some dissociative drugs?


You need to know the exact make and model of the round that was fired or you're just a farking liar.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you elect a mayor who's just another juiced-in cowboy trying to protect the status quo.
 
