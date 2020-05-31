 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bellingcat)   Most comprehensive list yet of police attacks on the press, with videos. Larger list expected tomorrow, and Thursday, and Friday, and...   (bellingcat.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Less-lethal weapons, Plastic bullet, separate incidents, Arrest, Less-lethal weapon, Violence, Law enforcement agency powers, May 29th  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Jun 2020 at 2:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a matter of time before someone releases a vid/audio of some cops laughing about how they are purposely targeting "liberal"/"fake" news crews.  Not that it isn't farking obvious to begin with.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do cops become fascists? Or do fascists become cops?
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do cops become fascists? Or do fascists become cops?


Yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should also put a section below each entry saying something like "Action taken/resolved?" to see if the police chiefs/mayors/etc did anything to punish the cops responsible, or if the cops just got away with it. Spoiler: most of the time they get away with it.
 
dracos31
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How long before the bootlickers find this thread and try to explain how they deserved it.
 
Elzar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ WWIII - EU invades and liberates America from fascism?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that kneeling during the national anthem, now THAT was problematic!

Doesn't look so bad now does it, you gotdamn Trumpanzees!!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.


Ive seen, like, 2.

The real criminals wear uniforms. They never face actual justice.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's enough to bring a smile to his face.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should all get together and sue Donny for inciting violence against them.
Not sure what law it'd be under, but there must be something. Charles Manson got first degree murder for telling others to kill.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We can imagine where this goes - we've seen it before.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't we use to have a pet pig around here?

Cruising... for Something?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're gonna need more protests.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Yeah, but that kneeling during the national anthem, now THAT was problematic!

Doesn't look so bad now does it, you gotdamn Trumpanzees!!



There's that word again, are people just using it incorrectly or is it some sort of Fark or self censoring going on.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dennysgod: RoboZombie: Yeah, but that kneeling during the national anthem, now THAT was problematic!

Doesn't look so bad now does it, you gotdamn Trumpanzees!!


There's that word again, are people just using it incorrectly or is it some sort of Fark or self censoring going on.


One way to find out.
God damn
Goddamn
God-damn
 
webct_god
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.


Then, you haven't been paying attention. Six arrested in Atlanta. Chief in Kentucky fired.
Cop pushing kneeling woman fired and charges pending (don't remember where...)
Several more...

Come on, keep up.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Amazing how NONE of this has graced the front page of CNN.

Trying to pander there?
 
Nas is like
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shameful straight up shameful, a free press is paramount to freedom.

Ughhh chumps propaganda war is working on his weak minded followers
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dennysgod: RoboZombie: Yeah, but that kneeling during the national anthem, now THAT was problematic!

Doesn't look so bad now does it, you gotdamn Trumpanzees!!


There's that word again, are people just using it incorrectly or is it some sort of Fark or self censoring going on.


I assume it will be censored, so I write it that way
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Dr. Frankenstein mad at his monster again?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thefanmetareader.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


That's what scares me... this is clearly a military operation. Is that what we are now? Cause I thought we were explorers.
 
yahmule
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

webct_god: meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.

Then, you haven't been paying attention. Six arrested in Atlanta. Chief in Kentucky fired.
Cop pushing kneeling woman fired and charges pending (don't remember where...)
Several more...

Come on, keep up.


Until I see one of them arresting one of their out of control brethren, just spare me bullshiat like this.
 
webct_god
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yahmule: webct_god: meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.

Then, you haven't been paying attention. Six arrested in Atlanta. Chief in Kentucky fired.
Cop pushing kneeling woman fired and charges pending (don't remember where...)
Several more...

Come on, keep up.

Until I see one of them arresting one of their out of control brethren, just spare me bullshiat like this.


You are really good at moving goalposts. Impressive!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El Trolo: [thefanmetareader.files.wordpress.com image 500x208]

That's what scares me... this is clearly a military operation. Is that what we are now? Cause I thought we were explorers.


That always got me about TNG. "This is a peaceful exploration ship, w/ families, children." It was also packing more ordinance than almost any other single ship in the entire series. The first episode where they flew the Defiant hung a big, bright lampshade on that shiat.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.


Think that was more or less the reason people are protesting. 

The fact the cops are worse than the criminals they arrest.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

webct_god: meanmutton: Police have illegally attacked journalists engaged in journalism, EMTs treating the injured, the elderly waiting for the bus, priests on their own church grounds handing out water, bystanders legally sitting on their porch, and of course, protesters lawfully and peacefully protesting. I havent heard of a single case of an officer losing his/her job or being arrested for any of that. At this point, the police are committing more crimes than the looters.

Then, you haven't been paying attention. Six arrested in Atlanta. Chief in Kentucky fired.
Cop pushing kneeling woman fired and charges pending (don't remember where...)
Several more...

Come on, keep up.


Until those cops quit showing up in other depts 4 months later and are criminally charged for abuse of authority  you are just full of shiat
 
RatBomb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And once again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.